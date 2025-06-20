98°F
Summerlin near several recreational destination spots

Summerlin, located adjacent Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, is within driving distance of many regional recreational areas, making the community ideal for outdoor adventurers and explorers. (Summerlin)
June 20, 2025 - 10:45 am
 

Located adjacent to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, the master-planned community of Summerlin has long been a draw for homebuyers seeking immediate access to one of the most spectacular natural landscapes in Southern Nevada and a world-class hiking, rock-climbing and cycling destination. The community’s naturally elevated topography also delivers slightly cooler temperatures and stunning valley views from a number of vantage points throughout its nearly 36 square miles.

“The old adage — location, location, location — is particularly true with Summerlin,” said Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin. “Even beyond the immediate advantages of cooler temperatures, views and remarkably beautiful sunsets, Summerlin enjoys convenient proximity to other recreation locales both within the Las Vegas Valley and neighboring states, making the community ideal for outdoor adventurers and explorers.

Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, which frames Summerlin’s westernmost edge, is in the community’s backyard and a mere 15-mile/20-minute drive away from Downtown Summerlin, the heart of the community.

Other nearby spots with drive times under an hour include Lake Mead at 43 miles (46 minutes); Hoover Dam at just over 48 miles (49 minutes); and Mount Charleston, a popular cooling-off spot in the summer and winter ski resort at 36 miles (46 minutes). Also, just under an hour from Downtown Summerlin is the stunningly gorgeous terrain of Valley of Fire, which is about 56 miles away, a 55-minute drive.

Nearby day-trip locations include the popular Duck Creek area near Brian Head ski resort in Southern Utah, which is approximately 215 miles and a 3¼-hour drive. Zion National Park, also in Southern Utah, is only 173 miles from Downtown Summerlin, with a drive time of 2¾ hours. And the popular Big Bear area in Southern California is a 3¾-hour drive away at 219 miles. The West Rim of the Grand Canyon where the iconic Skywalk is located is 130 miles away, clocking in around 2½ hours. And for beach lovers, Southern California is an easy four-hour car trip to popular destinations including Laguna Beach, Newport Beach and others.

Now, in its 35th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Golden Knights’ NHL practice facility. Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers more than 100 floor plans in nearly 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

Let freedom ring and the fireworks soar! Lake Las Vegas is once again partnering with the city of Henderson to present its annual lakeside Fourth of July fireworks show, set to dazzle residents and guests July 4 at 9 p.m. over the community’s signature 320-acre lake.

While the temperatures heat up, so does the activity at Downtown Summerlin, the vibrant urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community that offers shopping, dining, entertainment and professional sports. This summer, there’s a full schedule of events and activities for the entire family.

While the Summerlin master-planned community is renowned for many things, perhaps no element of the community is more beloved than its trails, which consistently rank as residents’ favorite amenity in community surveys. Summerlin’s 200-plus mile trail system, which connects neighborhoods and residents with parks, shopping centers and schools, provides miles of uninterrupted scenery for walkers, strollers and runners — promoting a healthy, active lifestyle.

Cadence isn’t just about beautiful homes; it’s a thoughtfully designed community that fosters an active lifestyle through its extensive network of parks and recreational spaces. Committed to providing residents of all ages with the opportunity to connect with nature and each other, Cadence boasts a diverse collection of parks, each offering unique amenities.

The newest neighborhood to open in the Summerlin master-planned community is Caldwell Park by KB Home, offering two collections of modern and contemporary single-family and townhomes, ranging from 1,430 square feet to 2,466 square feet, and priced from the $400,000s.

LGI Homes announced the opening of The Oasis at Hollywood Springs, an exclusive 55-plus active-adult collection.

The newest neighborhood to join the line-up in the Summerlin master-planned community is Mockingbird by Lennar, offering single-family and NextGen homes. Located in the Kestrel district, Mockingbird offers three two-story floor plans from 3,000 square feet to 3,335 square feet, priced from the high $800,000s.

The Village at Lake Las Vegas is set to come alive with excitement at the annual Lake Las Vegas Dragon Boat Festival May 17–18. Visitors can enjoy a thrilling lineup of dragon boat races, family-friendly festivities and community activities throughout the weekend

