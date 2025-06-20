Summerlin near several recreational destination spots

Situated adjacent Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, the master-planned community of Summerlin has long been a draw for homebuyers seeking immediate access to one of the most spectacular natural landscapes in Southern Nevada and a world-class hiking, rock-climbing and cycling destination.

Located adjacent to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, the master-planned community of Summerlin has long been a draw for homebuyers seeking immediate access to one of the most spectacular natural landscapes in Southern Nevada and a world-class hiking, rock-climbing and cycling destination. The community’s naturally elevated topography also delivers slightly cooler temperatures and stunning valley views from a number of vantage points throughout its nearly 36 square miles.

“The old adage — location, location, location — is particularly true with Summerlin,” said Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin. “Even beyond the immediate advantages of cooler temperatures, views and remarkably beautiful sunsets, Summerlin enjoys convenient proximity to other recreation locales both within the Las Vegas Valley and neighboring states, making the community ideal for outdoor adventurers and explorers.

Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, which frames Summerlin’s westernmost edge, is in the community’s backyard and a mere 15-mile/20-minute drive away from Downtown Summerlin, the heart of the community.

Other nearby spots with drive times under an hour include Lake Mead at 43 miles (46 minutes); Hoover Dam at just over 48 miles (49 minutes); and Mount Charleston, a popular cooling-off spot in the summer and winter ski resort at 36 miles (46 minutes). Also, just under an hour from Downtown Summerlin is the stunningly gorgeous terrain of Valley of Fire, which is about 56 miles away, a 55-minute drive.

Nearby day-trip locations include the popular Duck Creek area near Brian Head ski resort in Southern Utah, which is approximately 215 miles and a 3¼-hour drive. Zion National Park, also in Southern Utah, is only 173 miles from Downtown Summerlin, with a drive time of 2¾ hours. And the popular Big Bear area in Southern California is a 3¾-hour drive away at 219 miles. The West Rim of the Grand Canyon where the iconic Skywalk is located is 130 miles away, clocking in around 2½ hours. And for beach lovers, Southern California is an easy four-hour car trip to popular destinations including Laguna Beach, Newport Beach and others.

Now, in its 35th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Golden Knights’ NHL practice facility. Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers more than 100 floor plans in nearly 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.