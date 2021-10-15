Summerlin neighborhoods offer condos, town homes

While single-family homes are still the dream of many, condos, town homes, and other urban-style options are growing in popularity for obvious reasons: their typically smaller floor plans equate to less maintenance; yardwork is nonexistent; and they often come with abundant onsite amenities. In Summerlin, four neighborhoodsoffer 26 attached home floor plans in a range of sizes and price points.

Mira Villa by Toll Brothers in The Canyons village is one of four neighborhoods offering attached homes in Summerlin. Mira Villa features all single-story condominium flats housed in a midrise, ranging from 2,052 square feet to 3,742 square feet and priced from the $900,000s. (Summerlin)

While single-family homes are still the dream of many, condos, town homes, and other urban-style options are growing in popularity for obvious reasons: Their typically smaller floor plans equate to less maintenance; yardwork is nonexistent; and they often come with abundant on-site amenities. In Summerlin, four neighborhoods offer 26 attached home floor plans in a range of sizes and price points.

According to Jenni Pevoto, director of master-planned community marketing for Summerlin, homes that better accommodate a more experiential and “lock-and-leave” lifestyle are being sought by all ages — from millennials to empty nesters. “As the dream of home ownership evolves, so do the options in Summerlin. We are seeing an interesting variety of attached homes to meet the growing demand for homes with smaller footprints and less maintenance, allowing residents to live more freely.”

Two town home neighborhoods are in Redpoint Square within Summerlin West — the newest area of the community to take shape west of the 215 Beltway and offering many stunning vistas and vantage points throughout.

The first neighborhood is Ascent by KB Home, with six floor plans from 1,448 square feet to 1,860 square feet, priced from the high $300,000s. Ideal for first-time homebuyers or those looking to right-size their lifestyle, Ascent homes have three to four bedrooms, 2½ baths and two-car garages.

The second town home neighborhood in Redpoint Square is Moro Pointe by Richmond American Homes. Offering two duet-style floor plans from Richmond’s now sold-out neighborhood of Moro Rock, Moro Pointe is similarly designed and styled. It features two distinctive, open and contemporary floor plans: The Boston offers 1,510 square feet; and the Chicago floor plan is 1,520 square feet. Both two-story paired-homes include three bedrooms, 2½ baths, and a two-car garage, priced from the low $400,000s.

Mira Villa by Toll Brothers, a luxury neighborhood in the golf-themed and scenic Canyons village, features an elegant collection of all single-story luxury condominium flats housed in a midrise. Homes range from 2,052 square feet to 3,724 square feet and are priced from the $900,000s with one special home priced at more than $2.8 million. Mira Villa boasts mature landscaping and is surrounded by two golf courses: TPC Las Vegas, which is in Summerlin; and neighboring Angel Park.

For active adults, Summerlin offers a popular option. Trilogy by Shea Homes, an age-qualified community, features nine condominium floor plans in a mix of single- and two-story designs from 1,776 square feet to 2,915 square feet, priced from the $600,000s. Trilogy residents enjoy access to the Outlook Club complete with resort-style pool, culinary studio and countless exclusive lifestyle experiences.

Now entering its 31st year of development, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. This includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights NHL practice facility. Las Vegas Ballpark, a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium, is home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

