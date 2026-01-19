Summerlin neighborhoods offer condos, townhomes

With more than 30 attached floor plans — ranging from luxury mid-rises to contemporary three-story townhomes — Summerlin buyers can find options to match nearly every price point, style preference and stage of life. (Toll Brothers)

For homebuyers craving flexibility, simplicity and a lock-and-leave lifestyle, the Summerlin master-planned community now offers a growing selection of low-maintenance homes in nine neighborhoods. With more than 30 attached floor plans — ranging from luxury mid-rises to contemporary three-story townhomes — buyers can find options to match nearly every price point, style preference and stage of life. Whether downsizing or simply seeking more freedom to travel and explore, these homes offer the perks of a master-planned community without the upkeep of a traditional yard.

According to Jenni Pevoto, senior director of master-planned community marketing for Summerlin, attached homes are sought by all ages, from millennials to empty nesters. “Attached homes are more than just a trend; they’re a response to changing lifestyles. From young professionals to empty nesters, buyers want more freedom and fewer responsibilities. Summerlin’s attached home options reflect that shift while still offering beautiful architecture, thoughtful design and access to top-tier amenities.”

Mira Villa by Toll Brothers, a luxury neighborhood in the golf-themed and scenic Canyons village, features an elegant collection of all single-story luxury condominium flats housed in a mid-rise. With only a few homes remaining, Mira Villa condos range from 2,052 square feet to 3,724 square feet with starting prices just under $1 million to more than $2 million. Mira Villa boasts mature landscaping and is surrounded by two golf courses: TPC Las Vegas, which is in Summerlin, and neighboring Angel Park, located just outside the community.

Located in Summerlin’s Grand Park village, Caldwell Park by KB Home is one of several neighborhoods located near the village’s namesake park — Grand Park — which will be the largest park to date in the community upon completion. The Groves at Caldwell Park features two-story townhomes offering from three to four bedrooms, 2½ baths and two-car garages. These townhomes offer spacious and flexible floor plan options from 1,430 square feet to 1,809 square feet, priced from the high $300,000s to mid-$400,000s.

Dove Rock by Woodside Homes, located in the Kestrel district, features four unique paired homes ranging from 1,724 square feet to 2,208 square feet, priced from the $500,000s. Floor plans offer from two to four bedrooms, 2½ baths and two-car garages. Eventually, Dove Rock will feature its own community pool for the exclusive use of residents and their guests.

Lark Hill by Taylor Morrison, in the Kestrel Commons district, offers the ease and convenience of a low-maintenance lifestyle via two-story townhomes that range from 1,645 square feet to 2,163 square feet, priced from the mid-$400,000s to the low $600,000s. Three unique floor plans range from three to five bedrooms, open great rooms with spacious kitchens, 2½ to three baths and two-car garages. All floor plans feature indoor-outdoor spaces, including covered and uncovered balconies, as well as a courtyard in a select model.

Raven Crest by Toll Brothers, also in the Kestrel Commons district, offers modern and spacious three-story townhomes from 2,300 square feet to more than 2,640 square feet, priced from the mid-$600,000s to the mid-$700,000s. Townhomes offer from three to four bedrooms, entry courtyards and covered patios. A fourth-level rooftop terrace is available with select models. Eventually, Raven Crest will offer an exclusive neighborhood pool for residents.

Cordillera by Toll Brothers, located in the Redpoint Square district, offers three open-concept townhome designs from 1,803 square feet to 2,154 square feet with attached two-car garages. Cordillera homes are priced from the high $500,000s to the mid-$600,000s. Rooftop decks, a highly desired feature and frequent bucket-list item with homebuyers, are available as a design option for select floor plans.

Vertex by Tri Pointe Homes, also in the Redpoint Square district, offers convenient and low-maintenance townhome living with the added benefit of a private backyard and patio more typical of a single-family home. Vertex features four two-story elevations with open floor plans from 1,790 square feet to 1,914 square feet that include two to three bedrooms and 2½ baths, priced from the high $400,000s to the mid-$500,000s.

Monument by Pulte Homes is located in Reverence, Summerlin’s northernmost village west of the 215 Beltway. With only a few homes remaining, Monument offers three unique two-story townhome floor plans that range from 1,654 square feet to 1,869 square feet, priced from the high $400,000s to the mid-$500,000s. Nestled along the foothills of the La Madre Mountains, Reverence is also home to six sold-out collections of single-family homes. Monument is the first Reverence neighborhood to offer a low-maintenance, lock-and-leave lifestyle via attached homes.

Located a short walk from Downtown Summerlin and its diverse, world-class mix of shops, restaurants and events, Thrive by Edward Homes in the Summerlin Centre village has only a few homes remaining. These three-story townhomes range from 1,495 square feet to 1,835 square feet, priced from the $500,000s.

Now, in its 36th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; Roseman University College of Medicine, a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; more than a dozen houses of worship representing multiple faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers over 115 floor plans in 20-plus neighborhoods throughout seven distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders for their hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.