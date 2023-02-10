59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Provided Content

Summerlin new homes offer array of great room options

Provided Content
February 10, 2023 - 1:00 pm
 
Acadia Ridge by Toll Brothers offers single- and two-story homes from 2,002 square feet to 2,82 ...
Acadia Ridge by Toll Brothers offers single- and two-story homes from 2,002 square feet to 2,824 square feet, priced from the mid-$700,000s. (Toll Brothers)
Arroyo’s Edge by Tri Pointe Homes offers two-story homes from 1,953 square feet to 2,280 squa ...
Arroyo’s Edge by Tri Pointe Homes offers two-story homes from 1,953 square feet to 2,280 square feet, priced from the $600,000s. (Tri Pointe Homes)
Blacktail by Pulte Homes offers three-story homes with standard rooftop decks, ranging from 2,3 ...
Blacktail by Pulte Homes offers three-story homes with standard rooftop decks, ranging from 2,338 square feet to 2,572 square feet, priced from the high $500,000s. (Pulte)
Castellana by Taylor Morrison offers single- and two-story homes from 2,066 square feet to 2,66 ...
Castellana by Taylor Morrison offers single- and two-story homes from 2,066 square feet to 2,662 square feet, priced from the $600,000s. (Taylor Morrison)
Moro Pointe by Richmond American provides a unique blend of an urban setting with a dash of tra ...
Moro Pointe by Richmond American provides a unique blend of an urban setting with a dash of traditional vibes in its two duplex home floor plans. (Richmond American)
Nighthawk by KB Home offers two-story homes from 1,720 square feet to 2,466 square feet, priced ...
Nighthawk by KB Home offers two-story homes from 1,720 square feet to 2,466 square feet, priced from the high $400,000s. (KB Home)
Obsidian by Woodside Homes offers two- and three-story homes from 1,355 square feet to 1,899 sq ...
Obsidian by Woodside Homes offers two- and three-story homes from 1,355 square feet to 1,899 square feet, priced from the high $400,000s. (Woodside Homes)
Recently opened, The Arches by Lennar offers three single-story homes, which include solar and ...
Recently opened, The Arches by Lennar offers three single-story homes, which include solar and Next Gen Suites, ranging from 3,775 square feet to 3,976 square feet, priced from $1.36 million. (Lennar)
Summerlin offers an array of great room floor plans. (Shea Homes)
Summerlin offers an array of great room floor plans. (Shea Homes)

If tomorrow’s big game has you dreaming about the perfect gathering space to watch and celebrate with friends and family, look no further than the master planned community of Summerlin, where new homes by the nation’s top homebuilders feature an array of beautifully designed great rooms.

As a primary space for relaxation and fun, great rooms serve multiple functions and have become the popular option for many home buyers, today. By definition, great rooms are large spaces that roll family rooms, living rooms and dining rooms into one; and great rooms frequently connect with the kitchen for easy access, expanding room size even more. As the go-to spot for so many activities, plenty of seating is a must, along with central placement of the television or movie screen, and often, fireplaces to add ambiance and warmth.

According to Jenni Pevoto, director of marketing for Summerlin, today’s homes are frequently designed with an open floor plan that puts the great room at the heart of the home.

“Great rooms can be the first space you walk into when entering the home, however, there are new floor plans in Summerlin that take the great room experience to the next level by placing it on the top floor,” Pevoto said. “There is truly something for everyone in Summerlin, today.”

For homebuyers looking for a more urban experience, many of these floor plans offer great rooms on the top floors to maximize entertainment space, some with rooftop decks offering a three-story perspective of cityscapes and mountain vistas.

Blacktail by Pulte Homes offers three-story homes with standard rooftop decks, ranging from 2,338 square feet to 2,572 square feet, priced from the high $500,000s. Obsidian by Woodside Homes offers two- and three-story homes from 1,355 square feet to 1,899 square feet, priced from the high $400,000s. And Cordillera by Toll Brothers offers three-story townhomes ranging from 1,803 square feet to 2,154 square feet, each with rooftop deck options and priced from the mid-$500,000s.

Moro Pointe by Richmond American provides a unique blend of an urban setting with a dash of traditional vibes in its two duplex home floor plans measuring 1,510 square feet and 1,520 square feet, respectively. The two-story homes are priced from the low $400,000s.

If your lifestyle lends itself to a more traditional design, consider Acadia Ridge by Toll Brothers, offering single- and two-story homes from 2,002 square feet to 2,824 square feet, priced from the mid-$700,000s. Castellana by Taylor Morrison offers single- and two-story homes from 2,066 square feet to 2,662 square feet, priced from the $600,000s.

Arroyo’s Edge by Tri Pointe Homes offers two-story homes from 1,953 square feet to 2,280 square feet, priced from the $600,000s. And Nighthawk by KB Home offers two-story homes from 1,720 square feet to 2,466 square feet, priced from the high $400,000s.

For homes with great rooms centered around luxury single-story living, look no further than Overlook by Tri Pointe Homes, which offers three floor plans from 2,722 square feet to 3,254 square feet, starting at just over $1 million. Recently opened, The Arches by Lennar offers three single-story homes, which include solar and Next Gen Suites, ranging from 3,775 square feet to 3,976 square feet, priced from $1.36 million.

Now in its 33rd year of development, Summerlin amenities also include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. Las Vegas Ballpark, a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium, is home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers over 110 floor plans in 2- plus neighborhoods throughout 10 distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

MOST READ
1
$3.2M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$3.2M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
2
MSG Sphere aims for fall opening, but secrecy remains
MSG Sphere aims for fall opening, but secrecy remains
3
Woman with ‘locked-in syndrome’ awarded $47M in malpractice suit
Woman with ‘locked-in syndrome’ awarded $47M in malpractice suit
4
Downtown Las Vegas welcomes ‘hot’ new casino
Downtown Las Vegas welcomes ‘hot’ new casino
5
Suicide victim found with AR-15 inside Las Vegas casino bathroom
Suicide victim found with AR-15 inside Las Vegas casino bathroom
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In Summerlin, there are many opportunities to stay active, thanks to the community’s abundant ...
Summerlin supports fitness lifestyle
Provided Content

For Summerlin residents there are many opportunities to stay active, thanks to the community’s abundant recreational amenities.

Talus at Kyle Canyon community by KB Home in northwest Las Vegas offers homes that start in pri ...
Sponsored
KB Home showcases Talus at Kyle Canyon
Sponsored Content

KB Home’s new Talus at Kyle Canyon community is a gated master plan situated in highly desirable northwest Las Vegas.

KB Home The Groves is a townhome community in Inspirada. The Henderson master-planned community ...
Three Vegas communities rank in the U.S. top 25
By Buck Wargo RJNewHomes.Vegas

Sales in Las Vegas master-planned communities took a bigger hit than the nation as a whole in 2022 amid rising mortgage rates but the valley managed to have three ranked in the top 25 and five in the top 50.

Summerlin is the only Nevada master-planned community to rank on the nation’s top 10 best-sel ...
Summerlin ranks in top 10 U.S. master plans
Provided Content

Summerlin, a development of The Howard Hughes Corp., is Nevada’s highest-ranking master-planned community on the 2022 best-selling list, according to RCLCO, a national real estate consultant that has been ranking master plans since 1994.

Coldwell Banker Premier Realty supported many charities this holiday season including the Clark ...
Coldwell Banker supports homeless youth
Provided Content

Coldwell Banker Premier Realty hosted a holiday sock drive at all three of its campuses in conjunction with Las Vegas Realtors to benefit the Nevada Partnership of Homeless Youth.

Downtown Summerlin’s Lunar New Year Parade returns to the destination on Jan. 22 starting at ...
Summerlin celebrates Lunar New Year
Provided Content

Downtown Summerlin, the vibrant urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community, is once again honoring Southern Nevada’s rich Asian heritage with its annual Lunar New Year parade on Jan. 22 along Park Centre Drive.

A 2022 Summerlin development highlight was the completion of 1700 Pavilion, a new 10-story Clas ...
2022 year in review for Summerlin
Provided Content

Summerlin continued its decadeslong trajectory in 2022, capping off a year of milestone development in Downtown Summerlin, the community’s urban core with annual visitation exceeding 20 million.

U-Haul U-Haul Growth Index ranked Henderson as the No. 17 growth city in America for 2022.
U-Haul ranks Henderson No. 17 Growth City
Provided Content

Henderson is the No. 17 growth city in America, according to the U-Haul Growth Index analyzing customer moves during 2022.

Southern Nevada Home Builders Association held its installation and awards event Dec. 19 at the ...
SNHBA elects 2023 board, officers
Provided Content

This December, the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association and HomeAid Southern Nevada gathered professionals working in all facets of the homebuilding industry at its yearly luncheon.

More stories for you
Summerlin celebrates Lunar New Year
Summerlin celebrates Lunar New Year
Summerlin ranks in top 10 U.S. master plans
Summerlin ranks in top 10 U.S. master plans
Summerlin supports fitness lifestyle
Summerlin supports fitness lifestyle
Three Vegas communities rank in the U.S. top 25
Three Vegas communities rank in the U.S. top 25
KB Home showcases Talus at Kyle Canyon
KB Home showcases Talus at Kyle Canyon
The 5 most expensive homes for sale in Las Vegas
The 5 most expensive homes for sale in Las Vegas