Summerlin offers a variety of home designs

Summerlin offers nearly 180 floor plans in 40 neighborhoods in nine distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $250,000s to more than $1 million. And, for those looking for quick occupancy, there are more than a dozen new homes available for quick move in within five villages, making the dream of homeownership in Summerlin an immediate reality.

Affinity by William Lyon Homes in Summerlin Centre offers contemporary living options in a variety of interesting configurations. Two homes are ready for immediate move in. They include a Savu model floor plan spanning, 2,020 square feet with three bedrooms, 2½ baths and two-car garage, priced at $454,845. The Revo floor plan offers three bedrooms, 2½ baths and a two-car garage in 2,047 square feet and is priced at $448,730. It includes a private landscaped yard.

In the village of Stonebridge along the foothills of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, Skye Knoll by Richmond American Homes has one home ready for immediate move in. The Evan model, which spans 1,800 square feet with three bedrooms, plus loft, 2½ baths and balcony, is priced at $404,990. I is located adjacent to Stonebridge Park.

The final home at Sterling Ridge by William Lyon Homes in The Ridges village spans 3,546 square feet with three bedrooms, 3½ baths and a three-car garage. Priced at $1,171,771, this floor plan features a chef’s kitchen, stand-alone dual vanities and closets in the master bath.

Shea Homes Trilogy neighborhood in the village of South Square includes three collections of attached homes for active adults, ages 55-plus. Three floor plans are available for immediate move in. Two homes feature the Reflect, Resort collection floor plan at 2,538 square feet with three bedrooms and 3½ baths. One home is priced at 643,777; the other is priced at $620,960. The third home ready for quick move in is the Splendor, Luxe Collection floor plan priced at $619,410 and spanning 2,334 square feet. It includes two bedrooms and 2½ baths.

And finally, in the village of Reverence, built exclusively by Pulte Homes on elevated land west of the 215 Beltway along the community’s scenic northernmost edge, nearly one dozen homes are ready for quick move in. Four homes that are part of Reverence’s Collections I and II are priced from $462,365 to $588,166, ranging from 1,841 square feet to 2,595 square feet in single- and two-story elevations with access to an 8-acre park. Seven homes, on both single- and two-story elevations, are behind the neighborhood’s guard gate, which provides immediate access to the Reverence clubhouse for the exclusive use of residents. These luxury homes range from 2,429 square feet to 5,000 square feet and are priced from $616,382 to $1,184,221.

