Summerlin offers expansive homes

The Summerlin master-planned community is teeming with options for those seeking the flexibility of a large home that offers more space for daily living; greater privacy; spaces ideal for entertaining; dedicated function rooms like home offices, gyms and playrooms; more storage; and enhanced comfort and luxury.

Ascension by Pulte Homes features seven unique floor plans from 3,475 square feet to 4.530 square feet, also priced from the mid-$1 millions to more than $2.1 million. (Pulte Homes)

According to Jenni Pevoto, senior director, master-planned community marketing for Summerlin, flexibility is key for more expansive homes that offer designs and floor plans to meet the unique and changing needs of large families.

“With multigenerational living on the upswing, adult kids rebounding back home and aging in place a growing preference for many older adults, larger homes are in demand. They are also ideal for those who enjoy entertaining at home via expansive gathering spaces that encompass the kitchen, the heart of the home. The value of a large home is undeniable, and many Summerlin homebuilders are meeting that demand with dozens of options.”

Mira Villa by Toll Brothers, a luxury neighborhood in the golf-themed and scenic Canyons village, features an elegant collection of all single-story luxury condominium flats housed in a mid-rise. Only a few homes remain.

Mira Villa condos range from 2,052 square feet to 3,724 square feet with starting prices just over $1 million to more than $2 million. Mira Villa boasts mature landscaping and is surrounded by two golf courses: TPC Las Vegas, which is in Summerlin, and neighboring Angel Park located just outside the community.

Mockingbird by Lennar, located in the Kestrel district, features single-family homes from 3,000 square feet to 3,335 square feet with select floor plans featuring a Next Gen suite ideal for live-in extended family or visiting guests. Mockingbird is priced from the $800,000s.

The Ascension neighborhood in The Peaks village is a gated, luxury home enclave with homes built by Pulte Homes and Toll Brothers. Ascension will eventually boast its own resident-exclusive clubhouse and community center with pools, pickleball courts, fitness center, bike paths and a bicycle repair station.

Ascension by Toll Brothers features two collections of homes encompassing six floor plans in a mix of single- and two-story elevations that range from 3,623 square feet to 4,998 square feet, priced from just under $2 million to more than $2.3 million. Ascension by Pulte Homes features seven unique floor plans from 3,475 square feet to 4.530 square feet, also priced from the mid-$1 millions to more than $2.1 million.

At Grand Park village located west of the 215 Beltway on elevated topography, seven neighborhoods offer a myriad of large homes.

SHAWOOD at Arcadia offers three two-story floor plans from 3,176 square feet to 3,399 square feet, priced from just under $1.6 million. Ashland by Taylor Morrison offers seven single-story floor plans from 2,450 square feet to 3,306 square feet, priced from approximately $1.1 million to more than $1.5 million. Alton by KB Home offers 10 floor plans in a range of sizes, the largest three span from 2,466 square feet to 3,063 square feet, priced from the $700,000s to the mid-$800,000s.

Glenrock by Toll Brothers offers a mix of single- and two-story homes from 2,750 square feet to 4,750 square feet, priced from just under $1.6 million to more than $1.8 million. Carlisle by Tri Pointe Homes offers six floor plans from 3,234 square feet to 4,147 square feet, priced from approximately $1.4 million to more than $1.7 million. Primrose Park by Richmond American Homes offers 76 luxury, two-story homes with four unique floor plans spanning from 3,410 square feet to 3,690 square feet, priced from approximately $1.1 million to more than $1.2 million. And finally, Brantley by Pulte Homes offers nine floor plans from 2,194 square feet to 4,731 square feet, priced from the $900,000s to more than $1.6 million.

In its 36th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. They include 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; Roseman University College of Medicine; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; more than a dozen houses of worship representing multiple faiths; office parks and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort, and office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers over 115 floor plans in 20-plus neighborhoods throughout seven distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders for their hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.