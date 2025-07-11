Summerlin offers homes for immediate or quick move-in

The Summerlin master-planned community offers more than 100 unique floor plans in 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts.

Pulte offers several homes in Summerlin that are ready for quick or immediate occupancy. (Pulte Homes)

Lark Hill by Taylor Morrison offers five move-in-ready townhomes from 1,645 square feet to 2,163 square feet, priced from the high $400,000s to the high $500,000s. (Taylor Morrison)

For those looking for a home that is ready for quick or immediate occupancy, Summerlin offers dozens of homes in a variety of styles and price points. Vertex by Tri Pointe Homes offers two townhomes for immediate occupancy. (Tri Pointe Homes)

The Summerlin master-planned community offers more than 100 unique floor plans in 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts.

Homes are available from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million. For those looking for quick or immediate occupancy, there are dozens of homes in a variety of styles and price points that are move-in ready or will be completed within a few months.

Neighborhoods offering move-in-ready homes are primarily located west of the 215 Beltway on elevated topography offering views and vistas from select vantage points in the districts of Kestrel, Kestrel Commons and Redpoint Square, with the villages of Grand Park, Reverence and Summerlin Centre.

Thrive by Edward Homes in the Summerlin Centre village — located a short walk from Downtown Summerlin and its diverse, world-class mix of shops, restaurants and events — offers seven move-in ready three-story townhomes, from 1,495 square feet to 1,775 square feet, priced from the mid-$500,000s.

In The Peaks village, Ascension is taking shape via two distinct builders: Toll Brothers and Pulte Homes. Today, Pulte Homes offers four move-in-ready homes in its Caprock collection. These spacious and luxurious homes span from 3,981 square feet to 4,530 square feet, priced from approximately $1.7 to nearly $2 million.

Moving west to the Redpoint Square district, Cordillera by Toll Brothers offers one quick-move-in ready townhome featuring 2,154 square feet, priced at just under $700,000. Vertex by Tri Pointe Homes offers two townhomes for immediate occupancy. They range from 1,824 square feet to 1,836 square feet and are priced from the high $500,000s to the low $600,000s.

Mockingbird by Lennar in the Kestrel district offers three spacious two-story, move-in-ready homes. They range from 3,000 square feet to 3,335 square feet, priced from the mid-$900,000s to just over $1 million.

South of Kestrel is the Kestrel Commons district, where six neighborhoods offer several immediate or quick move-in homes.

Vireo by Woodside Homes offers five move-in-ready homes in a mix of two- and three-stories from 1,441 square feet to 1,899 square feet, priced from the $500,000s to the mid-$700,000s.

Quail Cove by KB Home offers three homes ready for immediate occupancy that range from 1,651 square feet to 2,302 square feet, priced from the high $400,000s to the $500,000s.

Nighthawk by KB Home offers five homes for move-in within a few months. They range from 2,089 square feet to 2,466 square feet, priced from the low to high $600,000s.

Lark Hill by Taylor Morrison offers five move-in-ready townhomes from 1,645 square feet to 2,163 square feet, priced from the high $400,000s to the high $500,000s.

Raven Crest by Toll Brothers offers three townhomes ready for immediate occupancy. They range from 2,376 square feet to 2,640 square feet, priced from the high $700,000s to the high $900,000s.

Sandpiper by Lennar features three two-story single-family homes ready for quick occupancy that range from 2,055 square feet to 2,405 square feet, priced from the low $700,000s.

In Grand Park, Summerlin’s newest village, three neighborhoods offer homes that will be ready for occupancy within the next few months, including Alton by KB Home, featuring a home with 2,070 square feet, priced from the high $600,000s.

At Ashland by Taylor Morrison, four homes are ready for occupancy. They range from 3,027 square feet to 3,306 square feet, priced from approximately $1.6 to $2.7 million.

And at Caldwell Park by KB Home, quick move-in homes are available in two collections, including three townhomes at the Groves, ranging from 1,430 square feet to 1,809 square feet, priced from the mid-$400,000s. At The Landings at Caldwell Park, four move-in-ready single-family homes offer from 2,070 square feet to 2,466 square feet, priced from the $600,000s.

And finally, Monument by Pulte Homes, located in Reverence village, offers three townhomes available for immediate move-in. They range from 1,654 square feet to 1,869 square feet, priced from the low $500,000s.

Now in its 35th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community.

They include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; 15 houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.