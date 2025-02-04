Summerlin offers homes ready for immediate occupancy

The Summerlin master-planned community offers more than 75 unique floor plans in 15 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts.

Homes are available from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the high $400,000s to more than $1 million. For those looking for quick or immediate occupancy, there are dozens of homes in a variety of styles and price points that are move-in ready or will be completed within a few months.

Neighborhoods offering move-in-ready homes are south of the 215 Beltway at Town Center Drive in The Peaks village; in Summerlin Centre, just west of the 215 Beltway at Charleston Boulevard; and throughout the western region of Summerlin in the Stonebridge and Reverence villages, as well as the Redpoint Square, Kestrel and Kestrel Commons districts.

For those seeking a lifestyle package designed for active adults ages 55-plus, Summerlin offers two immediate and quick move-in homes at Heritage by Lennar, located in the Stonebridge village. The two single-story homes each offer 1,264 square feet, priced from the mid- to high $500,000s.

Thrive by Edward Homes in the Summerlin Centre village, located a short walk from Downtown Summerlin and its diverse, world-class mix of shops, restaurants and events, offers more than a dozen move-in-ready, three-story townhomes, ranging from 1,495 square feet to 1,835 square feet, priced from the high $500,000s.

In The Peaks village, Ascension is taking shape via two distinct builders — Toll Brothers and Pulte Homes. Pulte Homes offers two move-in-ready homes in its Caprock collection. These spacious and luxurious homes span 4,530 square feet, priced at over $2 million. The Pointe at Ascension by Pulte Homes offers one move-in-ready home spanning 4,146 square feet and priced from approximately $2.4 million.

Moving west to the Redpoint Square district, Cordillera by Toll Brothers features four three-story townhomes with two available for immediate move-in and two available in March. Floor plans span from 2,019 square feet to 2,154 square feet and are priced from the mid-$600,000s to the mid-$700,000s.

At Vertex by Tri Pointe Homes, also located in Redpoint Square, one townhome is ready for quick move-in. It offers 1,790 square feet, priced from the high $500,000s.

Osprey Ridge by Richmond American Homes in the Kestrel district, offering single-family homes, is in close-out with fewer than 10 homes available and models soon to be available for purchase. Osprey Ridge homes range from approximately 2,310 square feet to 2,520 square feet with three to five bedrooms, priced from the $800,000s with special financing available.

South of Kestrel is the Kestrel Commons district, where four neighborhoods offer immediate or quick move-in homes. Vireo by Woodside Homes offers one home for immediate move-in that measures 1,593 square feet, priced from the mid-$600,000s. Quail Cove by KB Home offers two homes that will be ready within the next few months. They range from 1,920 square feet to 2,302 square feet and are priced from the mid-$500,000s to the $600,000s. Nighthawk by KB Home offers four homes for immediate and quick move-in. They range from 2,069 square feet to 2,466 square feet and are priced from the high $600,000s to the high $700,000s. And Lark Hill by Taylor Morrison offers three move-in-ready townhomes from 1,645 square feet to 2,163 square feet, priced from the mid-$500,000s to the $600,000s.

In Grand Park, Summerlin’s newest village, two neighborhoods offer homes that will be ready for occupancy within the next few months, including one home at Edgewood by Tri Pointe Homes that offers 2,644 square feet and priced at just over $1 million. At neighboring Alton by KB Home, two homes will be ready this spring. They offer 1,832 square feet to 2,070 square feet, priced from the high $600,000s to $700,000s.

And Monument by Pulte Homes, located in Reverence village, offers four townhomes available for immediate move-in. They range from 1,654 square feet to 1,736 square feet, priced from the $500,000s.

In its 35th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; 15 houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.