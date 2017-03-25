Summerlin offers luxury homes in The Ridges

The Ridges, considered one of the Southern Nevada’s most luxurious and geographically stunning residential enclaves, is the most exclusive village to date within the master-planned community of Summerlin.

Plan 3 at Silver Ridge by William Lyon Homes is one of nine modeled floor plans at Silver Ridge and Sterling Ridge in The Ridges village at Summerlin. These impressive, spacious and contemporary homes are located in upscale neighborhoods in The Ridges that offer exceptionally elegant production homes with an abundance of custom options. (Courtesy)

The Ridges, considered one of the Southern Nevada’s most luxurious and geographically stunning residential enclaves, is the most exclusive village to date within the master-planned community of Summerlin.

Home to eight custom home neighborhoods, including six that are sold out, The Ridges features three upscale neighborhoods with exceptionally elegant production homes that offer an abundance of custom options. Two of these neighborhoods are Silver Ridge and Sterling Ridge by William Lyon Homes, where nine floor plans are modeled and inspire buyers with their impressive, spacious and contemporary designs.

Sterling Ridge offers homes in three floor plans from 3,546 to 4,180 square feet and priced from the high $800,000s. Silver Ridge offers six distinct floor plans from 3,733 to 5,032 square feet and priced from $1.2 million

Designed with a modern living aesthetic, homes in these neighborhoods embody a relaxed vibe, combining comfort with luxury while seamlessly blending outdoor and indoor living spaces. They borrow heavily from The Ridges’ signature design aesthetic that was created with a rich desert contemporary style that blends with the area’s surroundings — characterized by horizontal elevations, deep roof overhangs and earth tones.

According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin, Silver Ridge and Sterling Ridge feature premier building materials, top-tier architecture and design and thousands of personalizing options.

“This is as close as you can get to a custom home without starting from the ground up,” Bisterfeldt said.

Sterling Ridge features The Grand Collection, offering three customizable floor plans with three to five bedrooms, 3½ to 5½ baths, three-car garages and an environment that blends the best of the outdoors and indoors. These homes offer spacious layouts and the opportunity for owners to define their living space with options such as a guest suite, multigenerational bedroom, downstairs master bedroom suite and covered veranda.

Lots at Silver Ridge start at one-quarter acre to accommodate spacious yards, provide outdoor entertainment spaces and offer vantage points to enjoy the village’s views. Optional design elements at Silver Ridge include floor plan variations, such as multigenerational suites, lofts and a four-car garage. Architectural details include see-through fireplaces, multislide glass doors up to 20 feet in height, complete theater system and a floating staircase.

“William Lyon Homes, known for beautifully designed homes, offers in Sterling Ridge and Silver Ridge superb floor plans and an array of options that allows each homeowner the opportunity to customize their home and carve out a highly personalized space in the exclusive Ridges village, a premium that’s hard to put a price on,” Bisterfeldt said.

As its name implies, The Ridges sits high above the valley on the western rim of Summerlin near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area and the Spring Mountains. Many homes in The Ridges are situated adjacent to protected lands that will never be developed, further enhancing the area’s sense of sanctuary.

Homeowners in The Ridges have exclusive access to Club Ridges, the village’s 9,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art fitness facility. Jack Nicklaus’ Bear’s Best golf course runs through the village, creating a green ribbon of open space and offering immediate access to this popular course that features replications of many famous Nicklaus holes from other courses. Just minutes from the 215 Beltway, The Ridges offers residents easy access to McCarran International Airport, The Strip and the Downtown Summerlin area, offering fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and the future NHL practice facility for the Vegas Golden Knights, the city’s first professional sports franchise.

While The Ridges boasts some of the valley’s most stunning desert contemporary architecture, its natural setting and elevation are what set it apart from other luxury enclaves in Southern Nevada. Views from The Ridges are exceptional from sunrise to sunset and encompass the glittering Las Vegas Strip and the dramatic rocky ridgeline that forever protects The Ridges from future development. Starry nights are another benefit to living in The Ridges. That’s because the lighting is kept to a minimum to mitigate light pollution and increase the visibility of the nighttime sky.