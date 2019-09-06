Summerlin offers move-in-ready homes

Summerlin offers 154 floor plans in 35 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the mid-$200,000s to more than $1 million. And for those looking for quick occupancy, there are more than two dozen new homes available for immediate or near move-in this fall, just in time for the upcoming holiday season.

Santa Rosa by Lennar in The Paseos village has four town homes ready for immediate move-in. (Summerlin)

In the village of Stonebridge along the foothills of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, Bixby Creek by Woodside Homes offers one single-story, move-in-ready home at 2,141 square feet, priced at $675,824.

Shadow Point by Toll Brothers offers three homes for immediate move-in, including one home that comes with a completed pool. The homes range from 2,285 to 2,879 square feet and are priced from $612,995 to $691,995.

The Paseos village, located west of the 215 Beltway, offers sweeping valley views and boasts several amenities, including popular parks like Fox Hill Park and The Paseos Park, along with two elementary schools.

Santa Rosa by Lennar has four town homes ready for immediate move-in. They range from 1,438 square feet to 2,209 square feet and are priced from the low $300,000s.

Affinity by William Lyon Homes in Summerlin Centre, located just west of the 215 Beltway within walking distance of Downtown Summerlin, offers contemporary living options in a variety of interesting configurations, priced from $269,900 to $466,900.

Savu floor plans range from 1,734 to 2,209 square feet. Moda floor plans span 1,143 to 1,430 square feet. The Revo floor plan offers 2,047 to 2,492 square feet; and Evoke homes offer 1,252 to 1,876 square feet.

Three homes remain at Silver Ridge by William Lyon Homes in The Ridges, Summerlin’s exclusive custom and luxury home enclave that overlooks the Las Vegas Valley.

The homes, which include one single-story home and two two-story homes, range from 3,700 to 4,900 square feet and are priced from $1,649,000 to $1,860,000. For information on Silver Ridge, call 702-213-9424.

Fairway Hills by Toll Brothers has five move-in-ready town homes that span 2,105 square feet and are priced from $685,995 to $782,995.

Two neighborhoods in The Cliffs village in the community’s southernmost region, offer immediate move-in homes, and all embrace the area’s desert contemporary architectural style and aesthetic.

Jade Ridge by William Lyon Homes has three move-in-ready homes that offer 1,889 square feet, priced from $399,900 to $428,032. Nova Ridge by Pardee Homes has two move-in-ready homes.

Plan Five spans 3,962 square feet and is priced at $930,459. Plan Three offers 3,679 square feet, priced at $919,777.

In the village of Reverence, built exclusively by Pulte Homes on elevated land west of the 215 Beltway along the community’s scenic northernmost edge, three homes will be ready in less than 60 days. One home is part of Reverence’s Collection I, priced at $493,927 and offering 2,695 square feet. Two homes from Collection III span 2,156 square feet and 2,515 square feet, respectively, priced at $605,221 and $655,675.

For more information, visit www.Summerlin.com.