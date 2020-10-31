Summerlin offers move-in-ready homes

Summerlin offers nearly 140 floor plans in 30 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $300,000s to more than $1 million.

Three dozen new homes in a range of price points and styles are available for immediate move-in throughout Summerlin. (Summerlin)

Summerlin features move-in-ready homes in several villages throughout the master-planned community. Builders offer a variety of styles, price points and upgrades. (Summerlin)

Summerlin offers nearly 140 floor plans in 30 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $300,000s to more than $1 million.

For those looking for quick occupancy, there are three dozen new homes in a variety of styles and price points, including several upgraded model homes.

The village of Stonebridge is along the scenic western edge of the community near Western Charleston Boulevard and Sky Vista Drive. At Wescott by Lennar, three homes are ready for immediate occupancy. They range from 1,834 square feet to 2,099 square feet and are priced from $439,990 to $466,990.

Bixby Creek by Woodside Homes offers three move-in-ready homes. The Avila plan measures 2,159 square feet, priced at $824,990; the Carmel floor plan is also a model home, offering 2,100 square feet, priced at $784,990; and the third Bixby Creek home is the Montara plan offering 2,141 square feet, priced at $661,083.

Foxtail by Pulte Homes offers two homes ready for immediate occupancy. One is 2,416 square feet, priced at $640,072; the second home is 2,156 square feet and priced at $681,989.

At Bristle Vale by KB Home, one home is ready for immediate occupancy. It measures 1,787 square feet and is priced at $429,822.

Sandalwood by Pardee Homes offers one home for immediate move-in. It spans 4,454 square feet and is priced at $1,338,561.

And at Skye Knoll by Richmond American Homes, two homes are available. The first measures 1,800 square feet and is priced at $443,451 for a quick delivery. The second home, offering 1,600 square feet, is priced at $421,553

In The Paseos village, west of the 215 Beltway on elevated topography, Santa Rosa by Lennar offers one town home for immediate move-in. It offers 1,685 square feet, priced at $369,990. The neighborhood, which has its own community pool, is within walking distance of Billy and Rosemary Vassiliadis Elementary School and Fox Hill Park.

Affinity by Taylor Morrison in Summerlin Centre, west of the 215 Beltway within walking distance of Downtown Summerlin and the newly opened Sagemont Park and boasting its own clubhouse and pool, offers contemporary attached-living options in several configurations with three homes available for immediate move-in. The first home, at 1,387 square feet, is priced at $333,180. The second home features 1,562 square feet, priced at $464,273. And a home with 2,047 square feet is priced at $452,273.

In the village of South Square near the 215 Beltway and Town Center Drive, Trilogy by Shea Homes is an age-qualified neighborhood for those ages 55 and older. It features four condominiums for immediate move-in from 2,334 square feet to 2,748 square feet and priced from the high $500,000s to the high $600,000s. Stonegate by KB Home offers one move-in-ready home that is 2,466 square feet, priced at $493,268.

In The Mesa village, Mesa Ridge by Toll Brothers is a staff-gated community offering authentically modern one-and two-story homes with resort-style amenities surrounded by scenic views. It boasts numerous amenities, including a resort-style pool, fire pits, outdoor kitchen, social lounge and fitness center. One home, the Cascade floor plan, will be complete in December, but current buyers have the opportunity to select all of the finishes throughout the home. It spans 3,852 square feet and is priced at $1,389,995.

Five neighborhoods in The Cliffs village in the community’s southernmost region — nestled adjacent a ridgeline from which it draws its name — offer immediate move-in homes, all embracing the area’s desert contemporary architectural style and aesthetic. The village boasts three schools and an indoor public aquatic center operated by Clark County.

Skystone by Woodside Homes offers one move-in-ready home spanning nearly 3,000 square feet, priced at $787,068.

Jade Ridge by Taylor Morrison has two homes ready for immediate occupancy. The first is 1,889 square feet, priced at $449,357. The second is 1,526 square feet, priced at $459,993.

Terra Luna by Pardee Homes offers a move-in-ready home with 3,298 square feet, priced at $753,360. Nova Ridge by Pardee Homes also has a quick occupancy home. It spans 3,679 square feet and is priced at $970,229.

At Regency by Toll Brothers, an age-qualified neighborhood for those ages 55 and older, eight homes in three collections are available for immediate move-in.

The Summit Collection offers two homes: The first is 1,665 square feet and priced at $597,995; the second home is 1,650 and priced at $574,995.

In the Palisades Collection, three homes ready for immediate occupancy include two offering 2,003 square feet with one priced at $697,995 and the second at $677,995. A third home offers 2,225 square feet, priced at $728,995.

The Pinnacle Collection has three move-in-ready homes. The first is 2,235 square feet, priced at $772,995; the second home is 2,285 square feet, priced at $752,995; and the third home is 2,428 square feet, priced at $881,995.

And finally, in The Canyons village, home of TPC Las Vegas, with abundant retail in the Trails Village Center, Mira Villa by Toll Brothers has two move-in-ready luxury condominiums. The first, spanning 3,742 square feet, is priced at $2,988,995. The second offers 2,052 square feet and is priced at $943,995.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.