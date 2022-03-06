56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Provided Content

Summerlin offers nearly 12 homes ready for immediate move-in

Provided Content
March 6, 2022 - 9:45 am
 
Trilogy by Shea Homes is one of several neighborhoods in Summerlin offering homes ready for imm ...
Trilogy by Shea Homes is one of several neighborhoods in Summerlin offering homes ready for immediate or quick move-in. Pictured here is Trilogy’s clubhouse. (Summerlin)

The master-planned community of Summerlin offers nearly 120 unique floor plans in 20-plus neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages and districts.

Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million. For those looking for quick occupancy, nearly one dozen homes in a variety of styles and price points are available for immediate or near-term move-in.

In The Canyons village, home of one of the community’s two signature golf courses, TPC Las Vegas, Mira Villa by Toll Brothers offers one move-in-ready luxury condominium flat. The home measures 2,112 square feet and is priced at $948,995.

In The Cliffs village, the community’s southernmost region nestled adjacent a scenic ridgeline and home to three schools and an indoor aquatic center, offers an immediate move-in home at Jade Ridge by Taylor Morrison. Plan 7 comes in at 1,526 square feet and priced at $516,984.

Trilogy by Shea Homes is an age-qualified neighborhood in the village of South Square located just off the 215 Beltway at Town Center Drive near significant neighborhood retail offerings. Trilogy offers a condominium home ready for May move-in. It measures 2,451 square feet, priced at $835,965.

In the village of Stonebridge, located along the scenic western edge of the community near W. Charleston Boulevard and Sky Vista Drive, and featuring Stonebridge Park and Doral Academy Red Rock Campus, Heritage by Lennar offers four move-in-ready homes in this age-qualified neighborhood featuring all single-story homes.

Each of the four move-in-ready homes measure 1,232 square feet and are priced from $474,193 to $478,574.

In the community’s newest area, Summerlin West, located west of the 215 Beltway on a beautiful expanse of elevated land overlooking the valley with select vistas and vantage points throughout, the district of Redpoint offers homes ready for immediate or move-in within a few months.

Castellana by Taylor Morrison offers a home measuring 2,662 square feet, priced at $773,906.

At Acadia Ridge by Toll Brothers, two homes are available for quick move-in. One home, measuring 2,739 square feet, is priced at $1,009,995. A second home spans 3,156 square feet and is priced at $1,059,995.

Now, entering its 32nd year of development, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada.

This includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is the home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers nearly 120 floor plans in 20-plus neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages and districts.

Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com.

Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas gas prices hit all-time high after overnight spike
Las Vegas gas prices hit all-time high after overnight spike
2
Manager accused of stealing over $100K from Strip restaurant
Manager accused of stealing over $100K from Strip restaurant
3
Combine offers clues on how differently Raiders will be run
Combine offers clues on how differently Raiders will be run
4
Winter conditions stop NASCAR race, spread chill across Las Vegas
Winter conditions stop NASCAR race, spread chill across Las Vegas
5
FBI seeking victims of investment scheme operating in Nevada
FBI seeking victims of investment scheme operating in Nevada
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Randy Bury, president of Moderne Communities
REAL ESTATE MILLIONS: MARCH 5
Provided Content

Moderne at Centennial, a 14-acre build-to-rent community situated in North Las Vegas at North 5th Street and West Centennial Parkway, was sold to RSE Capital Partners for $80 million. Moderne Communities, a real estate investment and development company based in Scottsdale, Arizona, purchased the land in 2019 and started construction on the gated community that includes 185 rental homes and community amenities in spring 2020. The sale to RSE Capital for $80 million closed Feb. 24.

Skye Canyon’s Fit Fest is slated for March 5. Racer registration is open at skyecanyon.com/fi ...
Sponsored
Skye Canyon to host Fit Fest March 5
Sponsored Content

Prepare for the ultimate day of fitness and outdoor fun with the return of Skye Canyon’s Fit Fest on March 5. Runners ranging from novices to trailblazers to those seeking a stroll with family and friends will find the road race that is perfect for their stride. Racer registration is open at skyecanyon.com/fit-fest with discounts for Skye Canyon residents and veterans.

Summerlin announces new enhancements to its app developed in 2019. Designed as the community’ ...
Summerlin app users can manage Aviators tickets, special offers
Provided Content

The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of Summerlin, which includes Downtown Summerlin, the community’s vibrant, walkable urban core, including Las Vegas Ballpark, home of the Las Vegas Aviators, offers new enhancements to its app developed in 2019. Designed as the community’s go-to resource for events, exclusive offerings, and more, the app and its new additions exemplify Summerlin’s commitment to innovation technology and an exceptional visitor experience.

Lynnette Carideom right, was the first recipient of the third cycle of the Moving Our Community ...
Moving Our Community program helps valley residents
Provided Content

Moving Our Community program is the the local philanthropic initiative of Move 4 Less. Owners of the family-owned moving company have been moving people in need for free to their new homes throughout the city since the pandemic began.

Obsidian by Woodside Homes is one of several neighborhoods in Summerlin offering homes with env ...
Summerlin features environmental designs
Provided Content

Summerlin has long been recognized for its environmental stewardship marked by its focus on water conservation, preservation and incorporation of natural areas into arroyos and parks, revegetation of open areas and special lighting to reduce nighttime glare and light pollution — to name just a few of its earth-friendly initiatives.

Beazer Homes has opened Gatherings at Shadow Crest, an age-qualified community in Mesquite. The ...
Beazer opens Gatherings at Shadow Crest
Provided Content

Beazer Homes is showcasing a collection of single-family home designs in its Gatherings at Shadow Crest community in Mesquite. This gated community is home to the growing number of adults 55 and older, who are seeking a lower-maintenance lifestyle while enjoying the sophisticated features of a well-appointed new home. The age-restricted community is just minutes away from award-winning golf courses in a vibrant, multigenerational neighborhood.

At 3,440-Plus square feet, the four-bedroom, 3.5-bath Tivoli plan features a covered porch lead ...
Pulte to hold grand opening for Valridge at Skye Hills in northwest Feb. 12
Provided Content

With keen interest and sales success from the recent grand opening at Talvona at Skye Hills, leading Las Vegas-area homebuilder, Pulte Homes, has announced the grand opening of two professionally decorated model homes at Valridge at Skye Hills, a walking-friendly, gated community in a prime northwest Las Vegas location, an easy drive from retail, dining and many of the area’s most popular recreational opportunities.

A number of design standards, paired with abundant amenities, help Summerlin to retain its dist ...
Summerlin design standards paired with amenities
Provided Content

Summerlin has long been heralded for its quality design standards that give it a distinctive look and feel while simultaneously helping to maintain the community’s overall aesthetics and home values. So, what are those special design features that set Summerlin apart from other communities in Southern Nevada?

Shari Ferguson, director of Parks and Recreation for the city of Henderson, and Brian Kunec, ge ...
Inspirada breaks ground on Montagna Park
Provided Content

Inspirada and city of Henderson have broken ground on the master-planned community’s newest recreational amenity, Montagna Park, a 26-acre multiuse park in the southwestern part of the community at 3495 Via Altimire. Montagna Park is the sixth park in Inspirada, expanding the community’s already extensive portfolio of offerings for residents and valley neighbors, alike.

Ascent by KB Home is one of nearly 10 neighborhoods in Summerlin with fewer than 50 homes remai ...
Nearly 10 Summerlin neighborhoods down to final homes
Provided Content

Nearly 10 neighborhoods in Summerlin are down to fewer than 50 homes remaining, with some neighborhoods having even fewer homes to offer. In many cases, final home sales create special opportunities for buyers to take advantage of homebuilder offers that may include special pricing, extra upgrades or other incentives.