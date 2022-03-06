Summerlin offers nearly 12 homes ready for immediate move-in

The master-planned community of Summerlin offers nearly 120 unique floor plans in 20-plus neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages and districts.

Trilogy by Shea Homes is one of several neighborhoods in Summerlin offering homes ready for immediate or quick move-in. Pictured here is Trilogy’s clubhouse. (Summerlin)

The master-planned community of Summerlin offers nearly 120 unique floor plans in 20-plus neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages and districts.

Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million. For those looking for quick occupancy, nearly one dozen homes in a variety of styles and price points are available for immediate or near-term move-in.

In The Canyons village, home of one of the community’s two signature golf courses, TPC Las Vegas, Mira Villa by Toll Brothers offers one move-in-ready luxury condominium flat. The home measures 2,112 square feet and is priced at $948,995.

In The Cliffs village, the community’s southernmost region nestled adjacent a scenic ridgeline and home to three schools and an indoor aquatic center, offers an immediate move-in home at Jade Ridge by Taylor Morrison. Plan 7 comes in at 1,526 square feet and priced at $516,984.

Trilogy by Shea Homes is an age-qualified neighborhood in the village of South Square located just off the 215 Beltway at Town Center Drive near significant neighborhood retail offerings. Trilogy offers a condominium home ready for May move-in. It measures 2,451 square feet, priced at $835,965.

In the village of Stonebridge, located along the scenic western edge of the community near W. Charleston Boulevard and Sky Vista Drive, and featuring Stonebridge Park and Doral Academy Red Rock Campus, Heritage by Lennar offers four move-in-ready homes in this age-qualified neighborhood featuring all single-story homes.

Each of the four move-in-ready homes measure 1,232 square feet and are priced from $474,193 to $478,574.

In the community’s newest area, Summerlin West, located west of the 215 Beltway on a beautiful expanse of elevated land overlooking the valley with select vistas and vantage points throughout, the district of Redpoint offers homes ready for immediate or move-in within a few months.

Castellana by Taylor Morrison offers a home measuring 2,662 square feet, priced at $773,906.

At Acadia Ridge by Toll Brothers, two homes are available for quick move-in. One home, measuring 2,739 square feet, is priced at $1,009,995. A second home spans 3,156 square feet and is priced at $1,059,995.

Now, entering its 32nd year of development, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada.

This includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is the home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers nearly 120 floor plans in 20-plus neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages and districts.

Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com.

Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.