Summerlin offers nearly a dozen move-in-ready homes

Provided Content
December 3, 2021 - 3:22 pm
 
Graycliff by Lennar in the village of Stonebridge is one of several neighborhoods in Summerlin with homes ready for quick or immediate occupancy. (Summerlin)

Summerlin offers more than 115 floor plans in 20-plus neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the high $300,000s to more than $1 million.

For those looking for quick occupancy, nearly one dozen homes in a variety of styles and price points are available for quick or immediate move-in.

Two neighborhoods in The Cliffs village in the community’s southernmost region adjacent a scenic ridgeline, offer immediate move-in homes, each embracing the area’s desert contemporary architectural style and aesthetic. The village boasts three schools and an indoor public aquatic center operated by Clark County.

Jade Ridge by Taylor Morrison has three homes ready for immediate occupancy. Plan Seven measures 1,526 square feet, priced at $499,513. Plan One offers 1,592 square feet, priced at $501,237. Plan Six offers 1,528 square feet, priced at $504,037.

At Regency by Toll Brothers, an age-qualified neighborhood for those 55 and older with its own clubhouse, one home in the Summit Collection is ready for immediate move-in. It offers 1,682 square feet on a single floor, priced at $721,995.

In the village of Stonebridge, located along the scenic western edge of the community near West Charleston Boulevard and Sky Vista Drive, and featuring Stonebridge Park and Doral Academy Red Rock Campus, Graycliff by Lennar offers two immediate-occupancy homes. One home, spanning 3,214 square feet, is priced at $978,445; and the second home with 2,838 square feet, is priced at $919,612.

In The Canyons village, Mira Villa by Toll Brothers offers two move-in-ready luxury condominium flats. The Canyons is a golf-course themed village as home of TPC Las Vegas and is adjacent to Angel Park, just outside of the community. One home, measuring 2,112 square feet, is priced at $919,995; the second home, with 2,323 square feet, is priced at $893,995.

In the community’s newest area, Summerlin West, located west of the 215 Beltway on a beautiful expanse of elevated land overlooking the valley with select vistas and vantage points throughout, the district of Redpoint offers move-in-ready homes in three neighborhoods.

Castellana by Taylor Morrison offers a home measuring 2,066 square feet, priced at $630,778. At Savannah, also by Taylor Morrison, two homes are ready for quick or immediate occupancy. The first, measures 1,981 square feet and priced at $752,551. The second home, spanning 2,574 square feet, is priced at $943,848. And at Acadia Ridge by Toll Brothers, one home, measuring 2,055 square feet, is ready for occupancy in January and is priced at $864,995.

Now, entering its 31st year of development, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. This includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers more than 115 floor plans in 20-plus neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com.

Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

