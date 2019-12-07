Summerlin offers new homes for immediate move-in

Summerlin offers nearly 160 floor plans in 34 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the high $200,000s to more than $1 million. And for those looking for quick occupancy, there are more than two dozen new homes available for immediate or near move-in, just in time for the new year.

More than two dozen new homes in Summerlin are available for immediate or near move-in, just in time for the new year, including a home at Skystone by Woodside Homes in the village of Stonebridge. (Summerlin)

Summerlin offers nearly 160 floor plans in 34 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the high $200,000s to more than $1 million. And for those looking for quick occupancy, there are more than two dozen new homes available for immediate or near move-in, just in time for the new year.

In the village of Stonebridge along the foothills of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, Shadow Point by Toll Brothers offers three homes for immediate move-in, including one with a completed pool. The move-in-ready homes in this gated neighborhood range from 2,285 square feet to 2,788 square feet and are priced from $709,995 to $759,995.

At Caledonia by KB Home, a former model home, measuring 1,896 square feet on two floors, is priced and ready for move-in at $529,385.

At Bristle Vale by KB Home, one two-story home spanning 2,993 square feet is priced at $578,740.

Skye Knoll by Richmond American Homes offers one home for immediate occupancy that is 1,750 square feet and priced at $419,414.

Skystone by Woodside Homes has four homes ready for move-in. They range from 2,092 square feet to 3,220 square feet and are priced from $586,687 to $699,900.

And finally, Westcott by Lennar has one move-in-ready home spanning 1,901 square feet, priced at $441,990.

Affinity by William Lyon Homes in Summerlin Centre, west of the 215 Beltway within walking distance of Downtown Summerlin and the newly opened Sagemont Park, offers contemporary living options in a variety of interesting configurations. Move-in-ready homes at Affinity by William Lyon Homes include the Moda and Savu collections, priced from the mid-$300,000s to the low $400,000s. Savu floor plans range from 1,734 square feet to 2,209 square feet, and Moda floor plans span from 1,143 square feet to 1,430 square feet.

In The Ridges, Summerlin’s exclusive custom and luxury home enclave that overlooks the Las Vegas Valley, Fairway Hills by Toll Brothers offers three town homes encompassing 2,105 square feet each and ready for immediate occupancy. The town homes are priced from $599,995 to $699,995.

Two neighborhoods in The Cliffs village in the community’s southernmost region offer immediate move-in homes, and all embrace the area’s desert contemporary architectural style and aesthetic.

Nova Ridge by Pardee Homes has two move-in-ready homes. Plan Five spans 3,962 square feet and is priced at $957,509. Plan Six offers 3,845 square feet, priced at $1,299,655. Terra Luna by Pardee Homes offers one home for immediate occupancy. Plan Two spans 2,985 square feet and is priced at $684,540.

Trilogy by Shea Homes, an age-qualified neighborhood in the village of South Square, offers five homes ready for move-in. They range from 2,334 square feet to 2,451 square feet and are priced from $608,876 to $668,130. One home boasts its own private elevator entrance with over $135,000 in upgrades.

In the village of Reverence, built exclusively by Pulte Homes on elevated land west of the 215 Beltway along the community’s scenic northernmost edge, one home is ready for immediate move-in with two others ready in less than 60 days. A 2,450-square-foot home in Reverence Heights, priced at $668,880, is offered for immediate move-in. Other homes that will be ready soon include one that is priced at $559,515 and is 2,216 square feet; the second home is priced at $546,500 and is 2,313 square feet.

In The Mesa village, Mesa Ridge by Toll Brothers offers one home for immediate occupancy and a second home ready in 60 days in this gated enclave of 300-plus luxury homes. Ready in February is one home spanning 3,229 square feet and priced at $1,024,995. The second home, ready for immediate move-in, is priced at $1,089,995 and features 3,467 square feet. For more information, visit Summerlin.com.