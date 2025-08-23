102°F
Summerlin offers townhome communities

Summerlin offers a growing selection of low-maintenance homes across eight neighborhoods. (Taylor Morrison)
Mira Villa by Toll Brothers, a luxury neighborhood in the golf-themed and scenic Canyons village, features a collection of all single-story luxury condominium flats housed in a mid-rise. (Toll Brothers)
Vertex by Tri Pointe Homes in the Redpoint Square district offers convenient and low-maintenance townhome living with the added benefit of a private backyard and patio more typical of a single-family home. (Tri Pointe Homes)
August 23, 2025 - 12:41 pm
 

For homebuyers craving flexibility, simplicity and a “lock-and-leave” lifestyle, Summerlin offers a growing selection of low-maintenance homes across eight neighborhoods. With more than 30 attached floor plans — ranging from luxury mid-rises to contemporary three-story townhomes — buyers can find options to match nearly every price point, style preference and stage of life. Whether downsizing or simply seeking more freedom to travel and explore, these homes offer the perks of a master-planned community without the upkeep of a traditional yard.

According to Jenni Pevoto, senior director, master-planned community marketing for Summerlin, attached homes are sought by all ages, from millennials to empty-nesters.

“Attached homes are more than just a trend, they’re a response to changing lifestyles. From young professionals to empty-nesters, buyers want more freedom and fewer responsibilities. Summerlin’s attached home options reflect that shift while still offering beautiful architecture, thoughtful design and access to top-tier amenities.”

Mira Villa by Toll Brothers, a luxury neighborhood in the golf-themed and scenic Canyons village, features an elegant collection of all single-story luxury condominium flats housed in a mid-rise. Homes range from 2,052 square feet to 3,724 square feet with starting prices over $1 million. Mira Villa boasts mature landscaping and is surrounded by two golf courses: TPC Las Vegas, which is in Summerlin; and neighboring Angel Park located just outside the community.

Lark Hill by Taylor Morrison, in the Kestrel Commons district, offers the ease and convenience of a low-maintenance lifestyle via two-story townhomes that range from 1,645 square feet to 2,163 square feet, priced from the mid-$400,000s to the mid-$500,000s. Three unique floor plans range from three to five bedrooms, open great rooms with spacious kitchens, 2½ to three baths and two-car garages. All floor plans feature indoor-outdoor spaces, including covered and uncovered balconies, as well as a courtyard in a select model.

Raven Crest by Toll Brothers, also in the Kestrel Commons district, offers modern and spacious three-story townhomes from 2,300 square feet to more than 2,640 square feet, priced from the $600,000s to the mid-$700,000s. Townhomes offers from three to four bedrooms, entry courtyards and covered patios. A fourth-level rooftop terrace is available with select models. Eventually, Raven Crest will offer an exclusive neighborhood pool for residents.

Cordillera by Toll Brothers, located in the Redpoint Square district, offers three open-concept townhome designs from 1,803 square feet to 2,154 square feet with attached two-car garages. Cordillera homes are priced from the high $500,000s to the mid-$600,000s. Rooftop decks, a highly desired feature and frequent bucket-list item with homebuyers, are available as a design option for all three floor plans.

Vertex by Tri Pointe Homes, also in the Redpoint Square district, offers convenient and low-maintenance townhome living with the added benefit of a private backyard and patio more typical of a single-family home. Vertex features four two-story elevations with open floor plans from 1,790 square feet to 1,914 square feet that include two to three bedrooms and 2½ baths, priced from the high $400,000s to the mid-$500,000s.

Monument by Pulte Homes is located in Reverence, Summerlin’s northernmost village west of the 215 Beltway. Monument offers three unique two-story townhome floor plans that range from 1,654 square feet to 1,869 square feet, priced from the high $400,000s to the mid-$500,000s. Nestled along the foothills of the La Madre Mountains, Reverence is also home to six sold-out collections of single-family homes. Monument is the first Reverence neighborhood to offer a low-maintenance, lock-and-leave lifestyle via attached homes.

Located a short walk from Downtown Summerlin and its diverse, world-class mix of shops, restaurants and events, Thrive by Edward Homes in the Summerlin Centre village offers a handful of three-story townhomes, ranging from 1,495 square feet to 1,835 square feet, priced from the $500,000s.

And finally, The Groves at Caldwell Park by KB Home, located in Grand Park village, features two-story townhomes offering spacious and flexible floor plan options from 1,430 square feet to 1,947 square feet, priced from the high $300,000s to mid-$400,000s. Neighborhoods in the village are arrayed around a large park by the same name, Grand Park, that is taking shape in phases.

Now, in its 35th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers over 75 floor plans in approximately 15 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the high $300,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

A fully renovated mansion tucked inside one of Las Vegas’ most exclusive lakeside enclaves has hit the market, offering both panoramic water views and access to two of the region’s most elite private clubs. Priced at $2.25 million, Robert Martin with the Craig Tann Group at huntington ellis, A Real Estate Agency has been selected to represent the home located within SouthShore Lake Las Vegas at 4 Via Vittorio Place.

A modern mountain retreat built to thrive in all four seasons in Mount Charleston has just hit the market for $1 million, blending luxury, livability and thoughtful engineering at an accessible price point.

Cadence has once again secured its position as the third best-selling master-planned community in the U.S., according to RCLCO Real Estate Advisors. The continued success of Cadence reflects a winning combination of location, lifestyle and long-term vision.

If you’re shopping for a home right now, you’ve likely noticed more listings with price reductions. It’s a noticeable shift, and one that leaves many buyers wondering: Does a price reduction signal a red flag, or could it be a hidden opportunity?

