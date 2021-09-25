Summerlin offers variety of home styles

Summerlin offers nearly 115 floor plans in 19 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the high $300,000s to more than $1 million and built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders.

Plan Two at Jade Ridge by Taylor Morrison in The Cliffs village is one of several neighborhoods selling in Summerlin. (Summerlin)

Spanning nearly 35 square miles along the western edge of the Las Vegas Valley, Summerlin continues its 30-plus year run as one of the nation’s most successful communities, ranking as the No. 3 best-selling master-planned community in 2020 by RCLCO.

In the community’s southern region, homes are selling in three villages with options for every generation. Trilogy by Shea Homes in the village of South Square offers condominiums for those ages 55-plus, priced from the $600,000s.

In The Cliffs, Summerlin’s southernmost village named for the ridgeline that frames it, three neighborhoods are actively selling. They include another 55-plus neighborhood — Regency by Toll Brothers, offering all single-story, single-family detached homes with a lifestyle catering to active adults, priced from the $600,000s. At Terra Luna by Tri Pointe Homes, contemporary-styled homes are priced from the $600,000s. And Jade Ridge by Taylor Morrison offers both single- and two-story homes priced from the mid-$400,000s.

In The Mesa village, Mesa Ridge by Toll Brothers offers single- and two-story luxury homes in an exclusive enclave that includes its own community center, priced from approximately $1.1 million.

Moving north toward Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area is the village of Stonebridge, offering homes in three neighborhoods. The newest is Heritage by Lennar, an all single-story home neighborhood for buyers 55 and older, priced from the mid-$400,000s. Graycliff by Lennar features two-story homes, including one with a Next Gen suite, priced from the mid-$700,000s. And Sandalwood by Tri Pointe Homes offers a collection of luxury homes priced from the $900,000s.

In Summerlin West, home construction is bustling with nine neighborhoods under development in the districts of Redpoint and Redpoint Square. The area, west of the 215 Beltway and north of Far Hills Avenue is situated on elevated topography with stunning views from several vantage points.

In Redpoint Square, Cascades by Taylor Morrison offers two- and three-story homes priced from the high $400,000s. Ascent by KB Home offers town homes priced from the high $300,000s; Obsidian by Woodside Homes offers two- and three-story homes priced from the mid-$400,000s. And Moro Pointe by Richmond American Homes offers paired town homes from the $400,000s.

Next door in the district of Redpoint, Savannah by Taylor Morrison offers all single-story homes priced from the low $600,000s. Crystal Canyon by Woodside Homes offers single- and two-story homes priced from the mid-$500,000s. Carmel Cliff by Pulte Homes offers large and expansive single- and two-story homes priced from the $900,000s. Acadia Ridge by Toll Brothers offers single- and two-story homes priced from the high $600,000s. And Castellana by Taylor Morrison offers two-story homes priced from the $500,000s.

Now, entering its 31st year of development, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. This includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home to the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Download the Summerlin app from the Apple and Google App stores to search actively selling neighborhoods and explore loyalty experiences from Downtown Summerlin retailers and restaurants. Or, before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.