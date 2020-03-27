Summerlin offers virtual home tours

In the new environment of social distancing, Summerlin invites Southern Nevadans to enjoy virtual tours of more than 20 new-home neighborhoods from the comfort of their own couch. The videos, which are generally less than two minutes in length each, offer a bird’s eye view of homes in all styles, price points, elevations and configurations.

In the new environment of social distancing, Summerlin invites Southern Nevadans to enjoy virtual tours of more than 20 new-home neighborhoods from the comfort of their own couch. The videos, which are generally less than two minutes in length each, offer a bird’s-eye view of homes in all styles, price points, elevations and configurations.

“As we navigate through these challenging times, the phrase ‘Home sweet home’ has taken on even greater meaning for all Southern Nevadans,” said Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin. “We are well-equipped with virtual model home tours that can be viewed in the comfort of your home. Summerlin homebuilders have adjusted hours and some are open by appointment only, so we encourage everyone to call the sales offices before they make a visit.”

All videos are on a special model home tour playlist on Summerlin’s YouTube page, Summerlin TV, at bit.ly/SummerlinModelHomeTours.

Marking its 30th anniversary in 2020, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. This includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; neighborhood shopping centers; and, of course, Downtown Summerlin, offering fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort, office towers, City National Arena, home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility, and Las Vegas Ballpark, a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers nearly 175 floor plans in 36 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the low $300,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit www.Summerlin.com and call ahead before you venture out to an actively selling neighborhood.