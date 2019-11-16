67°F
Summerlin opens community park

November 15, 2019 - 4:34 pm
 

A new major park was completed in Summerlin, adding to the community’s already impressive list of more than 250 parks of all sizes and types. Sagemont Park in Summerlin Centre brings the total number of major community parks in the community to 27.

Sagemont Park in Summerlin Centre spans nearly 10 acres and includes lawn areas, lighted soccer fields, tennis courts, basketball court and connection to the area’s regional bike trail. To accommodate gatherings and events, the park includes a shaded picnic area and play area, in addition to community restrooms.

Summerlin community parks range from just under 5 acres to more than 61 acres. They feature a variety of recreational amenities, including 16 tennis courts, 14 baseball/softball/T-ball fields, 11 basketball courts, seven soccer fields, three sand volleyball courts, community centers and pools, football field, outdoor roller-skating rink and several interactive water-play structures and shaded picnic ramadas.

According to Julie Cleaver, senior vice president of land planning and design, Summerlin has no equal in Southern Nevada when it comes to open space.

In fact, every Summerlin village is centered around a large community park or open space, while each of the community’s neighborhoods is required to have its own smaller parks, reflective of a planning requirement that dedicates significant acreage to open space, parks, trails and recreational use.

“We create parks of all sizes that are programmed to accommodate a variety of passive and active recreational uses, including aquatic centers and pools. Ultimately, parks play an important role in helping to create a sense of community while enhancing Summerlin’s signature lifestyle,” Cleaver said.

Summerlin parks are known communitywide for their programming. The Crossing and Summerlin Centre Community Park are popular soccer parks that accommodate a variety of youth and adult soccer leagues. The Arbors Tennis &Play Park is the heart of the community’s tennis program. The Paseos and The Vistas Parks are known for their wide open spaces, inviting trailways and water features. The Mesa Park’s fields accommodate community softball and T-ball leagues, while The Willows, The Vistas and The Trails Parks are home to popular community swimming pools. One of Summerlin’s most unique parks is Fox Hill Park, an adventure- and climbing-themed park bursting with colorful and oversized apparatus for adults and children to enjoy.

“We’re proud of the variety of recreational opportunities we offer in Summerlin that encourage residents to get outside, engage with one another, stay active and have fun,” Cleaver said. “While our parks will always meet our community’s need for accommodating traditional outdoor sports, we will continue to explore how we can best meet changing consumer preferences for new and innovative outdoor play places like Fox Hill Park. No community in Southern Nevada does parks quite like Summerlin, and we don’t expect that commitment to ever change.”

About Summerlin

Developed by The Howard Hughes Corporation, Summerlin began to take shape in 1990 and has ranked in the country’s top 10 best-selling master-planned communities for nearly two decades.

Located along the western rim of the Las Vegas valley, Summerlin encompasses 22,500 acres with approximately 6,000 gross acres still remaining to accommodate future growth, including infrastructure, open space and common areas, all within the master plan.

The community is currently home to nearly 100,000 residents who enjoy an unparalleled list of amenities. These include more than 250 neighborhood and village parks, more than 150 completed miles of trails, 27 public and private schools, 14 houses of worship, 10 golf courses, shopping centers, medical and cultural facilities, business parks and dozens of actively selling floor plans. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town-homes — priced from the $300,000s to more than $2.5 million.

For information on custom homesites in The Ridges, call 702-255-2500. Luxury apartment homes offer monthly rents starting from the $900s. Visit summerlin.com for more information.

About The Howard Hughes Corporation

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages and develops commercial, residential and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. Our properties include master planned communities, operating properties, development opportunities and other unique assets spanning 14 states from New York to Hawai‘i. The Howard Hughes Corporation is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as HHC with major offices in New York, Columbia, MD, Dallas, Houston, Las Vegas and Honolulu. For additional information about HHC, visit www.howardhughes.com, or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

