Summerlin opens new village

Stonebridge, the newest village in the master-planned community of Summerlin, is taking shape with the first neighborhood now selling and plans announced for additional neighborhoods and a major community park to launch next year. Located on elevated topography just north of West Charleston Boulevard near Summerlin’s boundary with Red Rock Canyon National Conservation, Stonebridge features some of the community’s most spectacular mountain and valley views.

Stonebridge, the newest village in the master-planned community of Summerlin, is taking shape with the first neighborhood, Caledonia by KB Home. (Summerlin)

Stonebridge, the newest village in the master-planned community of Summerlin, is taking shape with the first neighborhood now selling and plans announced for additional neighborhoods and a major community park to launch next year. Located on elevated topography just north of West Charleston Boulevard near Summerlin’s boundary with Red Rock Canyon National Conservation, Stonebridge features some of the community’s most spectacular mountain and valley views.

According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing, Summerlin, Stonebridge is poised for strong sales and success in large part because of its spectacular location.

“The Howard Hughes Corp. was instrumental in helping to establish the boundary of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation area nearly 30 years ago before the community began to develop, forever protecting Red Rock Canyon from development. Our efforts were critically lauded by environmentalists, and in a land exchange negotiated by The Nature Conservancy, Hughes gave up sensitive land to the BLM (Bureau of Land Management) that was best suited for the Conservation Area. Stonebridge is ideally situated so its homeowners will enjoy unprecedented views and access to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.”

The first neighborhood in Stonebridge is Caledonia by KB Home, which is actively selling and offers nine distinct floor plans in one- and two-story elevations that are new to Southern Nevada. Caledonia homes range from 1,850 to 3,095 square feet and priced from the high $300,000s.

Caledonia homes offer three to six bedrooms up to five baths and all include a two-car garage. The largest home has an included detached game room in the front courtyard that can be made into a detached casita. Special design features that come standard include maple cabinets throughout in a variety of colors, granite kitchen counters, quartz bath counters, tankless water heaters, paver driveways and walkways, mission-style stair rail on the first floors and separate tub and shower in the master bath. Homes built by KB adhere to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Energy Star 3.0 guidelines, and each home is certified by an independent testing company to be Energy Star compliant. That means every home at Caledonia meets or exceeds stringent energy saving requirements to provide optimal energy savings throughout the life of the home.

All those features, coupled with KB Home’s built-to-order program, make Caledonia an especially strong value for first- or second-time homeowners looking for top quality in a premier location, according to Bisterfeldt. Stonebridge is a 502-acre residential village featuring a Prairie Highland design theme that reflects and enhances the surrounding Mojave Desert environment through community elements, architecture, landscape, walls and color. Stonebridge will eventually be home to 11 neighborhoods with five expected to break ground next year by CalAtlantic, Lennar, Richmond American, Toll Brothers and Woodside, along with a major, 10-acre village park that will feature pickleball courts, soccer fields, tot lot, open areas, trails and paseo corridors.

Village amenities include Doral Academy Red Rock charter school serving grades K-10. Stonebridge is within close proximity to The Paseos Park, The Vistas Park, Community Center and Pool and the climbing adventure-themed, Fox Hill Park, opening this month.

A Stonebridge village address comes standard with all that Summerlin offers, including 250-plus parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 25 public, private and charter schools; and the Downtown Summerlin area with fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort, office towers, City National Arena — home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility, and coming soon, Las Vegas Ballpark, a 10,000-capacity baseball stadium that will be the new home of the Las Vegas 51s.

For information on Stonebridge, Caledonia and other actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com.

Developed by The Howard Hughes Corp., Summerlin began to take shape in 1990 and has ranked in the country’s top 10 best-selling master-planned communities for nearly two decades. Located along the western rim of the Las Vegas Valley, Summerlin encompasses 22,500 acres with approximately 6,000 gross acres still remaining to accommodate future growth, including infrastructure, open space and common areas, all within the master plan. The community is home to nearly 100,000 residents. Amenities include more than 250 neighborhood and village parks, more than 150 completed miles of trails, 25 public and private schools, 14 houses of worship, nine golf courses, shopping centers, medical and cultural facilities, business parks and dozens of actively selling floor plans. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes — priced from the $300,000s to more than $2.5 million. For information on custom homesites in The Ridges, call 702-255-2500. Luxury apartment homes offer monthly rents starting from the $900s.

The Howard Hughes Corp. owns, manages and develops commercial, residential and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. Properties include master-planned communities, operating properties, development opportunities and other unique assets spanning 14 states from New York to Hawaii. The Howard Hughes has major offices in New York, Columbia, MD, Dallas, Houston, Las Vegas and Honolulu. For additional information about HHC, visit howardhughes.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.