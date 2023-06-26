88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Provided Content

Summerlin parade to celebrate Fourth of July

Provided Content
June 25, 2023 - 7:23 pm
 
The 29th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade returns to Summerlin July 4. This year’s e ...
The 29th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade returns to Summerlin July 4. This year’s event features 70 entries, including one for the Vegas Golden Knights. (Summerlin)
Several schools and youth groups participate in the annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade. ...
Several schools and youth groups participate in the annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade. (Summerlin)
Military and veterans groups will be part of the 29th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade ...
Military and veterans groups will be part of the 29th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade July 4. (Summerlin)
This year, more than 50,000 are expected to attend the free Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade. ...
This year, more than 50,000 are expected to attend the free Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade. (Summerlin)
More than 2,500 people are expected to participate in the parade and more than 500 volunteers f ...
More than 2,500 people are expected to participate in the parade and more than 500 volunteers from dozens of local schools and community groups will assist with parade operations. (Summerlin)
The parade begins at 8:30 a.m. with the escort division, followed by the official parade kick-o ...
The parade begins at 8:30 a.m. with the escort division, followed by the official parade kick-off at 9 a.m. (Summerlin)

The Las Vegas Valley is invited to the master-planned community of Summerlin on July 4 to celebrate Independence Day at the 29th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade — Southern Nevada’s largest and most colorful Fourth of July parade. American spirit will be on full display at this year’s parade with 70 entries, including a 40-foot American Eagle, 30-foot Grand Old Flag plus 18 additional giant inflatable balloons, veteran and military organizations, patriotic and pop culture-themed floats and performing groups. A fan favorite, the 2023 Stanley Cup Champions, the Vegas Golden Knights, return to the parade, along with the Las Vegas Aviators.

The parade begins at 8:30 a.m. with the escort division, followed by the official parade kick-off at 9 a.m.

The 2023 parade features several new floats, including Indiana Jones Experience; Barbieland, U.S.A.; Parade of the Pink Ladies; Star Spangled Rodeo; Schoolhouse Rock; Red, White and Bluey; and Up, Up &Away with Peppa Pig. Several popular patriotic-themed entries return this year, including A Salute to the Military, honoring the service men and women from Nellis and Creech Air Force Bases; America Sings! featuring the Desert Angels gospel choir; America Standing Tall featuring a 15-foot Miss Stars and Stripes towering high above the crowd; Happy Birthday, America; and Can’t Stop the Beat by the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts.

Other popular returning participants include Danza Del Carrizo Native American performing group, Nevada Latino Arts and Culture Association; and the Swing It! Girls. Veterans and military organizations will be represented by the Marine Corps League, American Legion, Forgotten Not Gone, the Southern Nevada Military Vehicle Association and the Military Order of the Purple Heart.

Also returning to the parade this year are fan favorites, Star Wars: The Fourth Awakens, featuring the Stars Wars Clubs of Southern Nevada; The Magic of Encanto; Mario Karts on Parade, featuring Mario and Luigi; Beach Day with Baby Shark; and Frozen Fun, featuring Elsa and Anna.

More than 2,500 people are expected to participate in the parade and more than 500 volunteers from dozens of local schools and community groups will assist with parade operations. Over 20,000 cubic feet of helium will be used for the 20 giant inflatables. Attendance along the parade route is expected to top 50,000.

The 2023 Grand Marshals are Colonel Brian T. Hobbins, director of operations, United States Air Force Warfare Center at Nellis Air Force Base, and Lt. Colonel Laurel Hobbins (Ret.), a U.S. Air Force Academy graduate who retired with 20 years of dedicated service to our country.

The parade is organized by The Summerlin Council, the nonprofit arm of the Summerlin Community Association dedicated to the social, educational and recreational enrichment of residents.

The parade is free and open to the public. No parade/viewing set-up is allowed before July 3 at 7 a.m. Items placed before this time will be removed and donated. All persons and their property must remain on the curb.

Parade organizers suggest using RTC 210, which is the nearest public transportation route available, or new this year, Lyft rideshare. Parade organizers have partnered with Lyft to offer two dedicated, convenient drop-off/pick up locations close to the parade route: one near Hills Park; and one near Hillshire Drive and Village Center Circle. To access the parade-day special offering, go tolyft.com/lp/PATRIOTICPARADE.

Everyone is encouraged to arrive early, bring water and wear sunscreen.

Title Sponsor is The Howard Hughes Corp./Summerlin. Major sponsors include Station Casinos; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; City National Bank; Centralized Security Services; Tri Pointe Homes; Pure Plumbing &Air; Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada; One Hour A/C and Heating; Palmer Electric; BrightView Landscape Services; Par 3 Landscape and Maintenance; LandCare; and Downtown Summerlin.

The parade begins at the corner of Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive in The Trails village of Summerlin. The parade then travels south toward Village Center Circle, then west on Trailwood Drive. The parade ends near the corner of Trailwood Drive and Spring Gate Lane.

For more information and a map of the parade route, visit summerlinpatrioticparade.com.

Now, in its 33rd year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community, including 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers over 100 floor plans in nearly 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com.

Before you visit any new Summerlin neighborhood, call the homebuilder to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

MOST READ
1
Nicole Kidman rocks Barrett-Jackson car show with $700K sale
Nicole Kidman rocks Barrett-Jackson car show with $700K sale
2
New minimum wage begins July 1
New minimum wage begins July 1
3
20 new Nevada laws that could affect you
20 new Nevada laws that could affect you
4
‘Titanic’ song pulled from Las Vegas Strip attraction
‘Titanic’ song pulled from Las Vegas Strip attraction
5
22-year-old driver runs red light at 100 mph
22-year-old driver runs red light at 100 mph
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Cadence The annual Cadence Car Show is planned for Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The free event ...
Cadence Car Show returns Oct. 1
Provided Content

The Cadence Car Show returns to Cadence on Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring classic and modern vehicles, DJ entertainment, food trucks, a 21-and-older beer garden and unparalleled views of the Las Vegas Strip.

The Edward model at The Arches by Lennar includes a kitchenette and living area for extended fa ...
Summerlin offers multigenerational living options
Provided Content

According to Jenni Pevoto, director of marketing for Summerlin, flexibility is key for more expansive homes that offer designs and floor plans to meet the unique and changing needs of families.

Tri Pointe Homes is building Vertex, a townhome community that is opening soon in Summerlin’s ...
Tri Pointe to open Summerlin townhomes
Provided Content

Offering affordability, modern architectural designs, stylish interiors and abundant natural light with a Summerlin address, Vertex homes start in the mid-$400,000s.

An Environments For Living Diamond-Level Green-Certified luxury Summerlin home has hit the Las ...
Diamond-Level Green-Certified home lists $5.5M
Provided Content

An Environments For Living Diamond-Level Green-Certified luxury estate has just hit the Las Vegas real estate market for $5.5 million.

Downtown Summerlin offers summertime fun for the whole family, including Las Vegas Aviators bas ...
Summertime fun at Downtown Summerlin
Provided Content

This summer, there’s a full schedule of events and activities for the entire family at Downtown Summerlin.

With more than 200 miles of trails of all types, the Summerlin Trail System connects neighborho ...
Summerlin showcases trail system
Provided Content

The Summerlin Trail System was carefully planned from the community’s inception to connect neighborhoods and residents with parks, shopping centers and schools, providing miles of uninterrupted scenery for walkers, strollers and runners to promote a healthy, active lifestyle.

With more than 300 parks of all sizes, including Oak Leaf Park in The Cliffs village, along wit ...
Summerlin features an outdoor lifestyle
Provided Content

Summerlin is known for its trails and parks that create the community’s signature outdoor, active lifestyle.

Pets are part of the family, and Move 4 Less provides pet owners with tips to help their furry ...
Moving tips for pet owners
Provided Content

Pets also can be affected by moving. Cats are more routine-oriented, and packing and moving upsets that balance; however, dogs may be fine until the actual move.

Summerlin homes embrace outdoor living
Provided Content

In the master-planned community of Summerlin residents place great value on the community’s outdoor lifestyle and its beautiful natural surroundings. For those reasons, the community’s homebuilders are required to incorporate indoor/outdoor detail into their homes. That’s why Summerlin homes come standard with a variety of outdoor living features, including covered patios, loggias and balconies, sun decks, porches, rooftop decks and even front balconies that provide a unique vantage point and add architectural interest to a home’s façade.

Homes inside Serenade start in the low $400,000s and range from 1,523 square feet to 1,813-squa ...
StoryBook showcases Cadence communities
Provided Content

StoryBook Homes’ single- and two-story home options are available across two of its newest collections at Cadence, Libretto and Serenade, perfect for any and every lifestyle.

More stories
Summerlin features an outdoor lifestyle
Summerlin features an outdoor lifestyle
Summertime fun at Downtown Summerlin
Summertime fun at Downtown Summerlin
Summerlin showcases trail system
Summerlin showcases trail system
Everything you need to know about the Golden Knights victory parade
Everything you need to know about the Golden Knights victory parade
Golden Knights championship parade bus service offered
Golden Knights championship parade bus service offered
Graney: A parade for Raiders would likely be biggest one yet
Graney: A parade for Raiders would likely be biggest one yet