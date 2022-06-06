Summerlin property lists for $1.7M

An estate located in Eagle Hills, one of Summerlin’s top luxury communities, has hit the Las Vegas market. The spacious multilevel home at 9237 White Tail Drive, represented by Leslie Carver of Team Carver, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, is listed for $1,700,000.

an open-floor great room and kitchen, private living room, dining room, dedicated office space,

“Eagle Hills is a well-established and popular neighborhood in Summerlin. This home is the whole package. It offers a beautiful floor plan, large outdoor space and great community amenities that are exclusive to residents,” Carver said.

The four-bedroom, five-bath home encompasses 4,192 square feet of interior space and includes an open-floor great room and kitchen, private living room, dining room, dedicated office space, soaring ceilings and a covered front entry with a glass front door and double sidelights.

At the center of the home is an open concept-kitchen with genuine granite counters, three-compartment sink, double dishwashers, oversized pantry, cabinet-faced Sub-Zero refrigerator and expansive breakfast bar seating. The kitchen overlooks the great room, featuring an in-wall fireplace and dry bar with glass shelves.

On the second level is the primary bedroom with double entry doors, a separate bonus room with a wet bar and a private balcony that overlooks the backyard. The primary bath includes marble countertops, spacious double vanity, lowered makeup counter, oversized marble shower with a built-in bench and shelf, jetted soaking bath and a walk-in custom closet with full built-ins.

Just beyond the downstairs sitting areas are double French doors that lead to a spacious backyard and wrap-around covered patio. The yard includes a sprawling lawn, oversized side yard, mature trees that provide privacy and shade for the majority of the outdoor area and an iron-gated private entrance to a secluded walking path.

Located in the heart of the more established part of Summerlin, Eagle Hills is a 24-hour guard-gated neighborhood with top-tier community amenities, including private tennis and basketball courts, shaded children’s park and walking trails. The neighborhood is among some of Las Vegas’ top golf course experiences and is adjacent to TPC Summerlin golf course.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America Inc., which also includes Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. The firms are leaders in their respective markets with 34 offices and 3,200 real estate sales executives. In 2021, the firm completed a record-breaking $9.3 billion in residential home sales throughout Nevada, Arizona and Southern California. For more information, visit bhhsaz.com.