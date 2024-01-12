Summerlin ranks No. 4 on national list of top-selling 2023 master plans

The master-planned community of Summerlin, a development of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc., is Nevada’s highest-ranking community on the 2023 list of top-selling master plans, according to RCLCO, a national real estate consultant that has ranked communities nationwide since 1994. With 1,090 new home sales for 2023, Summerlin ranks No. 4 on the 2023 list, with new home sales up 39 percent from 2022.

The master-planned community of Summerlin, a development of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc., is Nevada’s highest-ranking community on the 2023 list of top-selling master plans, according to RCLCO, a national real estate consultant that has ranked communities nationwide since 1994. With 1,090 new home sales for 2023, Summerlin ranks No. 4 on the 2023 list, with new home sales up 39 percent from 2022.

According to Karl Pischke, principal with RCLCO Consulting, Summerlin leads all ranked communities in total appearances on RCLCO’s national list of top-selling master plans, with over 27 years in the top 25. That includes a top-10 appearance each year from 1994 to 2007, followed by a top-10 appearance each year since 2015, and a top-three appearance from 2018 to 2021.

“Summerlin’s long-running top ranking speaks volumes about its enduring appeal,” Pischke said. “It’s an impressive run and a distinction held by no other MPC (master-planned community) in the country.”

“Summerlin’s remarkable trajectory as one of the country’s top-selling communities first began when the community was in its infancy in the 1990s,” said Frank Stephan, president, Nevada Region for Howard Hughes. “Earning the country’s No. 4 ranking for new home sales during Summerlin’s 33rd year is a feat that we believe is due in large part to a thoughtful master plan that has ensured the community continues to unfold to the high standards originally envisioned decades ago, while remaining nimble and flexible to respond to changing consumer preferences and market demands.

We expect to remain a top-selling master-planned community for years to come as we continue to develop our remaining acreage, which includes new development at Downtown Summerlin, the exciting and vibrant urban core of the community that serves as its central gathering place offering dining, shopping, entertainment and sports.”

During 2024, Summerlin anticipates the opening of five new neighborhoods plus a scattering of parks and open space in Summerlin West, as well as models opening at Ascension in The Peaks village. Additionally, development will begin in Summerlin’s newest village, Grand Park, situated along the western edge of Summerlin’s Redpoint and Kestrel districts.

It is aptly named for its central gathering place — a truly grand park planned for the heart of the village surrounded by new neighborhoods intertwined with open space. Grand Park will feature timeless architecture inspired by traditional American styles — both classic and modern — with a dash of eclectic from Summerlin’s prestigious line up of builders.

Now, in its 34th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers over 100 floor plans in nearly 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.