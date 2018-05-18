Summerlin ready for summertime fun

With Memorial Day — the official start of summer — just around the corner, Summerlin residents are looking forward to a busy and active season, thanks to the community’s robust offering of parks, trails, community centers and pools.

And while many Southern Nevada residents have their own backyard pools thanks to the area’s moderate year-round climate, nothing beats a community pool, according to Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin.

“Community centers and pools serve as gathering places for families and bring friends and neighbors together in a relaxed and fun setting,” she said. “They also provide programming like swimming lessons and special activities that cater to community residents. As home to six major community centers, with five boasting large pools and water features, there is no shortage of summertime fun in Summerlin. And that doesn’t include the popular Wet ‘n’ Wild water park that has become a must-visit for valley families each summer, adding yet another seasonal attraction in the community.”

Summerlin resident-only community centers with pools include The Trails, The Vistas and The Willows. The Vistas includes a large pool with water slide, plus children’s lagoon and water features. The Trails pool features lap lanes, dive tank and wading pool and is home to the Summerlin Seals swim team. The Willows features a resort-style pool with a beach entry, accommodating water lounging that is especially popular during the hot summer months. A fourth resident-only community center is The Gardens. While it doesn’t have a pool, it is a popular special event and activity venue and hosts a weekly farmers market.

Two public community centers with pools add to Summerlin’s roster of amenities. The Veterans Memorial Leisure Services Center in The Arbors village is owned and operated by the city of Las Vegas. The pool features 25-meter and 100-meter lap lanes, two diving boards of varying heights and a shallow children’s play area.

The newest Summerlin community center and pool is Aquatic Springs Indoor Pool, owned and operated by Clark County but designed, built and funded by The Howard Hughes Corp. for public use.

Located in The Cliffs village, Aquatic Springs features retractable doors that can be opened during good weather and closed during inclement weather, making it a year-round facility. This 25-meter, 10-lane pool also includes a 9-foot-deep area for scuba diving practice. And a separate therapy pool offers handicap access.

“Summerlin has a long history of providing family-fun activities year-round,” Bisterfeldt said. “Our pools are obviously a big draw during the summer when kids and families are looking for a place to have fun, cool off and meet their neighbors and friends. Regardless of ability, residents of all ages can enjoy themselves during our warmest months of the year. Summer in Summerlin just isn’t complete without a day at the pool.”