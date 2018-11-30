Summerlin showcases eight new villages

Summerlin offers nearly 100 floor plans in 35 neighborhoods in eight distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $200,000s. For those looking for quick occupancy, there are dozens of homes available for quick move-in within four Summerlin villages, including The Paseos, Stonebridge, South Square and Reverence.

Reverence by Pulte Homes is one of several Summerlin neighborhoods offering immediate move-in homes. Pictured here is the clubhouse at Reverence. (Summerlin)

The Paseos, which is west of the 215 Beltway, offers sweeping valley views and boasts several amenities including Vassiliadis Elementary School and Fox Hill adventure-themed park. Three homes in Los Altos by Toll Brothers are available for immediate move-in. They include the Malta floor plan that spans 3,309 square feet with four bedrooms, 4½ baths with a private front courtyard, priced at $977,995. The Alava Mission floor plan, priced at $945,995, offers three bedrooms, 4½ baths spanning 3,094 square feet. The Verano Santa Barbara floor plan, spanning 3,822 square feet with four bedrooms, 3½ baths, is priced at $1,875,995. It is a former model home and includes a temperature-controlled wine room.

Also, in The Paseos is the neighborhood of Altura by Toll Brothers where three homes are available for immediate or year-end move-in. The Sondrio/Mediterranean floor plan offers five bedrooms, 3½ baths in 3,464 square feet and priced at $867,995. The Sorrento/Mission model is priced at $947,995 and offers 4,237 square feet with five bedrooms and 5½ baths. And finally, the Venosa/Mediterranean model is priced at $892 995; it offers four bedrooms and 4½ baths spanning 4,037 square feet.

At Coronado condominiums by Edward Homes, also in The Paseos village, are two homes ready for immediate move-in. They include condo No. 1097 spanning 1,475 square feet with two beds, two baths and priced at $344,900. Condo No. 2095 offers two bedrooms, two baths spanning 1,305 square feet and is priced at $306,900. Year-end incentives are available on multiple homes.

At Savona by Woodside Homes, the Brandale floor plan is available for immediate move-in. Priced at $586,092, it encompasses 2,092 square feet with three bedrooms, three bathrooms and features an oversized private yard.

In the village of Stonebridge along the foothills of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, Skye Knoll by Richmond American Homes has one home ready for immediate move-in. The Evan model, which spans 1,800 square feet with three bedrooms and 2½ baths, is priced at $407,728 and features 9-foot ceilings throughout.

Shea Homes Trilogy neighborhood in the village of South Square includes three collections of attached homes for active adults, ages 55-plus. Located near South Town Centre Drive and Flamingo Road, Trilogy is one of Shea’s 16 resort-style communities nationwide. Four floor plans are available for immediate move-in, including Explore, Reflect, Splendor and Luminous models, which range from 1,912 square feet to 2,538 square feet and offer from two to three bedrooms, each with 3½ baths. These quick move-in homes are priced from the mid-$600,000s and include upgraded kitchen appliances and cabinets, master baths and second story private decks.

And finally, in the village of Reverence, built exclusively by Pulte Homes on elevated land west of the 215 Beltway along the community’s scenic northernmost edge, two homes are ready for quick move-in. The Weston model in Reverence Heights spans 4,990 square feet with four bedrooms and 4½ baths. It is priced at $1,141,635 and is inside a guard gate with access to all amenities, including Reverence’s exclusive clubhouse. The La Vista model in Reverence Foothills offers 2,595 square feet with three bedrooms and 2½ baths. It is priced at $544,697.

For information on the community and all actively selling homes in Summerlin, visit www.Summerlin.com.