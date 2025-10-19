Summerlin showcases outdoor living

To take advantage of the community’s signature environment, Summerlin homebuilders are required to incorporate indoor/outdoor architectural detail into their home designs, including covered patios, loggias and balconies, sun decks, porches, to name a few.

Ashland by Taylor Morrison, located in Grand Park village, Summerlin’s newest village taking shape west of the 215 Beltway, offers seven single-story floor plans that feature a variety of covered outdoor living spaces. (Taylor Morrison)

Ascension by Pulte Homes in The Peaks village offers seven distinctive floor plans in two collections with many models including covered patios, balconies and courtyards. (Pulte Homes)

Summerlin homebuilders are required to incorporate indoor/outdoor architectural detail into their home designs, including covered patios, loggias and balconies, sun decks and porches. (Tri Pointe Homes)

Summerlin is known for its active, outdoor lifestyle and stunning natural surroundings adjacent Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. To take advantage of the community’s signature environment, Summerlin homebuilders are required to incorporate indoor/outdoor architectural detail into their home designs, including covered patios, loggias and balconies, sun decks, porches, to name a few.

“Summerlin’s higher elevation offers breathtaking views from multiple vantage points along with cooler temperatures, enhancing the outdoor living experience,” said Jenni Pevoto, senior director of marketing at Summerlin. “We have long recognized the value of outdoor living for our residents, which is why we maintain and uphold design standards that seamlessly blend indoor and outdoor living. These standards maximize living areas within the home, while showcasing Summerlin’s stunning locale along the western edge of the Las Vegas Valley.”

Many Summerlin homebuilders offer additional optional features — including swimming pools, outdoor kitchens and fireplaces that add to backyard outdoor enjoyment. And the community is known for its 200-mile-long trail system, ideal for walking, strolling, running and cycling. With more than 300 parks of all sizes, the community offers ample green spaces. Larger community parks are designed to accommodate a variety of sports such as softball, soccer, basketball, tennis, pickleball and volleyball for youth and adults.

Alton by KB Home in Grand Park village offers 10 unique floor plans in two distinctive collections of homes — the Landings and Reserves. Alton offers a mix of single- and two-story homes from 1,634 square feet to 3,063 square feet, priced from the $600,000s to the mid-$800,000s. Select models include covered front patios.

Mockingbird by Lennar in the Kestrel district offers three two-story floor plans from 3,000 square feet to 3,335 square feet, priced from the $800,000s. Select models include front- and rear-facing covered patios.

Vireo by Woodside Homes in the Kestrel Commons district offers five two- and three-story floor plans from approximately 1,441 square feet to 2,034 square feet, priced from the high $400,000s to the high $500,000s. Vireo floor plans include covered loggias, and in some models, multiple balconies off the great room, dining area and bedrooms. The neighborhood also features open green space. Vireo is within walking distance of The Hub, a bicycle adventure-themed park.

Edgewood by Tri Pointe Homes in Grand Park village offers four floor plans in a mix of single- and two-story elevations from 1,995 square feet to 2,644 square feet, priced from the $800,000s. Edgewood offers covered loggias on the first floor off major living areas, with optional loggias off second-story primary suites to maximize views and outdoor living opportunities.

Ascension by Pulte Homes in The Peaks village offers seven distinctive floor plans in two collections with many models including covered patios, balconies and courtyards. Homes, in a mix of single- and two-story elevations, range from 3,475 square feet to more than 4,530 square feet, priced from over $1.6 million to more than $2 million. The neighborhood is located minutes from Mesa Park.

Ascension by Toll Brothers, also in The Peaks village, offers seven floor plans in two distinct collections with single- and two-story elevations that range from 3,615 square feet to 4,998 square feet, priced from approximately $1.9 million to more than $2.2 million. These large and expansive homes also include covered patios, balconies and courtyards in select models.

Ashland by Taylor Morrison, located in Grand Park village, Summerlin’s newest village taking shape west of the 215 Beltway, offers seven single-story floor plans from 2,450 square feet to 3,306 square feet, starting from approximately $1.1 million to more than $1.5 million. Each Ashland floor plan features a variety of covered outdoor living spaces.

Shawood at Arcadia offers three single-family home floor plans, each featuring two-story elevations with spacious backyards. The homes range from 3,176 square feet to 3,399 square feet, priced from approximately $1.5 million. Located in Summerlin’s Grand Park village, Shawood at Arcadia is one of several neighborhoods located near Grand Park that spans 90 acres with the first phase expected to open in early 2026.

Now, in its 35th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. They include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers over 100 floor plans in approximately 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.