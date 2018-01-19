Summerlin showcases Reverence

Reverence, a 300-acre Summerlin village developed by Pulte Homes in collaboration with The Howard Hughes Corp., was recognized by the National Association of Home Builders National Sales and Marketing Council as a Gold Award Honoree in two categories: Best Graphic Continuity and Best Signage. Reverence also was recognized as a Silver Award Honoree for Best Marketing Print Advertisement and Best Master-Planned Community of the Year.

Reverence, a 300-acre Summerlin village, developed by Pulte Homes in collaboration with The Howard Hughes Corp., was recognized by the National Association of Home Builders as a Gold Award Honoree in two categories: Best Graphic Continuity and Best Signage. (Pulte Homes)

Reverence, developed by Pulte Homes in collaboration with The Howard Hughes Corp., won several national awards. (Pulte Homes)

Reverence, a 300-acre Summerlin village developed by Pulte Homes in collaboration with The Howard Hughes Corp., was recognized by the National Association of Home Builders National Sales and Marketing Council as a Gold Award Honoree in two categories: Best Graphic Continuity and Best Signage. Reverence also was recognized as a Silver Award Honoree for Best Marketing Print Advertisement and Best Master-Planned Community of the Year.

Silver Award Winners are the top vote recipients in each category and are finalists for the Gold Award. Gold Awards in each category were presented as part of the International Builders’ Show, the awards ceremony Jan. 9 at Hyatt Regency Orlando, an event that drew more than 1,000 attendees.

“The Nationals are the most prestigious awards of their kind, setting the benchmark for innovations in new home design, marketing and sales,” said Meredith Oliver, chairperson of the Nationals. “NAHB’s commitment to recognizing originality, imagination and success has been exemplified by its award winners since the competition’s inception.”

During a three-day judging process, a panel of seven industry professionals from across the country determined the Silver and Gold award winners from a field of more than 1,300 entries.

“To be recognized with an award of this scale for a master plan still in its infancy is remarkable,” said Jason Demuth, division director of marketing and market intelligence for PulteGroup. “We are honored to be among so many other great communities nationwide. We knew we had something special with Reverence, when more than 2,500 prospective homebuyers visited the community during its grand opening weekend in mid-June, and we sold all of our released home sites within the first few weeks. Since then, we have surpassed our sales goal each month, far outpacing anticipated sales volume and positioning Reverence for ongoing success in 2018.”

The community features six collections of homes in a variety of sizes and prices on an elevated ridgeline west of the 215 Beltway, nestled between the foothills of Red Rock National Conservation Area. Reverence sits at an average elevation of 3,200 feet above sea level in a sense of sanctuary and peacefulness created, in part, by the fact that no future development will occur to the west. And like other areas of Summerlin that boast a similar elevation, Reverence enjoys cooler temperatures — a significant advantage in the desert climate.

Two collections, ideal for young families, move-up buyers and empty-nesters, offer single- and two-story floor plans, ranging from approximately 1,579 to more than 2,806 square feet, priced from the high $300,000s. Four collections, designed for affluent families and upscale empty-nesters as well as those seeking the ultimate second home in Las Vegas, are located behind a guard gate. These homes offer a luxury lifestyle and range from approximately 2,156 to 4,815-plus square feet in single- and two-story floor plans, including estate homes. These homes are priced from the low $500,000s.

According to Demuth, Pulte believes there are several factors that contributed to Reverence’s early sales success. These include the homes’ spacious floor plans and wide range of transitional and contemporary designs inspired by Craftsman, Prairie, Hacienda, Farmhouse and Desert Contemporary styles that cater to diverse architectural preferences.

Pulte also gives credit for Reverence’s early success to its unparalleled location that offers a Summerlin address with access to the community’s abundant amenities, plus adjacency to the 215 Beltway that provides access to just about anywhere in the valley, including the Strip, McCarran International Airport and nearby Downtown Summerlin, home to City National Arena, practice facility for the Vegas Golden Knights, and, coming soon, Las Vegas Ballpark, a 10,000-seat baseball stadium that will serve as the new home of the Las Vegas 51s.