Summerlin showcases Santa Rosa town homes

Santa Rosa by CalAtlantic Homes combines value, views and low-maintenance living to offer one of the most appealing neighborhoods in the popular Paseos village of Summerlin. A gated neighborhood that offers two distinct collections of town homes embodied in Spanish-inspired architecture, Santa Rosa features artfully designed floor plans and a sparkling community pool exclusive to residents.

A gated neighborhood that offers two distinct collections of town homes embodied in Spanish-inspired architecture, Santa Rosa features artfully designed floor plans and a sparkling community pool exclusive to residents. And optional rooftop decks provide opportunity for sweeping panoramic views of the Las Vegas Valley given Santa Rosa’s elevated location.

Bellamar floor plans offer four two- and three-story designs from 1,754 to 2,240 square feet with up to four bedrooms and 2½ baths, priced from the mid-$300,000s. Alameda features three two-story floor plans from 1,488 to 1,845 square feet, also offering up to four bedrooms and 2½ baths, priced from the high $200,000s. Both collections offer an opportunity to live in Summerlin’s Paseos village at affordable prices that still come standard with all the community offers: 20 community parks, 150-plus miles of trails and 25 schools.

Bellamar offers thoughtful design details including a private first-level room ideal for a home office and an optional guest suite designed to create a private space for visiting family or friends or even roommates. Alameda offers traditional layouts with open-concept great rooms/kitchens and bedrooms on the second level. Plenty of outdoor living opportunities are available with loggias, front courtyards and rooftop decks.

“Santa Rosa is a home run with individuals, couples and families seeking the signature Summerlin lifestyle with exclusive resident amenities like a resort-style pool,” said Peggy Chandler, senior vice president, Summerlin. “Demand for lower maintenance living is on the rise for homebuyers of all ages, so Santa Rosa town homes are timed perfectly to meet this need.”

Santa Rosa is within walking distance of a new 14-acre play and adventure-themed park, Fox Hill Park, and one of Summerlin’s newest schools, Billy and Rosemary Vassiliadis Elementary School. The neighborhood is within minutes of the 12-acre Paseos Park with children’s play area, splash pad, basketball courts, picnic ramadas and the newly opened Vistas Community Center and pool, both Summerlin resident-exclusive amenities.

The Paseos village is off West Charleston Boulevard and Desert Foothills Drive and boasts a high elevation that overlooks the valley. Nestled against one of Southern Nevada’s most stunning geographic landmarks, Red Rock Canyon, The Paseos’ exceptional location affords commanding views of the mountains to the west, and to the east, the entire valley, including the glittering Strip.

Thanks to its closeness to the 215 Beltway, The Paseos offers access to McCarran International Airport, the Strip, the Downtown Summerlin area — offering fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Casino and City National Arena — the new practice facility for the Vegas Golden Knights and, coming soon, Las Vegas Ballpark, a new home for the Las Vegas 51s. For more information about Summerlin and its amenities, visit Summerlin.com.