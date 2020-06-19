Summerlin showcases South Square village

Two neighborhoods in the village of South Square offer the ultimate in convenience with a Summerlin address. Among the master-planned community’s newest neighborhoods are Stonegate by KB Home and Trilogy by Shea Homes. Located just off the 215 Beltway at Town Center Drive, South Square is near major retail and the thriving Gardens Plaza, home to a variety of neighborhood services, including popular coffee shops and restaurants. With proximity to the Beltway, getting anywhere in the valley from South Square is easy and quick.

Nearby Gardens Park includes a popular community center, volleyball and basketball courts, walking trails and a weekly neighborhood farmers market. The neighborhood is just minutes from Downtown Summerlin, the region’s premier shopping, dining, entertainment and sports destination. More than 125 national, regional and local retail brands, including more than 30 restaurants and eateries from fast casual to fine dining, movie theatres and two professional sports venues and teams call Downtown Summerlin home. City National Arena is the practice facility of the Vegas Golden Knights and Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators baseball team.

Stonegate, a gated neighborhood, features two collections of single-family homes. Five two-story floor plans comprise Collection I. They range from 1,455 square feet to 2,466 square feet and offer from two to five bedrooms, 2½ to four baths and a two-car garage. They Collection I homes are priced from the mid-$300,000s.

Collection II includes four single-story floor plans from 1,452 square feet to 1,858 square feet and offering from three to four bedrooms, two to three baths, and each with a two-car garage. Homes in Collection II are priced from the high $300,000s.

Trilogy by Shea Homes is designed for active adults, ages 55-plus and features three collections of attached homes offering a remarkable 13 unique floor plans in one- and two-story elevations ranging from paired, courtyard and verticalduplex designs. Homes at Trilogy span from 1,538 square feet to 2,915 square feet, are priced from the high $400,000s, and come standard with a lifestyle package.

Trilogy is one of Shea Homes’ 14 resort communities nationwide. Its National Lifestyle Program has many platforms that connect all Trilogy communities across the country for international travel, health and wellness seminars and reciprocal access. Outlook Club, an expansive, resort-style club with 9,600 square feet of indoor space and 2,100 square feet of outdoor space, is the heart and activity center of the neighborhood. The Club is home to Amelia’s Kitchen, a culinary studio available for private parties and bookings and ideal for cooking classes and demonstrations; boccie and pickleball courts, resort-style pool, a zen/dog park and fitness studio called Afturburn. The Overlook, a second-story sports and game lounge inside the Club, offers views of the Strip.

Sophisticated homes place all the main living areas and the master suites on a single level for the ultimate in convenience. All Trilogy homes feature modern, open floor plans that encourage true indoor-outdoor living. Options include casitas, guest suites and private elevators. Homes are designed to encourage entertaining and offer reduced maintenance, catering to an increasing number of active adults seeking a lock-and-leave lifestyle that makes it easier to travel.

According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin, South Square is a unique corner of Summerlin brimming with popular restaurants, coffee shops, neighborhood retail and of course, immediate access to the Beltway.

“Both Stonegate and Trilogy offer beautiful homes tucked away within well-planned, gated neighborhoods, and surrounded by a plethora of conveniences and neighborhood services. It’s the best of both worlds.”

Marking its 30th anniversary in 2020, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. This includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; neighborhood shopping centers; and, of course, Downtown Summerlin.

Summerlin offers more than 160 floor plans in 34 neighborhoods throughout nine villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the low $300,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com. While appointments are not required, they are encouraged.