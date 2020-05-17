90°F
Summerlin showcases Stonebridge village

May 17, 2020 - 10:25 am
 

The village of Stonebridge in Summerlin offers an array of new homes in 10 neighborhoods — all set against the dramatic and scenic backdrop of nearby Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. The village features no fewer than 54 unique floor plans in single- and two-story elevations, making Stonebridge the community’s most actively selling village today.

Situated on elevated topography along the community’s western edge, Stonebridge spans 50 acres and features a Prairie Highland design theme that reflects the surrounding Mojave Desert environment through community elements like architecture, landscape, walls and color.

According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin, Stonebridge’s built-in natural beauty, with its elevation, delivers breathtaking views of the Las Vegas Valley. “Location, coupled with the range of quality homes by premier national homebuilders, makes Stonebridge a must-see village for anyone in the market for a new home.”

Homes in Stonebridge include a range of single-story and two-story floor plans, each designed for today’s modern families with open and spacious areas for gathering, entertaining and living. Many of the valley’s most popular homebuilders are building in Stonebridge, offering homes from approximately 1,600 square feet to nearly 4,500 square feet, priced from the mid-$300,000s to $900,000.

Skye Knoll by Richmond American Homes offers three two-story floor plans from 1,600 square feet to 1,780 square feet, priced from the mid-$300,000s.

Bristle Vale by KB Home offers 12 unique floor plans in both single- and two-story elevations, spanning from 1,787 square feet to 3,063 square feet, priced from the mid-$300,000s.

Westcott by Lennar offers three two-story floor plans from 1,834 square feet to 2,099 square feet, priced from the low $400,000s.

Foxtail by Pulte Homes offers six floor plans in a mix of single- and two-story elevations from 2,063 square feet to 2,450 square feet, priced from the low $400,000s.

Bixby Creek by Woodside Homes offers six floor plans in single- and two-story elevations, spanning from 1,931 square feet to 2,591 square feet, priced from the low $500,000s.

Also priced from the low $500,000s is Starling by Pulte Homes, offering five two-story floor plans from 2,806 square feet to 3,824 square feet.

Graycliff by Lennar offers three story-story floor plans from 2,634 square feet to 3,214 square feet, priced from the high $500,000s.

Shadow Point by Toll Brothers offers six single- and two-story floor plans from 2,364 square feet to 2,879 square feet, priced from the low $600,000s.

Scots Pine by Richmond American Homes offers four single-story floor plans from 3,370 square feet to 4,010 square feet, priced from the mid-$700,000s.

And Sandalwood by Pardee Homes offers five floor plans in a mix of single- and two-story elevations, spanning from 3,151 square feet to 4,454 square feet, priced from the mid-$700,000s.

A 12-acre village park is under development and will include lighted soccer fields, basketball court, exercise area, pickleball courts and shaded playground and picnic pavilions. Other nearby community parks include The Vistas, The Paseos and Fox Hill Park.

Nearby community centers include The Vistas Pool and Community Center. The village is home to Doral Academy Red Rock charter school serving grades K-11. Other nearby schools include Givens and Vassiliadis elementaries, Rogich Middle, Palo Verde High and West Tech Career Academy.

Summerlin, marking its 30th anniversary in 2020, delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. That includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort, office towers, City National Arena, home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility, and Las Vegas Ballpark, a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium that is home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers more than 160 floor plans in 33 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the low $300,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit summerlin.com.

Jon Openshaw
Golf industry can help jump-start Nevada economy
By Jon Openshaw Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

In the fight against the COVID-19 virus, businesses across Nevada and the U.S. are working to maintain productivity and to keep their employees on payroll. As businesses reopen to the public, it will be vital that golf courses, like mine, and others in Southern Nevada work together to drive the state’s economy.

This aerial file photo shows home on Valle Verde Drive and Warm Springs Road in Henderson. (Mic ...
Coronavirus pandemic could transform housing
Bankrate.com

The longer the crisis drags on, the more the coronavirus could transform development patterns and buyers’ preferences.

Joel Just
Four ways to be a good neighbor during this crisis
By Joel Just Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

With children out of school and social distancing suggested for everyone to avoid further spread of the coronavirus, valley residents spend a lot more time at home and in their neighborhoods these days. Even with the gradual reopening of businesses and facilities, you can count on the fact that our new normal won’t look anything like the past for at least a little while.

Pardee Homes offers a special financing promotion for move-in-ready homes throughout the Las Ve ...
Pardee offers financing promotion through June
Provided Content

Through the month of May, Pardee Homes is offering special financing promotion on homes that will close by the end of June. The benefits include lower interest rates and monthly payments during the first years of your homeownership, according to Pardee Homes Division President Klif Andrews.

Residents of Inspirada Lily and Kaleo Mendoza enjoy creating their suncatchers. (Inspirada Comm ...
Inspirada Community Association provides home activities for residents
Provided Content

While many of the valley remains closed or are operating under limited hours and capacity, residents at Inspirada, the master-planned community in Henderson continue to engage in fun and creative home activities thanks to the Inspirada Community Association’s ongoing commitment to providing arts, crafts and pastimes from a safe distance.

Reflection Bay Golf Club has re-opened its course as state COVID-19 crisis restrictions are eas ...
Lake Las Vegas opens outdoor fitness activities
Provided Content

Lake Las Vegas, Henderson’s only waterfront master plan, continues its new-home sales with communities from trusted builders including Blue Heron, Pulte, Lennar, Woodside Homes, Del Webb and Taylor Morrison Homes.

Summerlin offers more than 160 floor plans built by the nation’s top homebuilders. (Summerlin)
Summerlin builders open for business: Appointments encouraged
Provided Content

With more than 160 floor plans featured in scores of gorgeous model homes throughout Summerlin, the award-winning master-planned community is a great place to enjoy touring some of our valley’s most beautiful homes built by the nation’s top homebuilders.

Gordon Miles
How the real estate industry is transforming in the Age of Coronavirus
By Gordon Miles Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

If you know any one of the thousands of Nevadans working in the real estate industry, they are likely in a much better mood this week. From Realtors and their teams to title companies, mortgage lenders and escrow services, they are both learning how to operate in a completely new business environment, and preparing for the new business they hope to earn once the government shutdown is lifted.

This Anthem Country Club home has listed for $1,475,000. (Huntington & Ellis)
Anthem Country Club home caters to family-friendly lifestyle
Sponsored Content

For Marisa and JT Wise, living in Anthem Country Club is not just about enjoying their spectacular single-story home with stunning mountain views. They’ve built a roster of cherished memories through family gatherings, birthday celebrations and community camaraderie.

John M. Naylor
CARES Act update for contractors and developers
By John M. Naylor Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

On April 24, President (Donald) Trump signed into law significant changes to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, commonly known as the CARES Act. The act originally included $349 billion for small business loans to employers with fewer than 500 employees. These loans were part of the Paycheck Protection Program or PPP. Individual businesses can borrow up to $10 million to cover the costs of payroll and some rent and utility expenses through June 30. The loans do not require personal guaranties, and may be forgiven, meaning the principal amount may not have to be paid back under certain circumstances.