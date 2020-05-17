Summerlin showcases Stonebridge village

The village of Stonebridge in Summerlin offers an array of new homes in 10 neighborhoods — all set against the dramatic and scenic backdrop of nearby Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. In fact, the village features no fewer than 54 unique floor plans in single- and two-story elevations, making Stonebridge the community’s most actively selling village, today.

The village of Stonebridge in Summerlin is a hotbed of construction and new home sales with 10 neighborhoods. (Summerlin)

The village of Stonebridge in Summerlin offers an array of new homes in 10 neighborhoods — all set against the dramatic and scenic backdrop of nearby Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. The village features no fewer than 54 unique floor plans in single- and two-story elevations, making Stonebridge the community’s most actively selling village today.

Situated on elevated topography along the community’s western edge, Stonebridge spans 50 acres and features a Prairie Highland design theme that reflects the surrounding Mojave Desert environment through community elements like architecture, landscape, walls and color.

According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin, Stonebridge’s built-in natural beauty, with its elevation, delivers breathtaking views of the Las Vegas Valley. “Location, coupled with the range of quality homes by premier national homebuilders, makes Stonebridge a must-see village for anyone in the market for a new home.”

Homes in Stonebridge include a range of single-story and two-story floor plans, each designed for today’s modern families with open and spacious areas for gathering, entertaining and living. Many of the valley’s most popular homebuilders are building in Stonebridge, offering homes from approximately 1,600 square feet to nearly 4,500 square feet, priced from the mid-$300,000s to $900,000.

Skye Knoll by Richmond American Homes offers three two-story floor plans from 1,600 square feet to 1,780 square feet, priced from the mid-$300,000s.

Bristle Vale by KB Home offers 12 unique floor plans in both single- and two-story elevations, spanning from 1,787 square feet to 3,063 square feet, priced from the mid-$300,000s.

Westcott by Lennar offers three two-story floor plans from 1,834 square feet to 2,099 square feet, priced from the low $400,000s.

Foxtail by Pulte Homes offers six floor plans in a mix of single- and two-story elevations from 2,063 square feet to 2,450 square feet, priced from the low $400,000s.

Bixby Creek by Woodside Homes offers six floor plans in single- and two-story elevations, spanning from 1,931 square feet to 2,591 square feet, priced from the low $500,000s.

Also priced from the low $500,000s is Starling by Pulte Homes, offering five two-story floor plans from 2,806 square feet to 3,824 square feet.

Graycliff by Lennar offers three story-story floor plans from 2,634 square feet to 3,214 square feet, priced from the high $500,000s.

Shadow Point by Toll Brothers offers six single- and two-story floor plans from 2,364 square feet to 2,879 square feet, priced from the low $600,000s.

Scots Pine by Richmond American Homes offers four single-story floor plans from 3,370 square feet to 4,010 square feet, priced from the mid-$700,000s.

And Sandalwood by Pardee Homes offers five floor plans in a mix of single- and two-story elevations, spanning from 3,151 square feet to 4,454 square feet, priced from the mid-$700,000s.

A 12-acre village park is under development and will include lighted soccer fields, basketball court, exercise area, pickleball courts and shaded playground and picnic pavilions. Other nearby community parks include The Vistas, The Paseos and Fox Hill Park.

Nearby community centers include The Vistas Pool and Community Center. The village is home to Doral Academy Red Rock charter school serving grades K-11. Other nearby schools include Givens and Vassiliadis elementaries, Rogich Middle, Palo Verde High and West Tech Career Academy.

Summerlin, marking its 30th anniversary in 2020, delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. That includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort, office towers, City National Arena, home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility, and Las Vegas Ballpark, a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium that is home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers more than 160 floor plans in 33 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the low $300,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit summerlin.com.