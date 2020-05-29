Summerlin showcases The Cliffs

The Cliffs village in Summerlin is aptly named for its picturesque ridgeline that forms the village’s spectacular backdrop. One of the most popular spots for those seeking the home of their dreams, The Cliffs is near the 215 Beltway, making it easy and convenient to get just about anywhere. The village is situated on elevated topography that offers exquisite views from many vantage points of the Las Vegas Valley and Las Vegas Strip to the east and the Spring Mountains to the west. Many neighborhoods and homes are carefully placed and sited to maximize views.

Homes in The Cliffs embrace a “rugged contemporary” architectural style designed to blend with the surrounding environment, including horizontal roof lines and earthy colors.

Three leading national homebuilders, including Toll Brothers, Pardee Homes and Taylor Morrison, offer more than 30 unique floor plans in five neighborhoods with homes ranging from just over 1,500 square feet to more than 4,400 square feet, priced from the mid-$300,000s to the high $800,000s.

Regency by Toll Brothers is an age-qualified neighborhood offering a complete active-adult lifestyle via an abundance of amenities, including a first-class recreation and fitness center, pickleball courts and pools. Regency offers nine all single-story homes from 1,665 square feet to 2,659 square feet, priced from the high $400,000s. Also, by Toll Brothers is Granite Heights, a luxury home neighborhood, offering three single-story floor plans from 3,156 square feet to 3,291 square feet. It is in its final close-out stage. Homes are priced from the $800,000s.

Nova Ridge by Pardee Homes offers contemporary living in seven unique floor plans in both single- and two-story elevations. Nova Ridge homes range from 3,158 square feet to 4,413 square feet and are priced from the high $600,000s. Terra Luna by Pardee Homes features five floor plans in a mix of single- and two-story elevations, spanning from 2,463 square feet to 3,279 square feet, priced from the high $500,000s. And Jade Ridge by Taylor Morrison offers seven floor plans in both single- and two-story elevations. Jade Ridge homes range from 1,526 square feet to 2,366 square feet, priced from the mid-$300,000s.

Additionally, two homebuilders are selling model homes.

Skystone by Woodside Homes, a gated neighborhood, offers three fully furnished, two-story model homes for sale. They span from 2,934 square feet to 3,220 square feet and are priced from the mid-$900,000s.

Onyx Point by Richmond American Homes also offers three model homes for sale from 3,350 square feet to 4,000 square feet and priced from approximately $1.3 million.

According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin, The Cliffs has proven to be an extremely popular village due to its beautiful setting, proximity to the 215 Beltway and abundant amenities.

“With a range of homes in a variety of price points, The Cliffs is a multigenerational village that appeals to buyers of all ages and incomes — but all seeking the same natural beauty and access to amenities that encourage an active, outdoor lifestyle,” she said.

Three schools in The Cliffs make the village a perfect place for families. Public schools include Shelley Berkley Elementary School and Faiss Middle School. Bishop Gorman High School is a nationally acclaimed private Catholic high school.

Amenities in The Cliffs village are abundant and include two water parks — Wet ‘n’ Wild water park and Clark County’s Aquatic Springs Indoor Pool. The Summerlin Trail System winds its way through the village to offer miles of uninterrupted paths for walking, strolling and running.

The trail system, which will eventually connect to existing and future county trails to the west, is punctuated with shaded rest stops and boasts many overlooks with expansive views of the valley and city skyline. Oak Leaf Park, the village’s central community park, features pickleball courts, shaded playgrounds and picnic pavilion, climbing tower, central lawn and open play area and a demonstration garden.

Marking its 30th anniversary in 2020, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. This includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion; dining; entertainment; Red Rock Resort; office towers’ City National Arena, home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility; and Las Vegas Ballpark, a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers more than 160 floor plans in 33 neighborhoods throughout nine villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the low $300,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com.