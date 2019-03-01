Summerlin showcases The Cliffs, Pasesos villages

Dozens of homes are ready for quick or immediate move-in within The Cliffs and Paseos villages at Summerlin, including the Wakefield floor plan at Regency by Toll Brothers. (Summerlin)

Summerlin offers nearly 180 floor plans in 40 neighborhoods in nine distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from $250,000 to more than $1 million. And for those looking for quick occupancy, there are more than a dozen new homes available for quick move-in within The Cliffs and Paseos villages, making the dream of homeownership in Summerlin an immediate reality in two of the community’s most popular areas.

Five neighborhoods in The Cliffs village in the community’s southernmost region offer immediate move-in homes that all embrace the area’s desert contemporary architectural style and aesthetic. Set against a dramatic ridgeline that is the village’s namesake, The Cliffs village amenities include Shelley Berkley Elementary School, Faiss Middle School, Bishop Gorman High School, Faiss Community Park, Wet ‘n’ Wild water park and Aquatic Springs Indoor Pool built by The Howard Hughes Corp. and deeded to Clark County to maintain and operate as a public facility.

While future trails are in the planning stages, the newest park in The Cliffs village is Oak Leaf Park, which spans more than 5 acres and boasts four pickleball courts, two shaded playgrounds, central lawn and open play area, shaded picnic pavilions and even a demonstration garden.

At Ironwood by Toll Brothers, the Jade High Plains floor plan offers 2,823 square feet with four bedrooms and 3½ baths, and is priced at $824,995. This model includes a three-car garage, two outdoor patios and an award-winning single-story floor plan that is upgraded throughout.

Oluna by Lennar Homes offers the Venus floor plan for immediate move-in. Spanning 3,312 square feet with four bedrooms, including a master bedroom retreat, 3½ baths, three-car tandem garage and loft, this home is priced at $672,235.

Jade Ridge by William Lyon Homes offers two homes ready for immediate move-in. Lot No. 23, Plan One is 1,592 square feet with three bedrooms, 2½ baths and a two-car garage. With phase one pricing, it goes for $377,580. Lot No. 193, Plan Two offers three bedrooms, 2½ baths and a two-car garage. At 1,737 square feet, it is priced at $395,360.

At Nova Ridge by Pardee Homes, two Plan Three homes are ready for immediate occupancy, both spanning 3,679 square feet. One home offers four bedrooms with 4¼ baths and is priced at $1,090,662. The second home offers four bedrooms with office, game room and 3½ baths, and is priced at $948,770. Both feature a midcentury elevation, exquisite mountain and city views. One Plan Four home, spanning 4,413 square feet and priced at $1,135,100, offers five bedrooms with 4½ baths, two covered balconies, a Gen Smart suite and mountain and city views.

Also, in The Cliffs village is the active-adult neighborhood of Regency by Toll Brothers for homeowners 55 and older. Eleven single-story homes in this gated neighborhood — with its own lifestyle director, clubhouse and abundant amenities, — are ready for immediate or quick move-in. Many of these homes have landscaped backyards with water and fire features or pools already installed.

These homes range from 1,665 square feet to 2,689 square feet and are priced from $544,995 to 862,995.

The Paseos village, west of the 215 Beltway, offers sweeping valley views and boasts several amenities, including Vassiliadis Elementary School, Paseos Park and the Fox Hill adventure-themed park. Several homes in a wide range of styles and elevations are ready for immediate or quick move-in there.

At Coronado condominiums by Edward Homes, six homes are ready for immediate move-in. They range from 1,305 square feet to 1,793 square feet, each with two beds and two baths, and priced from $312,900 to $389,900. Incentives are also available on completed homes.

Santa Rosa by Lennar offers a 1,682-square-foot Springfield model town home ready for quick move-in. Priced at $400,990, it includes three bedrooms, 3½ baths and a two-car garage.

Delano by Lennar has one home ready for final move-in. The Anchor floor plan spans 3,881 square feet with five bedrooms, loft, a Next Gen suite and 3½ baths. This home is priced at $689,990.

At Savona by Woodside Homes, two floor plans are available for immediate move-in. They include the Brandale, priced at $547,810 and spanning 2,100 square feet with three bedrooms and three baths. Also, ready for quick move-in is the Vernazza floor plan, priced at $683,689 and offering four bedrooms with 4½ baths encompassed in 3,220 square feet.

The Brandale features an interior covered courtyard; and the Vernazza boasts unobstructed Strip views.

The final home at Allegra by William Lyon Homes is ready for immediate move-in. Featuring a massive, oversized lot, this 3,323-square-foot home includes three bedrooms, 3½ baths, three-car garage and chef’s kitchen with upgraded Wolf appliances. It is priced at $734,900.

For information on the community and all actively selling homes in Summerlin, visit Summerlin.com.