Summerlin showcases three villages

Summerlin is showcasing three of its most popular areas — The Ridges village, The Cliffs village and Reverence. There are dozens of homes available for quick move-in within these villages.

The Parklane model in the village of Reverence by Pulte Homes is one of dozens of homes available for quick move-in throughout the community. (Pulte Homes)

The Parklane model in the village of Reverence by Pulte Homes spans 2,156 square feet with two bedrooms and two-and-one-half baths. (Pulte Homes)

Summerlin is showcasing three of its most popular areas — The Ridges village, The Cliffs village and Reverence. There are dozens of homes available for quick move-in within these villages.

In the Ridges, there are a handful of neighborhoods that offer exclusive, luxury production homes, including Sterling Ridge by William Lyon Homes. This neighborhood offers two homes ready for immediate move-in. Lot No. 63, Plan 1-A spans 3,546 square feet with three bedrooms, plus office, 3½ baths, three-car garage and upgrades. It is priced at $1,118,815. Lot No. 82, Plan 1-B offers a 3,546-square-foot floor plan with three bedrooms, plus office, 3½ baths, three-car garage and upgrades. It is priced at $1,129,901.

Also, in The Ridges is Silver Ridge by William Lyon Homes, where four homes are ready for immediate move-in. Lot No. 28, Plan 6-A spans, 5,032 square feet with four bedrooms, four full baths, two half-baths, four-car garage, upgrades and priced at $1,837,008. Lot No. 55, Plan 1-A offers 4,017 square feet with four bedrooms, 4½ baths, three-car garage, several upgrades and priced at $1,471,509. Lot No. 66, Plan 3-C offers a 4,893-square-foot floor plan with five bedrooms, 5½ baths, four-car garage, multiple upgrades, priced at $1,632,130. Lot No. 76, Plan 3-B spans 4,893 square feet with four bedrooms, four full baths, two half-baths, extended lot, lots of upgrades, priced at $1,696,470.

Six neighborhoods in The Cliffs village in the community’s southernmost region, offer immediate move-in homes. At Ironwood by Toll Brothers, the Cobalt Contemporary floor plan that spans 2,516 square feet with three bedrooms and 2½ baths, is priced at $841,995. At Nova Ridge by Pardee Homes, Plan Two spans 3,263 square feet. This single-story home offers four bedrooms, 3½ baths and is priced at $859,800. At Skystone by Woodside Homes, two homes are offered for quick move-in. The Castellato floor plan spans 2,637 square feet and offers three bedrooms, two baths and three-car garage, and priced at $687,596. The Vernazza model offers 3,220 square feet with four bedrooms, 4½ baths, three-garage and park and mountain views. This model is priced at $681,462.

In The Cliffs village is the age-qualified neighborhood of Regency by Toll Brothers. Lot No. 139 is expected to be available by the end of February. This Wakefield Desert Prairie model spans 2,659 square feet with two bedrooms, two baths, one half-bath and bonus room. It is priced at $777,995.

At Vistara by Pulte Homes, three homes are ready for quick move-in. The single-story Verona model offers 2,323 square feet with three bedrooms and 2½ baths, priced at $527,160. The Sienna floor plan spans 2,471 square feet with four bedrooms, 3½ baths and priced at $491,970. The La Vista model offers three bedrooms, 2½ baths in a 2,599-square-foot floor plan that is priced at $552,608.

At Oluna by Lennar, three homes are ready for quick occupancy. The Terra, spanning 3,800 square feet, offers three bedrooms with a Next Gen suite. The home has three full baths, two half-baths, three-car garage, and is priced at $714, 290. At 3,400 square feet is The Sol, offering four bedrooms with loft, 3½ baths, three-car-garage, and priced at $669,105. The Nova, spans 3,290 square feet with three bedrooms, plus casita, 3½ baths and three-car garage. This home, with an oversized yard, is priced at $659,069.

In the village of Reverence, built exclusively by Pulte Homes on elevated land west of the 215 Beltway along the community’s northernmost edge, three floor plans are ready for quick move-in. The La Vista model spans 2,599 square feet with three bedrooms and 2½ baths and is priced at $529,783. The Palermo model spans 2,866 square feet with four bedrooms, 3½ baths, priced at $518,992. The Parklane model, with a 2,156-square-foot floor plan, offers two bedrooms, 2½ baths, priced at $579,000.