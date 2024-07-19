Summerlin showcases Toll Brothers home styles

Toll Brothers, one of 10 national homebuilders in the master-planned community of Summerlin, currently offers three unique home styles in the community.

Toll Brothers, one of 10 national homebuilders in the master-planned community of Summerlin, offers three unique home styles in the community.

Cordillera, located in the Redpoint Square district west of the 215 Beltway and north of Far Hills Avenue, features three-story town home floor plans that offer optional rooftop decks. Mira Villa, located on Canyon Run Drive in The Canyons village, is golf-themed and features luxury single-story condominium flats. At Ascension in the emerging Peaks village, Toll Brothers soon will offer expansive luxury single-family homes in three distinct collections.

One of the unique neighborhoods in Summerlin is Cordillera. Featuring three open-concept townhome designs and offering from 1,803 square feet to 2,154 square feet of living space with attached two-car garages, Cordillera brought a new home design for Toll Brothers to Las Vegas last year. Town homes are priced from the high $500,000s. Rooftop decks are available as a design option for all three floor plans.

Cordillera floor plans offer an abundance of natural light with expansive windows, entry courtyards and covered patios that extend living space and invite the outdoors in — a hallmark of Summerlin home designs.

Mira Villa, a luxury neighborhood in the scenic Canyons village, features an elegant collection of all single-story luxury condominium flats housed in a mid-rise. Homes range from 2,052 square feet to 3,724 square feet and are priced from approximately $1 million to more than $2 million.

Mira Villa boasts mature landscaping and is surrounded by two golf courses: TPC Las Vegas, which is in Summerlin, and neighboring Angel Park located outside the community. The area is close to abundant neighborhood retail, including the popular Trails Village Center, and another premier golf course: TPC Summerlin, home of the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup Shriners Children’s Open.

Ascension by Toll Brothers, located in The Peaks village near Town Center Drive and Tropicana Avenue, is now selling by appointment only with models expected to open this year. It features three collections of single-family homes. The Ridgeline collection offers three single-story homes from 3,415 square feet to 3,615 square feet, priced from approximately $1.6 million. The Highrock collection offers three single-story homes from 3,623 square feet to 3,940 square feet, priced from approximately $1.8 million. The Crestline collection offers two-story homes spanning from 4,783 square feet to 4,998 square feet, priced from approximately $2 million.

Ascension will boast its own resident-exclusive clubhouse and community center with pools, pickleball courts, a fitness center, bike trails and bicycle repair station. The gated neighborhood, which also features luxury homes of a similar size by Pulte Homes, is designed to offer residents an exclusive living environment featuring a stunning array of beautifully designed homes that embody modern architecture and offer an abundance of indoor-outdoor living features.

Now, in its 34th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. They include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers nearly 100 floor plans in approximately 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the mid-$400,000s to more than $1 million.

