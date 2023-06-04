85°F
Summerlin showcases trail system

June 4, 2023 - 9:37 am
 
With more than 200 miles of trails of all types, the Summerlin Trail System connects neighborhoods and residents with parks, shopping centers and schools. (Summerlin)

For Summerlin residents, it comes as no surprise that trails consistently rank in community surveys as Summerlin’s most popular amenity. With more than 200 miles of trails of all types, the Summerlin Trail System was carefully planned from the community’s inception to connect neighborhoods and residents with parks, shopping centers and schools, providing miles of uninterrupted scenery for walkers, strollers and runners to promote a healthy, active lifestyle.

In Summerlin West, an emerging area of the community, multimodal trails will be installed over the next few years to encourage residents to explore diverse transportation options for their daily commutes.

According to Julie Cleaver, senior vice president, commercial and residential planning for Summerlin, walkability and connectivity have long been pillars of Summerlin’s community planning and design philosophy.

“The Summerlin Trail system includes a variety of trail types that reflect the character of the village, topography and natural setting of their location,” Cleaver said. “For example, our trails in Summerlin West tend to be populated with more native or enhanced native vegetation consistent with the surroundings, taking on the look and feel of the rich desert environment.”

Multimodal planning is evident even throughout Downtown Summerlin, where walkability is an important element of this dynamic, outdoor destination. For those who work in Downtown Summerlin’s office buildings, walking to lunch, shopping or errand-running is a huge benefit that creates a better work/life balance.

The Summerlin Trail System, which is second-to-none in the Las Vegas Valley, is comprised of four kinds of trails. Landscaped and lighted street-side trails ideal for walking, jogging and strolling, are the backbone of the system. Village trails are located in natural arroyos and man-made open spaces and are designed to provide respite from noise and traffic for long-distance runners and walkers.

Regional trails are part of the proposed valleywide trail system for multiple, non-motorized uses. They provide a link to Bureau of Land Management land in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area and are constructed as public/private partnerships by Clark County and the city of Las Vegas in cooperation with The Howard Hughes Corp., Summerlin’s master plan developer. And finally, Summerlin will eventually be home to natural earthen-tread trails throughout undeveloped areas of the community and intended for use by outdoor and hiking enthusiasts.

Summerlin’s signature trail system will eventually connect cyclists and hikers to the Red Rock Canyon area from the village of Stonebridge thanks to a planned 20-mile hike and bike trail that will run alongside Nevada State Route 159. As part of the larger planned Clark County Red Rock Canyon Legacy Trails project, the 5.5-mile section is the first phase and will begin in Summerlin near Sky Vista Drive, linking directly to the Red Rock Visitors Center. The Howard Hughes Corp. is working closely with Clark County, the BLM, the Federal Highway Administration and other groups to help design and implement the planned trail extension.

Now, in its 33rd year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community, including 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; ten golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers more than 100 floor plans in 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, any new Summerlin neighborhood, call the homebuilder to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

THE LATEST
With more than 300 parks of all sizes, including Oak Leaf Park in The Cliffs village, along wit ...
Summerlin features an outdoor lifestyle
Provided Content

Summerlin is known for its trails and parks that create the community’s signature outdoor, active lifestyle.

Pets are part of the family, and Move 4 Less provides pet owners with tips to help their furry ...
Moving tips for pet owners
Provided Content

Pets also can be affected by moving. Cats are more routine-oriented, and packing and moving upsets that balance; however, dogs may be fine until the actual move.

Summerlin homes embrace outdoor living
Provided Content

In the master-planned community of Summerlin residents place great value on the community’s outdoor lifestyle and its beautiful natural surroundings. For those reasons, the community’s homebuilders are required to incorporate indoor/outdoor detail into their homes. That’s why Summerlin homes come standard with a variety of outdoor living features, including covered patios, loggias and balconies, sun decks, porches, rooftop decks and even front balconies that provide a unique vantage point and add architectural interest to a home’s façade.

Homes inside Serenade start in the low $400,000s and range from 1,523 square feet to 1,813-squa ...
StoryBook showcases Cadence communities
Provided Content

StoryBook Homes’ single- and two-story home options are available across two of its newest collections at Cadence, Libretto and Serenade, perfect for any and every lifestyle.

At the heart of the home is a kitchen with a large marble waterfall island. (huntington & ellis)
Southern Highlands home lists for $3M
Provided Content

Situated on Southern Highlands Golf Club’s signature hole on the 9th fairway, the custom home has been listed for $2,999,900.

The Village at Lake Las Vegas welcomes three new businesses
The Village at Lake Las Vegas welcomes three new businesses
Provided Content

Lake Las Vegas recently welcomed three new businesses to its waterfront Village — a longtime family-owned Italian cafe, a fashion boutique and a designer brand consignment store.

The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of the master-planned community of Summerlin, is continuing ...
Summerlin thrives as business hub
Provided Content

The 1700 Pavilion, a 266,000-square-foot, 10-story Class-A office building, opened in January at Downtown Summerlin, the community’s vibrant urban core and one of Las Vegas Valley’s most popular dining, shopping, entertainment and sports destinations.

Summerlin offers dozens of floor plans under 2,000 square feet ideal for first- and second-time ...
Summerlin offers homes with small foot prints
Provided Content

The master-planned community of Summerlin has long been regarded as Southern Nevada’s premier place to live and a popular choice for the city’s influencers, professionals, captains of industry, celebrities and professional athletes. Yet, Summerlin is also a great place for first- and second-time home buyers, as well as empty nesters and retirees with dozens of floor plans under 2,000 square feet that offer lower maintenance and a lock-and-leave lifestyle, ideal for those who like to travel.

Homes inside the Piermont Collection by Woodside Homes start in the upper $400,000s and showcas ...
Woodside unveils Piermont Collection in Cadence
Provided Content

Committed to providing healthy, flexibly designed models for families and people of all lifestyles, Woodside Homes is now selling homes inside its Piermont collection at Cadence.

Fit4Mom returns to Downtown Summerlin
Provided Content

Just in time for Mother’s Day, Downtown Summerlin announces the 10th annual return of Fit4Mom, a celebration of fitness, fun and socialization — just for moms!

