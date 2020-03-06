Summerlin showcases variety of home designs

Summerlin offers nearly 175 floor plans in 36 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $300,000s to more than $1 million.

Skye Knoll by Richmond American Homes is one of several neighborhoods in Summerlin offering homes ready for immediate occupancy. (Summerlin)

Skye Knoll by Richmond American Homes features the Edward model, which spans 1,750 square feet and is priced at $419,950. (Summerlin)

Summerlin offers nearly 175 floor plans in 36 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $300,000s to more than $1 million. And for those looking for quick occupancy, there are nearly two dozen new homes available for immediate or near move-in.

In the village of Stonebridge along the foothills of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, the gated neighborhood of Shadow Point by Toll Brothers offers two homes for immediate move-in, including one with a completed pool, spanning 2,372 square feet and priced to sell at $759,995. The second home offers 2,850 square feet, priced at $819,995. Westcott by Lennar has two move-in-ready homes. The first, the Cordelia model, spans 1,834 square feet and is priced is $471,162. The second home is the Lynn model. It spans 1,901 square feet and is priced at $464,630. Sandalwood by Pardee Homes offers its Plan 1-B, spanning 3,151 square feet and priced at $925,150. Bixby Creek by Woodside Homes has one home ready for immediate occupancy, spanning 2,337 square feet and priced at $558,694. And Skye Knoll by Richmond American Homes offers one home ready for immediate occupancy. The Edward model spans 1,750 square feet and priced at $419,950. A second home will be ready in less than 45 days. The Elbert model spans 1,880 square feet and is priced at $440,736.

In The Paseos village, located on elevated topography west of the 215 Beltway, Santa Rosa Alameda by Lennar offers the Charlotte floor plan town home spanning 1,438 square feet, priced at $352,990.

Affinity by William Lyon Homes in Summerlin Centre, located just west of the 215 Beltway within walking distance of Downtown Summerlin and the newly opened Sagemont Park, offers contemporary living options in a variety of interesting configurations. One move-in ready home is the Moda floor plan offering 1,387 square feet and priced at $348,265.

Four neighborhoods in The Cliffs village in the community’s southernmost region, offer immediate move-in homes, and all embrace the area’s desert contemporary architectural style and aesthetic. Nova Ridge by Pardee Homes has two move-in ready homes. Plan 3-A spans 3,679 square feet and is priced at $991,402. Plan 4-A offers 4,413 square feet, priced at $1,261,805. Terra Luna by Pardee Homes offers one home for immediate occupancy. Plan 2-CR spans 2,985 square feet and is priced at $689,540. Jade Ridge by William Lyon Homes has one home ready for immediate occupancy. It spans 1,737 square feet and is priced at $431,146. And Skystone by Woodside Homes offers a 3,200-square-foot home, priced at $699,999, ready for immediate occupancy.

Trilogy by Shea Homes, an active-adult neighborhood in the village of South Square, offers three homes ready for move-in. The Viewpoint model spans 2,748 square feet, priced at $622,877. The Splendor floor plan spans 2,334 square feet and is priced at $599,114. And finally, the Radiant floor plan, priced at $626,210, offers 2,506 square feet.

In the village of Reverence, built exclusively by Pulte Homes on elevated land west of the 215 Beltway along the community’s scenic northernmost edge, two homes are ready for immediate move-in. A 2,450-square-foot Parklane model home spans 2,450 square feet and is priced at $668,880. The Gardengate model, spanning 2,491 square feet, is priced at $636,075.

