80°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Provided Content

Summerlin showcases variety of home designs

Provided Content
March 6, 2020 - 3:40 pm
 

Summerlin offers nearly 175 floor plans in 36 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $300,000s to more than $1 million. And for those looking for quick occupancy, there are nearly two dozen new homes available for immediate or near move-in.

In the village of Stonebridge along the foothills of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, the gated neighborhood of Shadow Point by Toll Brothers offers two homes for immediate move-in, including one with a completed pool, spanning 2,372 square feet and priced to sell at $759,995. The second home offers 2,850 square feet, priced at $819,995. Westcott by Lennar has two move-in-ready homes. The first, the Cordelia model, spans 1,834 square feet and is priced is $471,162. The second home is the Lynn model. It spans 1,901 square feet and is priced at $464,630. Sandalwood by Pardee Homes offers its Plan 1-B, spanning 3,151 square feet and priced at $925,150. Bixby Creek by Woodside Homes has one home ready for immediate occupancy, spanning 2,337 square feet and priced at $558,694. And Skye Knoll by Richmond American Homes offers one home ready for immediate occupancy. The Edward model spans 1,750 square feet and priced at $419,950. A second home will be ready in less than 45 days. The Elbert model spans 1,880 square feet and is priced at $440,736.

In The Paseos village, located on elevated topography west of the 215 Beltway, Santa Rosa Alameda by Lennar offers the Charlotte floor plan town home spanning 1,438 square feet, priced at $352,990.

Affinity by William Lyon Homes in Summerlin Centre, located just west of the 215 Beltway within walking distance of Downtown Summerlin and the newly opened Sagemont Park, offers contemporary living options in a variety of interesting configurations. One move-in ready home is the Moda floor plan offering 1,387 square feet and priced at $348,265.

Four neighborhoods in The Cliffs village in the community’s southernmost region, offer immediate move-in homes, and all embrace the area’s desert contemporary architectural style and aesthetic. Nova Ridge by Pardee Homes has two move-in ready homes. Plan 3-A spans 3,679 square feet and is priced at $991,402. Plan 4-A offers 4,413 square feet, priced at $1,261,805. Terra Luna by Pardee Homes offers one home for immediate occupancy. Plan 2-CR spans 2,985 square feet and is priced at $689,540. Jade Ridge by William Lyon Homes has one home ready for immediate occupancy. It spans 1,737 square feet and is priced at $431,146. And Skystone by Woodside Homes offers a 3,200-square-foot home, priced at $699,999, ready for immediate occupancy.

Trilogy by Shea Homes, an active-adult neighborhood in the village of South Square, offers three homes ready for move-in. The Viewpoint model spans 2,748 square feet, priced at $622,877. The Splendor floor plan spans 2,334 square feet and is priced at $599,114. And finally, the Radiant floor plan, priced at $626,210, offers 2,506 square feet.

In the village of Reverence, built exclusively by Pulte Homes on elevated land west of the 215 Beltway along the community’s scenic northernmost edge, two homes are ready for immediate move-in. A 2,450-square-foot Parklane model home spans 2,450 square feet and is priced at $668,880. The Gardengate model, spanning 2,491 square feet, is priced at $636,075.

For more information, visit Summerlin.com.

MOST READ
1
Coronavirus case in Las Vegas, 2nd case reported in Washoe County
Coronavirus case in Las Vegas, 2nd case reported in Washoe County
2
Updated: Coronavirus cancellations, changes for conventions, sports, schools
Updated: Coronavirus cancellations, changes for conventions, sports, schools
3
Las Vegas casino shares tumbling as coronavirus fears grip markets
Las Vegas casino shares tumbling as coronavirus fears grip markets
4
CCSD, charter board silent on child of coronavirus patient
CCSD, charter board silent on child of coronavirus patient
5
Las Vegas Aces star believes she got coronavirus in China
Las Vegas Aces star believes she got coronavirus in China
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The fifth annual Nevada Dragon boat Festival will be held May 2-3. (Lake Las Vegas)
Lake Las Vegas Days to be held throughout May
Provided Content

Lake Las Vegas Resort has announced its Lake Las Vegas Days’ lineup of festivities throughout May. The annual series kicks off the season with a variety of community activities.

The Taste of Trilogy Curated Event is scheduled for March 14 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Trilogy in ...
Taste of Trilogy slated for March 14
Provided Content

Trilogy in Summerlin will host the Taste of Trilogy Curated Event on March 14 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The afternoon activites offers homebuyers the opportunity to talk with current Trilogy residents about their experiences as homeowners and to hear their favorite things about living at Summerlin.

BHHS Nevada Properties announces record-breaking year
SPONSORED CONTENT

On Feb. 27, at Wynn Las Vegas, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ largest independently owned franchise announced its Nevada sales achievements for 2019.

Skye Canyon’s Fit Fest will feature the fifth annual 5K/8K Road Race and the new 1-Mile Fun R ...
Skye Canyon to host Fit Fest March 7
Provided Content

It’s time for Skye Canyon’s Fit Fest including the fifth annual 5K/8K Road Race and the new 1-Mile Fun Run on March 7 at Skye Canyon Park in northwest Las Vegas. Begin the day at 8 a.m. with a fun walk or beat your own personal best in one of the races.

Reflection Bay Golf Club offers three levels of membership. (Lake Las Vegas)
Reflection Bay in Lake Las Vegas offers annual membership
Provided Content

Reflection Bay Golf Club at Lake Las Vegas Resort has announced its 2020 annual membership program. The award-winning Henderson, Nevada course is offering three levels of memberships which last for 13 months from sign up date.

The Gardens Park, near Stonegate by KB Home, boasts a community center, walking trails and bask ...
KB’s Stonegate opens in Summerlin
Provided Content

The newest neighborhood in Summerlin is Stonegate by KB Home. Located in the village of South Square near W. Flamingo Avenue and Town Center Drive, Stonegate is now open for sales and features two collections of single-family homes with an unbeatable location near the 215 Beltway, making it easy and convenient to get just about anywhere quickly in the Las Vegas Valley.

Cadence in Henderson is hosting a Leap Day Sales Event on Feb. 29. (Cadence)
Leap into a year of no HOA fees at Cadence
Provided Content

It’s a new year, a new decade, and it’s a leap year. If you have been looking to buy a house, Feb. 29, or leap day, is shaping up to be among the most prime days at Cadence.

Toll Brothers to hold citywide Open House Event Feb. 29-March 1. (Toll Brothers)
Toll Brothers offers special incentives Feb. 29-March 1
Provided Content

Homebuyers who are serious about making the leap into owning a new home can visit Toll Brothers Las Vegas and Henderson communities this weekend, Feb. 29-March 1 for the homebuilder’s citywide Open House Event.

Fewer than three dozen homesites remain in The Ridges at Summerlin offering lots from one-quart ...
Few custom homesites remain in The Ridges in Summerlin
Provided Content

When it comes to the pinnacle of luxury living, Summerlin, a development of The Howard Hughes Corp., has no equal in Southern Nevada via The Ridges.