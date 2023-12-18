Summerlin single-story home lists for over $2M

Nestled along the picturesque Summerlin cliff line, a contemporary build sitting on a rare 14,000-square-foot lot has been listed in the Las Vegas market for $2,075,000.

Nestled along the picturesque Summerlin cliff line, a contemporary build sitting on a rare 14,000-square-foot lot has been listed in the Las Vegas market for $2.075 million. Sarah Gabany, Realtor with the Craig Tann Group at huntington &ellis, A Real Estate Agency, has been selected to represent the home, located at 10020 Terrastone Drive in the all-single-story, gated community of Onyx Point at the Cliffs of Summerlin.

Comprising 3,490 square feet of living space, the home offers four bedrooms, four baths, an additional office space, three-car garage and expansive backyard. Meticulously designed with top-tier contemporary upgrades, including 12-foot exposed beam ceilings in the great room, woodlike porcelain tile and multiple fire features.

“This single-story home seamlessly combines modern sophistication with natural charm all while being set along Summerlin’s cliff line,” Gabany said. “Situated in an exclusive neighborhood of just 60 homes, it provides a quaint and strong sense of community where neighbors know each other.”

Upon entering the courtyard and covered entry, guests are welcomed into an open-concept layout adorned with multislider doors, blending the indoor and outdoor spaces.

The main living area captivates with an electric tile fireplace, complemented by bold black wood beams accentuating the lofty ceiling. The formal dining room is nearby with recessed lighting and multiple contemporary chandeliers throughout.

Steps away is the chef’s kitchen with a 12½-foot quartz waterfall island and high-gloss finish slab cabinetry with white tile backsplash. The space features upgraded stainless steel appliances, including a double oven, range and oversized fridge.

The elongated walk-in pantry offers ample storage with built-in shelving. Just outside of the pantry is the mud room, providing access to the three-car garage that includes electric vehicle chargers, extensive storage racks and built-in cabinetry.

Nestled on the adjacent side of the home, the primary bedroom boasts a black panel vaulted ceiling and centerpiece chandelier. Next to the cozy seating area, expansive windows offer private views of the backyard, allowing natural light to flood the space.

The primary bath showcases marble flooring, built-in cabinetry and granite countertops adorning dual vanities. Enclosed behind a sleek glass wall is the floor-to-ceiling marble tiled shower and soaking tub. Nearby, his-and-hers built-out closets epitomize functionality and style.

The remaining three bedrooms boast custom wall artwork flooded by an abundance of natural light. One of the bedrooms features an en suite bath, while the two additional bedrooms share a spacious bath with granite countertops and unique shower tiling.

French doors welcome guests into the study, offering additional access to the courtyard. This wing of the home also includes the remaining powder room and laundry room.

The backyard, an oasis designed for relaxation and entertainment, features an outdoor patio that spans the entire length of the living room. A well-lit pathway leads guests to the expansive turf area and a gated pool. Stepping into the pool area, a sunken seating area is complete with a swim-up bar, waterfall feature, in-pool chairs and mountain views.

The furniture within the home is negotiable within the listing price. For more information about 10020 Terrastone Drive or to inquire about a tour, visit huntingtonandellis.com/home-search/listings.

Huntington &ellis, A Real Estate Agency, is a Las Vegas-based, full-service real estate agency with more than two decades of experience.