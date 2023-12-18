56°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Provided Content

Summerlin single-story home lists for over $2M

Provided Content
December 18, 2023 - 10:36 am
 
huntington & ellis
huntington & ellis
huntington & ellis A home in the Onyx Point at the Cliffs of Summerlin has been listed in the L ...
huntington & ellis A home in the Onyx Point at the Cliffs of Summerlin has been listed in the Las Vegas market for $2,075,000.
huntington & ellis The home features a chef’s kitchen with a 12.5-foot quartz waterfall islan ...
huntington & ellis The home features a chef’s kitchen with a 12.5-foot quartz waterfall island and high-gloss finish slab cabinetry with white tile backsplash. The space features upgraded stainless steel appliances, including a double oven, range and oversized fridge.
huntington & ellis Comprising 3,490 square feet of living space, the home offers four bedrooms, ...
huntington & ellis Comprising 3,490 square feet of living space, the home offers four bedrooms, four baths, an additional office space, three-car garage and expansive backyard.

Nestled along the picturesque Summerlin cliff line, a contemporary build sitting on a rare 14,000-square-foot lot has been listed in the Las Vegas market for $2.075 million. Sarah Gabany, Realtor with the Craig Tann Group at huntington &ellis, A Real Estate Agency, has been selected to represent the home, located at 10020 Terrastone Drive in the all-single-story, gated community of Onyx Point at the Cliffs of Summerlin.

Comprising 3,490 square feet of living space, the home offers four bedrooms, four baths, an additional office space, three-car garage and expansive backyard. Meticulously designed with top-tier contemporary upgrades, including 12-foot exposed beam ceilings in the great room, woodlike porcelain tile and multiple fire features.

“This single-story home seamlessly combines modern sophistication with natural charm all while being set along Summerlin’s cliff line,” Gabany said. “Situated in an exclusive neighborhood of just 60 homes, it provides a quaint and strong sense of community where neighbors know each other.”

Upon entering the courtyard and covered entry, guests are welcomed into an open-concept layout adorned with multislider doors, blending the indoor and outdoor spaces.

The main living area captivates with an electric tile fireplace, complemented by bold black wood beams accentuating the lofty ceiling. The formal dining room is nearby with recessed lighting and multiple contemporary chandeliers throughout.

Steps away is the chef’s kitchen with a 12½-foot quartz waterfall island and high-gloss finish slab cabinetry with white tile backsplash. The space features upgraded stainless steel appliances, including a double oven, range and oversized fridge.

The elongated walk-in pantry offers ample storage with built-in shelving. Just outside of the pantry is the mud room, providing access to the three-car garage that includes electric vehicle chargers, extensive storage racks and built-in cabinetry.

Nestled on the adjacent side of the home, the primary bedroom boasts a black panel vaulted ceiling and centerpiece chandelier. Next to the cozy seating area, expansive windows offer private views of the backyard, allowing natural light to flood the space.

The primary bath showcases marble flooring, built-in cabinetry and granite countertops adorning dual vanities. Enclosed behind a sleek glass wall is the floor-to-ceiling marble tiled shower and soaking tub. Nearby, his-and-hers built-out closets epitomize functionality and style.

The remaining three bedrooms boast custom wall artwork flooded by an abundance of natural light. One of the bedrooms features an en suite bath, while the two additional bedrooms share a spacious bath with granite countertops and unique shower tiling.

French doors welcome guests into the study, offering additional access to the courtyard. This wing of the home also includes the remaining powder room and laundry room.

The backyard, an oasis designed for relaxation and entertainment, features an outdoor patio that spans the entire length of the living room. A well-lit pathway leads guests to the expansive turf area and a gated pool. Stepping into the pool area, a sunken seating area is complete with a swim-up bar, waterfall feature, in-pool chairs and mountain views.

The furniture within the home is negotiable within the listing price. For more information about 10020 Terrastone Drive or to inquire about a tour, visit huntingtonandellis.com/home-search/listings.

Huntington &ellis, A Real Estate Agency, is a Las Vegas-based, full-service real estate agency with more than two decades of experience. The agency is one of the top-producing real estate brokerages in Las Vegas with more than 120 real estate agents across 15 teams. In 2022, the agency completed over $822 million in sales volume, helping successfully market and close over 1,500 residential properties throughout the valley. For more information about huntington &ellis, A Real Estate Agency, visit huntingtonandellis.com.

MOST READ
1
Pro basketball player among 2 arrested after missing woman’s remains found in desert
Pro basketball player among 2 arrested after missing woman’s remains found in desert
2
2023 NFR Las Vegas 10th go-round results
2023 NFR Las Vegas 10th go-round results
3
NFR finale: 20-year-old rookie among 8 world champions crowned
NFR finale: 20-year-old rookie among 8 world champions crowned
4
Wynn sued by family of woman who died playing slot machine
Wynn sued by family of woman who died playing slot machine
5
3 takeaways from Knights’ win: Concerns about 2 goaltenders
3 takeaways from Knights’ win: Concerns about 2 goaltenders
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Summerlin’s higher elevation delivers two proven advantages: year-round cooler temperatures a ...
Summerlin can be home to rare Vegas snow
Provided Content

The master-planned community of Summerlin offers many distinct features that create its exceptional quality of life.

For millennials and younger homebuyers interested in reducing their footprint, Summerlin's thre ...
Summerlin West offers three-story floor plans
Provided Content

In Summerlin, more than 15 three-story floor plans are now available in six neighborhoods located in Summerlin West.

2024 LVR President Merri Perry
LVR presents annual awards to top local Realtors
LVR

Las Vegas Realtors presented annual awards this month to some of its leading and longtime members, with immediate past President Brandon Roberts being honored as LVR’s Realtor of the Year.

With a grant of $750,000, the Wells Fargo Foundation will help launch Team Rubicon TRades Acade ...
Wells Fargo helps train veterans to rebuild homes
Provided Content

With a grant of $750,000, the Wells Fargo Foundation will fuel the creation of the Team Rubicon TRades Academy to address the need for credentialed contractors in communities nationwide.

Las Vegas Aces team member and 2022 and 2023 WNBA Champion, Kiah Stokes, makes a ceremonial don ...
Downtown Summerlin celebrates season of giving
Provided Content

The holidays at Downtown Summerlin represent the season of giving, with three charitable activations that encourage visitors and patrons to pay it forward. The Giving Machine, the Santa Chalet and Lights for Flights provide community members the opportunity to make donations to local, national and global nonprofits.

Independence is developed by locally owned and Las Vegas-based homebuilder Touchstone Living. S ...
Touchstone Living opens town home community
Provided Content

A new home resort-style planned community is focused on making homeownership possible for first-time homebuyers. Prices start in the $200,000s.

Element 12
Cadence opens luxury apartment complex, Element 12
Provided Content

Cadence recently welcomed The Spanos Corp. to its growing list of builders with the Element 12 multifamily community. Element 12 includes modern, sleek resort-style amenities with several offerings for residents to enjoy.

Summerlin
Nine Summerlin neighborhoods reaching final inventory
Provided Content

Five Summerlin neighborhoods are down to fewer than 20 remaining homes, and four neighborhoods are down to less than 20 percent of their total remaining home inventory. In many cases, neighborhoods nearing close-out offer special opportunities for buyers including special pricing, extra upgrades and other incentives.

Summerlin has a number of public art installations throughout the master plan, including recent ...
Summerlin features public art, historic memorials
Provided Content

Summerlin features a growing number of public art installations that help to create a strong sense of place and build community pride while adding color and meaning to special spaces.

More stories
Lake Las Vegas offers move-in-ready homes
Lake Las Vegas offers move-in-ready homes
$25M Spanish Trail compound leads November sales
$25M Spanish Trail compound leads November sales
Blue Heron features the $6.5M show home in Prado in historical neighborhood
Blue Heron features the $6.5M show home in Prado in historical neighborhood
Work starts on Cello Tower high-rise at Symphony Park
Work starts on Cello Tower high-rise at Symphony Park
Summerlin West offers three-story floor plans
Summerlin West offers three-story floor plans
‘Beverly Hills of the northwest’: Lone Mountain development offers 1-acre lots
‘Beverly Hills of the northwest’: Lone Mountain development offers 1-acre lots