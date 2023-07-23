Summerlin students receive college scholarships

The Summerlin® Children’s Forum, a nonprofit organization established in 1997 by leaders of the Summerlin master-planned community and its developer, The Howard Hughes Corp., recently awarded four college scholarships to outstanding high school graduates who are residents of the community.

The Summerlin Children’s Forum awarded four college scholarships this year to high school graduates from the community. From left are Nicholas Harris, graduate of West Career & Technical Academy who is headed to Embrey-Riddle Aeronautical University; Jeanette Kiss, a graduate of Bishop Gorman High School who is headed to the University of Mississippi; Randy Ecklund, senior vice president and executive director, Summerlin Community Association Management; Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president, Summerlin marketing and consumer experience, Summerlin; Matthew Michelberger, a graduate of Faith Lutheran High School who will attend UNLV; and Anna Kove, a graduate of West Career & Technical Academy, who will attend UCLA. (Summerlin)

Since 1997, the Summerlin Children’s Forum has funded nearly $700,000 in scholarships, enrichment grants and special educational programs. The annual scholarship program is open to all graduating high school seniors who reside in Summerlin, regardless of where they attend high school.

“These recipients represent the very best from their respective schools within our community for academic achievement and commitment to community service,” said Randy Ecklund, senior vice president and executive director, Summerlin Community Association Management. “These students have bright futures, and we are proud to play a small role in helping them with their next chapter. Hats off to our scholars and all Summerlin high school seniors who are pursuing advanced education.”

The first scholar is Anna Kove, a graduate of West Career &Technical Academy, who will attend UCLA with the goal of going to medical school to become an anesthesiologist. Kove, who graduated in the top 10 percent of her class with an advanced honors diploma, also graduated high school with certificates as a pharmacy technician and certified nurse assistant. She has spent hundreds of hours volunteering at Summerlin Hospital and Medical Center in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Jeanette Kiss, a graduate of Bishop Gorman High School, will attend the University of Mississippi where she plans to study kinesiology and sports management. She has already secured a position with the university’s football program as a student assistant. Kiss, who has grown up in professional sports given her father’s longtime position with the Raiders, finished her high school career as head student manager of Bishop Gorman’s football team. Active in student government, Kiss has held numerous student leadership positions at Bishop Gorman. As a member of the school’s volleyball team, she assisted the team in winning the AAU National Championship this year.

Matthew Michelberger, a graduate of Faith Lutheran High School, will attend UNLV this fall where he plans to study science with the ultimate goal of attending the UNLV Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine to become an anesthesiologist. As a football player at Faith Lutheran, Michelberger sustained a concussion, one of his influences in pursuing a career in medicine. He has already begun shadowing local physicians and has completed more than 100 hours of community service with local health fairs, Dignity Health Physical Therapy and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church Pantry.

Nicholas Harris, a graduate of West Career &Technical Academy, will attend Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, where he plans to study cyber intelligence and security. In high school, Harris was enrolled in the school’s cybersecurity program and competed in many cybersecurity competitions. He is especially interested in airplane security and the security of IoT (Internet of Things) technology, including thermostats and plane navigation systems. He hopes to pursue a career with SpaceX, NASA or the CIA. He has served as a math tutor and has been active in his high school’s cybersecurity club.

Now, in its 33rd year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community, including 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights’ practice facility. Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Pacific Coast League’s Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers over 100 floor plans in nearly 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit any new Summerlin neighborhood, call the homebuilder to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.