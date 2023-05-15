85°F
Summerlin thrives as business hub

May 14, 2023 - 7:36 pm
 
The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of the master-planned community of Summerlin, is continuing ...
The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of the master-planned community of Summerlin, is continuing to develop premier Class-A office space in the community to accommodate growing interest in the area. (The Howard Hughes Corp.)
The newest office building in Downtown Summerlin is 1700 Pavilion that opened earlier this year ...
The newest office building in Downtown Summerlin is 1700 Pavilion that opened earlier this year, and in the southwest submarket, construction on two office buildings is underway. (The Howard Hughes Corp.)

Just as a Crowdfund Capital Advisors study ranked Las Vegas as the Best City in the Country for Startups, moving Las Vegas up nine spots to displace Austin in the 2023 survey, The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of the master-planned community of Summerlin, is continuing to develop premier Class-A office space to accommodate growing interest in the area.

“If one takes time to understand the entrepreneurial scene in Las Vegas, they will find all the key elements, including engaged civic leaders open to learning about the startup ecosystem, where they collaborate on the vision and provide government sponsorship of events, gatherings and tax breaks,” said Sherwood Neiss, principal at CCA. “The community has training and mentorship programs for local entrepreneurs and has benefited from revitalization efforts from large companies and hosts trade shows, funding programs, co-working spaces and a low living cost. This is why Las Vegas has become one of the fastest growing tech hubs in the country.”

Echoing that sentiment is Teddy Liaw, a tech entrepreneur who moved to the city in 2020 with his family after becoming disillusioned with life in California. Liaw is the organizer of Vegas Tech Summit, whose inaugural event in September drew CEOs and tech founders from throughout the country — primarily California — to explore the city as a great place to live and work.

Now, planning the second annual Vegas Tech Summit, Liaw values the advantages of doing business in Las Vegas for all of the obvious reasons, including its tax- and business-friendly climate and accessibility to influencers and decision makers. From a personal perspective, Liaw and his family chose to put down roots in Summerlin because of the community’s top-ranked schools, its vibrant and nearby retail offerings and its abundant parks and trails.

“Las Vegas is transforming at an unprecedented rate and thriving for all the right reasons,” Liaw said. “We are building a tech ecosystem and laying the foundation for companies to move here, entrepreneurs to thrive here and workers to have opportunities and choices. And, I’ve found that Summerlin is a paradise for families.”

The 1700 Pavilion, a 266,000-square-foot, 10-story Class-A office building, opened in January at Downtown Summerlin, the community’s vibrant urban core and one of Las Vegas Valley’s most popular dining, shopping, entertainment and sports destinations.

Located on 3 acres adjacent to Las Vegas Ballpark, 1700 Pavilion provides tenants an unparalleled view of the stadium and easy access to all of the abundant restaurants, shops and amenities of Downtown Summerlin within minutes walking distance from the front door.

In Summerlin’s southern area in the popular southwest submarket, construction is progressing rapidly on two Class-A office buildings that will deliver 147,000 square feet upon completion this year. The project, comprising two three-story buildings on an 8.8-acre site, is designed to meet the continued growing demand for premium office space in an innovative work environment with high visibility from I-215.

The buildings are surrounded by significant retail amenities minutes from Downtown Summerlin. Efficient floor plates allow flexibility for both small and large users. Abundant parking is available surrounding the buildings, which are located near Flamingo Road and Hualapai Way, just west of the Aristocrat Technologies campus developed by HHC in 2018.

According to Randy Broadhead, the broker with CBRE who is handling leasing for both projects, the business community is drawn to Summerlin for its exceptional amenities, its location near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, its walkability, shorter commutes and better work-life balance.

“Today’s employees are seeking a dynamic location — everything that Summerlin can deliver,” Broadhead said.

Now, in its 33rd year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community, including 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers over 110 floor plans in 20 plus neighborhoods throughout 10 distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com.

Before you visit, any new Summerlin neighborhood, call the homebuilder to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

At the heart of the home is a kitchen with a large marble waterfall island. (huntington & ellis)
Southern Highlands home lists for $3M
Situated on Southern Highlands Golf Club’s signature hole on the 9th fairway, the custom home has been listed for $2,999,900.

The Village at Lake Las Vegas welcomes three new businesses
The Village at Lake Las Vegas welcomes three new businesses
Lake Las Vegas recently welcomed three new businesses to its waterfront Village — a longtime family-owned Italian cafe, a fashion boutique and a designer brand consignment store.

Summerlin offers dozens of floor plans under 2,000 square feet ideal for first- and second-time ...
Summerlin offers homes with small foot prints
The master-planned community of Summerlin has long been regarded as Southern Nevada’s premier place to live and a popular choice for the city’s influencers, professionals, captains of industry, celebrities and professional athletes. Yet, Summerlin is also a great place for first- and second-time home buyers, as well as empty nesters and retirees with dozens of floor plans under 2,000 square feet that offer lower maintenance and a lock-and-leave lifestyle, ideal for those who like to travel.

Homes inside the Piermont Collection by Woodside Homes start in the upper $400,000s and showcas ...
Woodside unveils Piermont Collection in Cadence
Committed to providing healthy, flexibly designed models for families and people of all lifestyles, Woodside Homes is now selling homes inside its Piermont collection at Cadence.

Fit4Mom returns to Downtown Summerlin
Just in time for Mother’s Day, Downtown Summerlin announces the 10th annual return of Fit4Mom, a celebration of fitness, fun and socialization — just for moms!

A home in The Ridges in Summerlin has been listed for $6.95 million. (Huntington & Ellis)
‘Tuscan estate’ in Summerlin lists for $6.95M
Spanning across six bedrooms, seven baths, a five-car garage and 9,249 square feet of indoor living space, the estate flaunts handcrafted stone flooring and staircases, Baccarat chandeliers, high ceilings and sweeping views of the Strip.

Homes inside Glenmore I start in the low $400,000s and offer single-story plans ranging from 1, ...
Century Communities unveils Cadence neighborhoods
Cadence continues to welcome families of all lifestyles and sizes with new home options available inside Century Communities’ Glenmore collections.

Downtown Summerlin hosts two free community events to kick off Asian Pacific American Heritage ...
Downtown Summerlin to host community events
Downtown Summerlin will host two free community events to kick off Asian Pacific American Heritage Month and celebrate the contributions and influence of Asian Americans and Pacific Islander Americans.

Skye Canyon will hold its eighth annual Skye & Stars stargazing event with the Las Vegas Astron ...
Skye Canyon to host Skye Stars April 29
In celebration of this spring’s International Astronomy Day, Skye Canyon’s eighth annual Skye Stars stargazing event with the Las Vegas Astronomical Society (LVAS) is set for April 29 at Skye Canyon Park.

Tri Pointe Homes is donating $4,500 to help offset the expenses the Neal Mighty Mustangs FIRST ...
Tri Pointe Homes
Tri Pointe Homes is donating $4,500 to help offset the expenses the Neal Mighty Mustangs FIRST LEGO Challenge Team will incur as they travel to the international robotics competition.

