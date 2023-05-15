Summerlin thrives as business hub

The 1700 Pavilion, a 266,000-square-foot, 10-story Class-A office building, opened in January at Downtown Summerlin, the community’s vibrant urban core and one of Las Vegas Valley’s most popular dining, shopping, entertainment and sports destinations.

Just as a Crowdfund Capital Advisors study ranked Las Vegas as the Best City in the Country for Startups, moving Las Vegas up nine spots to displace Austin in the 2023 survey, The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of the master-planned community of Summerlin, is continuing to develop premier Class-A office space to accommodate growing interest in the area.

“If one takes time to understand the entrepreneurial scene in Las Vegas, they will find all the key elements, including engaged civic leaders open to learning about the startup ecosystem, where they collaborate on the vision and provide government sponsorship of events, gatherings and tax breaks,” said Sherwood Neiss, principal at CCA. “The community has training and mentorship programs for local entrepreneurs and has benefited from revitalization efforts from large companies and hosts trade shows, funding programs, co-working spaces and a low living cost. This is why Las Vegas has become one of the fastest growing tech hubs in the country.”

Echoing that sentiment is Teddy Liaw, a tech entrepreneur who moved to the city in 2020 with his family after becoming disillusioned with life in California. Liaw is the organizer of Vegas Tech Summit, whose inaugural event in September drew CEOs and tech founders from throughout the country — primarily California — to explore the city as a great place to live and work.

Now, planning the second annual Vegas Tech Summit, Liaw values the advantages of doing business in Las Vegas for all of the obvious reasons, including its tax- and business-friendly climate and accessibility to influencers and decision makers. From a personal perspective, Liaw and his family chose to put down roots in Summerlin because of the community’s top-ranked schools, its vibrant and nearby retail offerings and its abundant parks and trails.

“Las Vegas is transforming at an unprecedented rate and thriving for all the right reasons,” Liaw said. “We are building a tech ecosystem and laying the foundation for companies to move here, entrepreneurs to thrive here and workers to have opportunities and choices. And, I’ve found that Summerlin is a paradise for families.”

Located on 3 acres adjacent to Las Vegas Ballpark, 1700 Pavilion provides tenants an unparalleled view of the stadium and easy access to all of the abundant restaurants, shops and amenities of Downtown Summerlin within minutes walking distance from the front door.

In Summerlin’s southern area in the popular southwest submarket, construction is progressing rapidly on two Class-A office buildings that will deliver 147,000 square feet upon completion this year. The project, comprising two three-story buildings on an 8.8-acre site, is designed to meet the continued growing demand for premium office space in an innovative work environment with high visibility from I-215.

The buildings are surrounded by significant retail amenities minutes from Downtown Summerlin. Efficient floor plates allow flexibility for both small and large users. Abundant parking is available surrounding the buildings, which are located near Flamingo Road and Hualapai Way, just west of the Aristocrat Technologies campus developed by HHC in 2018.

According to Randy Broadhead, the broker with CBRE who is handling leasing for both projects, the business community is drawn to Summerlin for its exceptional amenities, its location near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, its walkability, shorter commutes and better work-life balance.

“Today’s employees are seeking a dynamic location — everything that Summerlin can deliver,” Broadhead said.

Now, in its 33rd year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community, including 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers over 110 floor plans in 20 plus neighborhoods throughout 10 distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million.

