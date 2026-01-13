Summerlin thriving as a place for business

While the Summerlin master-planned community is easily regarded as one of the best places to live in Southern Nevada, its office buildings and business parks also make it one of the best places to work, offering scores of opportunities to work close to home.

Today, the community is home to more than 130,000 residents who enjoy the advantage of short and easy commutes, enhancing the ability to spend more time with family and enjoy more time to pursue personal interests.

The newest office building in Summerlin’s southwest submarket is Meridian, located at 1 Meridian Vista Drive. Current tenants include GFiber (Google Fiber) and Eide Bailly, a global CPA firm.

The three-story, 147,602-square-foot office building features customizable floor plates. And Meridian offers high visibility from the 215 Beltway, with convenient access to the I-15 and Summerlin Parkway interchanges. It is located minutes from Downtown Summerlin and key retail and neighborhood services. Awarded LEED Silver certification by the USGBC, Meridian provides a flexible, innovative campus environment designed to support growth.

At Downtown Summerlin, the community’s vibrant, walkable urban core, three Class A office buildings offer a total of more than 600,000 square feet of office space: One Summerlin, Two Summerlin and 1700 Pavilion. Home to dozens of businesses, including legal, financial, accounting and insurance firms, and many other well-known Southern Nevada companies, these office buildings provide employees the benefit of working closer to home and immediate access to Downtown Summerlin’s many amenities steps from their office front door — including more than 30 dining options, shopping, entertainment and professional sports events at Las Vegas Ballpark and City National Arena, home of the Vegas Golden Knights.

The development of new premier Class A office space in Summerlin reflects the city’s growing appeal for business. In a 2023 Crowdfund Capital Advisors (CCA) study, Las Vegas was ranked as the Best City in the Country for Startups.

Echoing that sentiment is Teddy Liaw, a tech entrepreneur who moved to Summerlin in 2020 after becoming disillusioned with life in California. Liaw is the organizer of Vegas Tech Summit, an annual event that draws CEOs and tech founders from throughout the country — primarily California — to explore the city as a great place to live and work.

From a personal perspective, Liaw and his family chose to put down roots in Summerlin because of the community’s top-ranked schools, its vibrant and nearby retail offerings and its abundant parks and trails.

“Las Vegas is transforming at an unprecedented rate and thriving for all the right reasons,” Liaw said. “We are building a tech ecosystem and laying the foundation for companies to move here, entrepreneurs to thrive here, and workers to have opportunities and choices. And I’ve found that Summerlin is a paradise for families.”

In its 36th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; Roseman University College of Medicine, a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; more than a dozen houses of worship representing multiple faiths; office parks and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers over 115 floor plans in 20-plus neighborhoods throughout seven distinct villages and districts.

Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million.

