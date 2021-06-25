Summerlin to celebrate America’s birthday

Known for its beloved annual Independence Day parade, the master-planned community of Summerlin will be the place to celebrate our nation’s 245th birthday. On July 3, America’s Birthday Party Parade: A Summerlin Community Celebration, kicks off at 9 a.m.

The July 3 parade will feature floats with larger-than-life displays of birthday cakes and party hats. (Summerlin)

Themed entries will include professionally decorated parade floats, like this undersea birthday jubilee. (Summerlin)

The parade is free and open to the public. (Summerlin)

Known for its beloved annual Independence Day parade, the master-planned community of Summerlin will be the place to celebrate our nation’s 245th birthday. On July 3, America’s Birthday Party Parade: A Summerlin Community Celebration, kicks off at 9 a.m.

This year’s event has been reimagined as a 30-minute energetic mobile show incorporating dynamic parade floats, giant inflatable balloons and choreographed performances. According to The Summerlin Council, the community’s nonprofit arm of the Summerlin Community Association dedicated to the social, educational and recreational enrichment of residents and organizer of the parade, while this event will be smaller in scale, the pageantry and patriotic spirit of previous parades will be on full display.

Entries will include professionally decorated parade floats with larger-than-life displays of birthday cakes, party hats, an undersea birthday jubilee and other dazzling patriotic celebrations; giant inflatable balloons including a 25-foot birthday cake, a 30-foot American flag and 25-foot Uncle Sam Hat; exciting performances by the Drumbots, Desert Angels gospel choir, the West Las Vegas Arts Center performance ensemble, Danza del Carrizo Native American dancers, Swing It Sisters, Guan Strong lion dancers, stilt walkers and a live DJ spinning beats through the streets; appearances by beloved cartoon characters, community mascots, princesses and superheroes. And the parade route will be lined end-to-end with American flags

The parade is free and open to the public. Spectators are asked to follow the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 guidance for mask-wearing, social distancing and hand washing. Everyone is encouraged to arrive early, wear sunscreen and bring water and hand sanitizer. Because of the smaller scale of this year’s event, there will not be grandstands or announcers’ booths along the route.

Title sponsor is The Howard Hughes Corp./Summerlin. Major sponsors include Centralized Security Services, Downtown Summerlin, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, Tri Pointe Homes, BrightView Landscape, Par 3, LandCare and LKG Law Firm.

The parade starts at the corner of Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive, travels south on Hills Center to Village Center Circle, then turns west on Trails Center Drive ending at the Trails Park.

For more information on the parade, visit summerlinpatrioticparade.com.

Summerlin, entering its 31st year of development, delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. That includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home to the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers more than 100 floor plans in 18 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes are available in a variety of styles, from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the low $300,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Download the Summerlin app from the Apple and Google App stores to search neighborhoods and explore loyalty experiences from Downtown Summerlin retailers and restaurants. Or, before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.