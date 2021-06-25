102°F
Summerlin to celebrate America’s birthday

June 25, 2021 - 3:21 pm
 
Known for its beloved annual Independence Day parade, the master-planned community of Summerlin will be the place to celebrate our nation’s 245th birthday. On July 3, America’s Birthday Party Parade: A Summerlin Community Celebration, kicks off at 9 a.m.

This year’s event has been reimagined as a 30-minute energetic mobile show incorporating dynamic parade floats, giant inflatable balloons and choreographed performances. According to The Summerlin Council, the community’s nonprofit arm of the Summerlin Community Association dedicated to the social, educational and recreational enrichment of residents and organizer of the parade, while this event will be smaller in scale, the pageantry and patriotic spirit of previous parades will be on full display.

Entries will include professionally decorated parade floats with larger-than-life displays of birthday cakes, party hats, an undersea birthday jubilee and other dazzling patriotic celebrations; giant inflatable balloons including a 25-foot birthday cake, a 30-foot American flag and 25-foot Uncle Sam Hat; exciting performances by the Drumbots, Desert Angels gospel choir, the West Las Vegas Arts Center performance ensemble, Danza del Carrizo Native American dancers, Swing It Sisters, Guan Strong lion dancers, stilt walkers and a live DJ spinning beats through the streets; appearances by beloved cartoon characters, community mascots, princesses and superheroes. And the parade route will be lined end-to-end with American flags

The parade is free and open to the public. Spectators are asked to follow the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 guidance for mask-wearing, social distancing and hand washing. Everyone is encouraged to arrive early, wear sunscreen and bring water and hand sanitizer. Because of the smaller scale of this year’s event, there will not be grandstands or announcers’ booths along the route.

Title sponsor is The Howard Hughes Corp./Summerlin. Major sponsors include Centralized Security Services, Downtown Summerlin, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, Tri Pointe Homes, BrightView Landscape, Par 3, LandCare and LKG Law Firm.

The parade starts at the corner of Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive, travels south on Hills Center to Village Center Circle, then turns west on Trails Center Drive ending at the Trails Park.

For more information on the parade, visit summerlinpatrioticparade.com.

Summerlin, entering its 31st year of development, delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. That includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home to the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers more than 100 floor plans in 18 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes are available in a variety of styles, from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the low $300,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Download the Summerlin app from the Apple and Google App stores to search neighborhoods and explore loyalty experiences from Downtown Summerlin retailers and restaurants. Or, before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

THE LATEST
Move 4 Less has created the Summer Move Giveaway to provide free home moves to three families t ...
Move 4 Less launches Summer Move Giveaway
To celebrate the summer and give local residents something else to smile about, Move 4 Less has created the Summer Move Giveaway. The new program already awarded a free move to a lucky family this month, and two other families will be selected for July and August. Move 4 Less owners Avi Cohen and Moti Perez are paying for the moving costs, up to $1,500 for each move.

Brad Spires
Homeowners fared better than expected during Legislature
NVR

Now, that the dust has settled from the recently concluded session of the Nevada Legislature, leaders of Nevada Realtors say homeowners actually fared better than it seemed they would when the session started.

Jared Carlson
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS JUNE 26
Warmington has closed escrow on 6.41 net acres at Warm Springs and Cimarron roads and construction began this spring on the luxury 320-unit Core community of one- and two-bedroom apartments ranging from approximately 638 square feet to 1,324 square feet, featuring upgraded interior finishes.

Christopher Mayer Photography KTGY won a Gold Nugget Grand Award for Oak Creek Modern Residenc ...
KTGY wins Gold Nugget Grand Award for Vegas home
KTGY, a leading full-service architecture, branding, interior and planning firm focused on residential, hospitality and mixed-use developments and neighborhood revitalization, announced that the firm has received three Grand Awards and 11 Merit Awards in the 2021 Gold Nugget Awards competition, including a Grand Award for Mesa Ridge’s Sky View Collection, Oak Creek Modern Residence as the Best Single Family Detached Home — Over 4,500 Square Feet.

Toll Brothers has opened its Acadia Ridge neighborhood in Redpoint in Summerlin West. (Summerlin)
Acadia Ridge opens in Redpoint in Summerlin West
Summerlin West, the newest area to take shape within the master-planned community of Summerlin, has announced its newest neighborhood. Opening within the district of Redpoint is Acadia Ridge by Toll Brothers.

Deanna Ball
Six tips for first-time homebuyers
By Deanna Ball Special to LVRJRealEstate.Vegas

Over the last two years, Nevada’s real estate market has been buzzing, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic where we saw a national rise in homebuying. According to realtor.com , in Las Vegas, specifically, home values have increased more than 13 percent this past year with the average cost of a home at $340,000.

Portfolio of 22 Las Vegas homes offered for $7.8M
Candi Liumai of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties has listed a portfolio of 22 homes throughout Las Vegas for a combined $7.8 million.

Trilogy Sunstone in northwest Las Vegas has broken ground on its new resort club, Cabochon Club ...
Trilogy Sunstone breaks ground on club
Trilogy Sunstone, a new age-qualified community within the Sunstone master-planned community offered by Shea Homes in northwest Las Vegas, has announced the groundbreaking of its new resort club, Cabochon Club.

NV Energy is delivering nearly 100 free energy-efficient appliances through NV Energy’s Power ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: JUNE 19
Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

A recent report by StorageCafé, nationwide self-storage search website and a part of Yardi, listed Henderson as one of the top U.S. cities with the best apartment amenities and ideal renting conditions. The city came in at the No. 4 sport nationwide and beat out other Nevada towns in this ranking.