Summerlin to celebrate Earth Day

Summerlin is celebrating Earth Month with environmental displays throughout Downtown Summerlin, the country’s largest student farmers market, the Happy Earth Day LV Festival, Summerlin Half Marathon and Tour de Summerlin. (Summerlin)

For residents of the master-planned community of Summerlin, which is framed by the majestic Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, every day is Earth Day in the community.

This month, the community hosts a number of events and activations to formally celebrate Earth Month, Earth Day and overall wellness, including a monthlong display of environmental messages and fun facts from partners, including Southern Nevada Water Authority, Republic Services and the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

The messages, on display at Downtown Summerlin, the dynamic walkable urban core of the community, celebrate conservation milestones, provide information and share tips on saving water, recycling and reducing carbon footprints.

“Since inception, Summerlin was developed with the environment in mind,” said Tom Warden, senior vice president of community and government relations. “The community’s boundaries were created, in part, by land exchanges that helped to establish protective boundaries for Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area; Summerlin has long embraced low water-use landscaping and is currently replacing non-functional grass throughout the community; natural landscapes are preserved wherever possible through revegetation; and natural topography is incorporated into parks and arroyos that serve dual use for recreation and drainage. We look forward to formally celebrating Mother Earth every April and invite everyone to join us.”

Student farmers market, April 22

On April 22, Downtown Summerlin plans to host a giant Student Farmers Market organized by Green Our Planet, a local nonprofit that help schools valleywide to plant and operate teaching gardens. Considered the country’s largest student market, the free event is hosted by Green Our Planet in partnership with Clark County School District and Bank of Nevada. It runs from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and features produce from gardens at 50 schools throughout the Clark County School District. More than 500 student farmers will be on hand to sell their produce to the public, with all proceeds going directly to participating school garden programs.

In Summerlin, Green Our Planet is actively involved in assisting several schools with their gardens funded by The Howard Hughes Corp. This includes special Pollinator Gardens at select schools by planting flowers that support bees, butterflies and ladybugs, with emphasis on providing respite for migrating Monarch Butterflies.

Happy Earth Day LV Festival, April 22-23

Happy Earth Day LV Festival is a sustainable marketplace featuring fun activities and Earth-friendly information. The event takes place on The Lawn from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., April 22-23, and includes a sustainable marketplace, vegan treats, and a beer garden. Guests are encouraged to bring trade-able plants and clothing items to participate in the Plant Swap with Carrie Lynn’s Plant Shop, as well as a Clothing Swap with local stylists to benefit Shannon West Homeless Youth Center. Tickets are $10 for two-day access and are available at the event or in advance at happyearthdaylv.com

Summerlin Half Marathon and Tour de Summerlin, April 23

Returning to Summerlin after a two-year hiatus are two popular wellness events that celebrate the community’s signature active outdoor lifestyle: the Summerlin Half Marathon and Tour de Summerlin. Both events launch from The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin.

Tour de Summerlin, now celebrating its 19th year, offers three ride distances for cyclists of all abilities: an 80-mile ride kicks off at 7 a.m.; the 40-mile ride starts at 8:15 a.m.; and the 20-mile ride begins at 9:15 a.m. To register, visit tourdesummerlin.com. Registration fee is $100 per person. The event benefits Breakaway Cycling, a nonprofit to promote cycling and bike safety to children throughout Southern Nevada.

The Summerlin Half Marathon, now in its 11th year, kicks off at 7:15 a.m. The 13.1-mile course includes a scenic tour of several Summerlin villages on the community’s nationally recognized trail system. All participants receive a tech shirt and finisher’s medal. To register, visit jusrun.com/races/summerlinhalfmarathon.

Arbor Day donation

In honor of Arbor Day, The Howard Hughes Corp. donated $10,000 to The Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas Life to support the city’s mission to provide natural cooling by planting thousands of trees in areas around the valley where the urban heat island effect is greatest.

For more information and Summerlin’s conservation efforts visit Summerlin.com/environment.

Now, entering its 32nd year of development, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada.

This includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility, and Las Vegas Ballpark, a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

