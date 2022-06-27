Summerlin to celebrate Fourth of July

The entire Las Vegas Valley is invited to celebrate Independence Day at the 28th Annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, Southern Nevada’s largest and most colorful Fourth of July parade.

The Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade will mark its 28th year on July 4. (Summerlin)

There are several returning patriotic-themed entries. (Summerlin)

A fan favorite is “The Fourth Awakens,” featuring the Neon City Garrison Star Wars costuming club. (Summerlin)

The Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade returns July 4 with more than 70 entries, including floats, performing groups and professional sports teams. (Summerlin)

The Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade is free and open to the public. For information, visit summerlinpatrioticparade.com. (Summerlin)

Danza Del Carrizo Native American performing group will be in the Summerlin Fourth of July parade. (Summerlin)

The entire Las Vegas Valley is invited to celebrate Independence Day at the 28th Annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, Southern Nevada’s largest and most colorful Fourth of July parade.

The first full-scale parade since the pandemic started in 2020, this year’s is planned to be grander than ever with more than 70 entries, including 25 giant inflatable parade balloons, veteran and military organizations, both patriotic and pop culture-themed floats, performing groups and representation from four local professional sports teams, including the Vegas Golden Knights, Las Vegas Aces, Las Vegas Aviators and, new this year, the Las Vegas Raiders — represented by a 30-foot Raiders-branded giant inflatable balloon in the shape of a football.

New to the parade this year is a float, “The Magic of Encanto,” that will join several popular and returning patriotic-themed entries, including “A Salute to the Military,” honoring the service men and women from Nellis and Creech Air Force bases; “America Sings!” featuring the Desert Angels gospel choir; “America Standing Tall” featuring a 15-foot Miss Stars and Stripes towering high above the crowd; “A Very Vegas Birthday” with a special appearance by Elvis; and “Dancing in the Street” by the Contemporary West Dance Theatre ARTSWORK Pro.

Other popular performing groups include Danza Del Carrizo Native American performing group, Palo Verde High School Marching Band, Nevada Latino Arts and Culture Association; and The Swing It! Girls. Veterans and military organizations will be represented by the Marine Corps League, American Legion, Forgotten Not Gone and the Southern Nevada Military Vehicle Association.

Returning to the parade this year are fan favorites: “The Fourth Awakens,” featuring the Neon City Garrison Star Wars costuming club; “Mario Karts on Parade,” featuring Mario and Luigi; and “Frozen Fun,” featuring Elsa and Anna.

More than 2,500 people are expected to participate in the parade, and more than 500 volunteers from dozens of local schools and community groups will assist with parade operations. Over 20,000 cubic feet of helium will be used for 25 giant inflatables. Attendance along the parade route is expected to top 50,000 people.

Returning hosts include Sherry Swensk and Brian Loftus from 8NewsNow and Mercedes and JC from MIX 94.1

The parade is organized by The Summerlin Council, the nonprofit arm of the Summerlin Community Association dedicated to the social, educational and recreational enrichment of residents. The parade is open to the public. Everyone is encouraged to arrive early, bring water and wear sunscreen.

Title sponsor is The Howard Hughes Corp./Summerlin. Major sponsors include Station Casinos; Summerlin Hospital and Medical Center; Las Vegas Raiders; City National Bank; Centralized Security Services, Tri Pointe Homes; Pure Plumbing &Air; Miracle Flights; One Hour A/C and Heating; Palmer Electric; Par 3 Landscape and Maintenance; BrightView Landscape and Maintenance; and Downtown Summerlin.

The parade begins at the corner of Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive in The Trails village of Summerlin. Participants travel south toward Village Center Circle, then west on Trailwood Drive. The parade ends near the corner of Trailwood Drive and Spring Gate Lane. For more information on the parade, visit www.summerlinpatrioticparade.com.

Now in its 32nd year of development, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. These include more than 300 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home to the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin currently offers approximately 100 floor plans in 20 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the mid-$400,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit www.Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.