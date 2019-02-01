Summerlin to celebrate the Year of the Pig

On Feb. 5, Lunar New Year returns to Downtown Summerlin with an over-the-top and fun celebration of 2019 — the Year of the Pig. Guests will be entertained by an oversized Chinese dragon, characters dressed as lions, percussionists and a performance by fan dancers. Red envelopes filled with chocolate gold coins and surprise $10 gift cards will be randomly distributed to patrons and children in attendance, while supplies last. The event is free and open to the public.

According to Halee Harczynski, marketing director for Downtown Summerlin, “Lunar New Year is a significant cultural event that is a fun, visual and meaningful celebration. Last year, the parade was a big success, and we expect nothing different this year. We look forward to building on the parade this year and paying homage to the Asian culture during this celebratory time.”

Festivities start at 5:30 p.m. with the parade starting at 6 p.m. The parade starts near Champs on Park Centre Drive and ends in front of H&M. For additional information, visit downtownsummerlin.com or call Concierge at 702-832-1055.

Lunar New Year is one of dozens of special events held at Downtown Summerlin throughout the year, putting the center on the map as a vibrant year-round destination marked in part by seasonal celebrations that often become holiday traditions for area families.

