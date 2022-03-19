Summerlin to host bike ride, half-marathon April 23

Two of the valley’s most popular fitness events — Tour de Summerlin and the Summerlin Half Marathon — return April 23 to Summerlin after a two-year hiatus.

Summerlin Runners participate in the 2017 Summerlin Half Marathon.

According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin, both events were originally developed to showcase the community’s natural and man-made beauty, while giving runners and cyclists first-rate, scenic routes that include Summerlin’s attractive streetscapes, as well as stunning views of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area to the west.

“We are thrilled to bring back Tour de Summerlin and the Summerlin Half Marathon this year,” Bisterfeldt said. “Both events have long been favorites with the running and cycling crowds, who have participated in these signature springtime events. Summerlin is known for its active, outdoor hallmark lifestyle, and nothing expresses this better than these beloved and popular wellness events.”

The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin is the starting point for all events on April 23. Tour de Summerlin, now celebrating its 19th year, offers three ride distances for cyclists of all abilities: an 80-mile ride kicks off at 7 a.m.; the 40-mile ride starts at 8:15 a.m.; and the 20-mile ride begins at 9:15 a.m. To register, visit tourdesummerlin.com. Registration fee is $100 per person. The event benefits Breakaway Cycling, a nonprofit to promote cycling and bike safety to children throughout Southern Nevada.

The Summerlin Half Marathon, now in its 11th year, kicks off at 7:15 a.m. on April 23. The 13.1-mile course includes a scenic tour of several Summerlin villages on the community’s nationally recognized trail system. All participants receive a tech shirt and finisher’s medal. Registration fee is $105 per person. To register, visit jusrun.com/races/summerlinhalfmarathon.

