Summerlin to host bike ride, half-marathon April 23

Provided Content
March 18, 2022 - 5:12 pm
 
Two of the valley’s most popular fitness events are returning April 23 to Summerlin, after a ...
Two of the valley’s most popular fitness events are returning April 23 to Summerlin, after a two-year hiatus. They are: Tour de Summerlin and the Summerlin Half Marathon. (Summerlin)
Summerlin Runners participate in the 2017 Summerlin Half Marathon. Now, in its 11th year, the ...
Summerlin Runners participate in the 2017 Summerlin Half Marathon. Now, in its 11th year, the event kicks off at 7:15 a.m. on April 23.

Fitness enthusiasts rejoice! Two of the valley’s most popular fitness events — Tour de Summerlin and the Summerlin Half Marathon — return April 23 to Summerlin after a two-year hiatus.

According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin, both events were originally developed to showcase the community’s natural and man-made beauty, while giving runners and cyclists first-rate, scenic routes that include Summerlin’s attractive streetscapes, as well as stunning views of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area to the west.

“We are thrilled to bring back Tour de Summerlin and the Summerlin Half Marathon this year,” Bisterfeldt said. “Both events have long been favorites with the running and cycling crowds, who have participated in these signature springtime events. Summerlin is known for its active, outdoor hallmark lifestyle, and nothing expresses this better than these beloved and popular wellness events.”

The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin is the starting point for all events on April 23. Tour de Summerlin, now celebrating its 19th year, offers three ride distances for cyclists of all abilities: an 80-mile ride kicks off at 7 a.m.; the 40-mile ride starts at 8:15 a.m.; and the 20-mile ride begins at 9:15 a.m. To register, visit tourdesummerlin.com. Registration fee is $100 per person. The event benefits Breakaway Cycling, a nonprofit to promote cycling and bike safety to children throughout Southern Nevada.

The Summerlin Half Marathon, now in its 11th year, kicks off at 7:15 a.m. on April 23. The 13.1-mile course includes a scenic tour of several Summerlin villages on the community’s nationally recognized trail system. All participants receive a tech shirt and finisher’s medal. Registration fee is $105 per person. To register, visit jusrun.com/races/summerlinhalfmarathon.

Now, entering its 32nd year of development, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. This includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home to the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers nearly 110 floor plans in 20 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

