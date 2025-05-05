Summerlin to host fitness events

Just in time for Mother’s Day, Downtown Summerlin announces the 12th annual Fit4Mom Celebration of Moms event May 10, a celebration of fitness, fun and socialization — just for moms.

Just in time for Mother’s Day, Downtown Summerlin announces the 12th annual Fit4Mom Celebration of Moms event May 10, a celebration of fitness, fun and socialization — just for moms.

The Mother’s Day event hosted by Fit4Mom Las Vegas opens at 8:15 a.m. for check-in prior to the 9 a.m. Stroller Strides workout held on The Lawn. The first 80 moms will receive a free swag bag, while all the moms will receive free Mommy and Me professional photos. Post-workout fun and entertainment from 10 a.m. to noon includes an interactive Mother’s Day fair, giveaways, a full line-up of children’s activities, including play and craft areas and more. Fit4Mom’s Celebration of Moms event is free and open to the public. More information is available at lasvegas.fit4mom.com.

“Celebration of Moms is an annual tradition for many moms who enjoy the opportunity to get outside with their children, connect with other mothers and enjoy a variety of activities created for young families,” said Halee Harczynski, senior director of marketing for Downtown Summerlin. “There is always lots to do and see for both moms and kids, and we invite everyone to kick off their Mother’s Day weekend with us at Downtown Summerlin.”

Also, returning to Downtown Summerlin is Fitness on The Lawn sponsored by Ghost, held every Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. through Sept. 30. This free and popular outdoor fitness event features a variety of classes courtesy of Trufusion, Pure Barre, lululemon, Fit4Mom and FP Movement. The weekly rotation includes yoga, fitness and high intensity interval training classes. All levels are welcome. Bring your mat, towel and water and end the day outside finding your center with an epic Vegas sunset in the background. Visit summerlin.com for details.

“There is no better place end your day than outside with a group fitness class on The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin,” Harczynski said. “Fitness on The Lawn offers a variety of different exercise options weekly so there is something for everyone. It’s one of our most popular events and comes with the bonus of taking in a spectacular Summerlin sunset.”

Downtown Summerlin is home to 125-plus retail brands, including 30-plus restaurants and eateries, entertainment and major sports venues, all within a walkable, vibrant setting. The destination is not only the gathering place for residents of Summerlin, but the entire Las Vegas Valley. Downtown Summerlin hosts a variety of year-round public events, including seasonal parades and celebrations, the Summerlin Festival of the Arts and fitness events, including Tour de Summerlin.

Now, in its 35th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers over 75 floor plans in approximately 15 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the high $400,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.