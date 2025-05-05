60°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Provided Content

Summerlin to host fitness events

The 12th annual Fit4Mom returns to Downtown Summerlin on May 10 in time for Mother’s Day week ...
The 12th annual Fit4Mom returns to Downtown Summerlin on May 10 in time for Mother’s Day weekend. (Summerlin)
Returning to Downtown Summerlin is Fitness on The Lawn, a free and popular outdoor fitness even ...
Returning to Downtown Summerlin is Fitness on The Lawn, a free and popular outdoor fitness event held every Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. through Sept. 30. (Summerlin)
More Stories
The Lake Las Vegas Car Show will be held May 3 from 3 to 7 p.m. The event is free and open to t ...
Lake Las Vegas Car Show returns May 3
Henderson Symphony Orchestra presents "JAWS" in Concert May 2 at Cadence’s Central Park in He ...
Henderson Symphony Orchestra presents ‘JAWS’ in Concert May 2
In collaboration with local partner Nuwu Art, Downtown Summerlin will host the second annual Pa ...
Downtown Summerlin to host Paiute Spring Festival
Visit The Village at Lake Las Vegas to enjoy Dragon Boat races and a weekend of festivities May ...
Lake Las Vegas announces spring events
Provided Content
May 5, 2025 - 8:36 am
 

Just in time for Mother’s Day, Downtown Summerlin announces the 12th annual Fit4Mom Celebration of Moms event May 10, a celebration of fitness, fun and socialization — just for moms.

The Mother’s Day event hosted by Fit4Mom Las Vegas opens at 8:15 a.m. for check-in prior to the 9 a.m. Stroller Strides workout held on The Lawn. The first 80 moms will receive a free swag bag, while all the moms will receive free Mommy and Me professional photos. Post-workout fun and entertainment from 10 a.m. to noon includes an interactive Mother’s Day fair, giveaways, a full line-up of children’s activities, including play and craft areas and more. Fit4Mom’s Celebration of Moms event is free and open to the public. More information is available at lasvegas.fit4mom.com.

“Celebration of Moms is an annual tradition for many moms who enjoy the opportunity to get outside with their children, connect with other mothers and enjoy a variety of activities created for young families,” said Halee Harczynski, senior director of marketing for Downtown Summerlin. “There is always lots to do and see for both moms and kids, and we invite everyone to kick off their Mother’s Day weekend with us at Downtown Summerlin.”

Also, returning to Downtown Summerlin is Fitness on The Lawn sponsored by Ghost, held every Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. through Sept. 30. This free and popular outdoor fitness event features a variety of classes courtesy of Trufusion, Pure Barre, lululemon, Fit4Mom and FP Movement. The weekly rotation includes yoga, fitness and high intensity interval training classes. All levels are welcome. Bring your mat, towel and water and end the day outside finding your center with an epic Vegas sunset in the background. Visit summerlin.com for details.

“There is no better place end your day than outside with a group fitness class on The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin,” Harczynski said. “Fitness on The Lawn offers a variety of different exercise options weekly so there is something for everyone. It’s one of our most popular events and comes with the bonus of taking in a spectacular Summerlin sunset.”

Downtown Summerlin is home to 125-plus retail brands, including 30-plus restaurants and eateries, entertainment and major sports venues, all within a walkable, vibrant setting. The destination is not only the gathering place for residents of Summerlin, but the entire Las Vegas Valley. Downtown Summerlin hosts a variety of year-round public events, including seasonal parades and celebrations, the Summerlin Festival of the Arts and fitness events, including Tour de Summerlin.

Now, in its 35th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers over 75 floor plans in approximately 15 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the high $400,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Lake Las Vegas Car Show will be held May 3 from 3 to 7 p.m. The event is free and open to t ...
Lake Las Vegas Car Show returns May 3
Provided Content

Start your engines and shift into high gear — the Lake Las Vegas Car Show is back for its second year on May 3 from 3 to 7 p.m.

Henderson Symphony Orchestra presents "JAWS" in Concert May 2 at Cadence’s Central Park in He ...
Henderson Symphony Orchestra presents ‘JAWS’ in Concert May 2
Provided Content

Relive the thrilling suspense of “JAWS” as the Henderson Symphony Orchestra’s Music Director Alexandra Arrieche conducts the iconic score in sync with the film projected on the big screen. Coming to Cadence’s Central Park in Henderson on May 2 at 7 p.m., the concert is free to attend.

In collaboration with local partner Nuwu Art, Downtown Summerlin will host the second annual Pa ...
Downtown Summerlin to host Paiute Spring Festival
Provided Content

In collaboration with local partner Nuwu Art, Summerlin, a Howard Hughes community, will host the second annual Paiute Spring Festival at Downtown Summerlin on May 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nuwu Art is led by artist Fawn Douglas, whose work focuses on art, culture, education, social justice and Indigenous sovereignty.

Visit The Village at Lake Las Vegas to enjoy Dragon Boat races and a weekend of festivities May ...
Lake Las Vegas announces spring events
Provided Content

With spring in full swing, Lake Las Vegas is gearing up to host a series of events throughout the month of May. From luxury cars to live symphonic music and adrenaline-pumping dragon boat races, the community is coming together for fun, entertainment and charitable causes.

The Lei Day parade celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. It is free an ...
Lei Day Parade returns to Downtown Summerlin May 1
Provided Content

Downtown Summerlin, the dynamic urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community, announces the return of its fourth annual Lei Day parade, presented by Fletcher Jones Nevada, on May 1.

This artist's rendering shows what The English Residences will look like when it is completed. ...
BHHS Nevada to lead sales for English Residences in Midtown
Provided Content

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties announces its role as the exclusive real estate sales brokerage for Midtown Las Vegas, a master-planned community in the heart of the Las Vegas Arts District. This new development includes The English Residences, the first-ever Marriott Tribute Portfolio Hotel and Condo Residences in North America, with an anticipated opening in late summer 2026.

Celebrate Earth Day at Downtown Summerlin, hosting the Giant Student Farmers Market on April 22 ...
Celebrate Earth Day at Downtown Summerlin
Provided Content

Celebrate Earth Day at Downtown Summerlin, the vibrant and walkable urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community with two days of fun and lively events, including the return of the Giant Student Farmers Market and Tour de Summerlin.

Richmond American Homes will be opening a new neighborhood in Lake Las Vegas, Salerno Summit. C ...
Richmond American to open Salerno Summit at Lake Las Vegas
Provided Content

Marble Mesa, Richmond American Homes’ popular neighborhood of ranch-style homes in Lake Las Vegas, has sold out. The builder will be opening a new neighborhood in the Henderson master plan, Salerno Summit; with an interest list open and construction and sales slated to launch this spring.

Included among the community’s many design standards are requirements to curve streets for mo ...
Summerlin’s villages, districts have their own look
Provided Content

The Summerlin master-planned community has long been heralded for its standard-setting design requirements that give it a distinctive look and feel while helping to maintain aesthetics and home values.

Inside each of D.R. Horton’s Symmetry Manor, Symmetry Bay II, Symmetry Falls II and Symmetry ...
D.R. Horton showcases Symmetry neighborhoods in Cadence
Provided Content

D.R. Horton’s Symmetry at Cadence continues to offer diverse living options across its established and expanding neighborhoods, including Symmetry Manor, Symmetry Bay II, Symmetry Falls II and Symmetry Summit.

MORE STORIES