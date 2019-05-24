Summerlin to host Fourth of July parade

More than 40,000 are expected to celebrate Independence Day at the 25th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, Southern Nevada’s largest and most colorful Fourth of July parade.

The parade’s silver anniversary will feature more than 70 entries, including the return of the popular Vegas Golden Knights-themed float sponsored by City National Bank that debuted last year, a variety of traditional floats, giant inflatable balloons, military heroes, bands, musical groups and a variety of favorite storybook and cartoon characters. More than 2,500 people are participating in the parade, and more than 500 volunteers from dozens of local schools and community groups are helping with parade operations. More than 16,000 cubic feet of helium will be used for the more than 25 giant inflatables.

This year, in honor of the 25th anniversary, several new entries have been added to the parade roster, including the Cheers to 25 Years float featuring the Desert Angels gospel choir, Mary Poppins’ Jolly Holiday, Soaring With Dumbo, Mamma Mia Sing-a-long, Fortnite Dance Party and Apollo Moon Landing 50th Anniversary and appearances by Buzz and Woody, the Descendents and the Las Vegas Aviators.

Also, parade organizers will feature a Flashback Float and are asking the public to help decide which iconic float to bring out of retirement for this special anniversary. The community may vote online by selecting one of four floats at Summerlink.com. The top vote-getter will be brought out of retirement for one more procession through the heart of Summerlin.

Returning to the parade this year are fan favorites The Fourth Awakens float featuring the Neon City Garrison Star Wars costuming club; Aladdin’s Magic Carpet; The Greatest Show Circus Extravaganza; The Black Pearl pirate ship float, featuring Captain Jack and his swashbuckling adventure; Moana’s Ocean Journey float, featuring dancing water fountains; America Standing Tall float, featuring a 15-foot Miss Stars and Stripes; Guan Strong Lion Arts traditional Chinese dancers; Southern Nevada Military Vehicle Association; Danza Del Carrizo Native American performing group; the Clark, Palo Verde and Las Vegas high school marching bands; and A Salute to the Military float featuring service men and women from Nellis Air Force Base.

Members of the American Legion, USO and Marine Corps League will participate in the festivities.

The parade is organized by The Summerlin Council, the nonprofit arm of the Summerlin Community Association. The parade is open to the public. Everyone is encouraged to arrive early, bring water and wear sunscreen.

Title Sponsor is The Howard Hughes Corp./Summerlin. Premier Sponsor is QI Security Services. Major sponsors include Station Casinos; Summerlin Hospital and Medical Center; Pardee Homes; Nevada State Bank; Hanratty Law Group; Palmer Electric; Par 3 Landscape; Brightview Landscape; LandCare; One Hour A/C &Heating; Red Rock Fertility; LKG Law Firm; Las Vegas Sports Park; the city of Las Vegas; and Downtown Summerlin.

The parade will be held July 4 from 9-11 a.m. Escort division commences at 8:30 a.m. It starts at the corner of Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive in The Trails village of Summerlin. Participants travel south toward Village Center Circle, then west on Trailwood Drive. The parade ends near the corner of Trailwood Drive and Spring Gate Lane.