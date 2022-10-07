89°F
Summerlin to host Halloween Parade throughout October

October 6, 2022 - 5:22 pm
 
Downtown Summerlin, a retail, dining, entertainment and sports destination located in the heart of Summerlin, has announced the return of its annual Halloween parade, Parade of Mischief, produced by BESTAgency.

Every Friday and Saturday night in October at 7 p.m., Parade of Mischief, a frightfully fun parade featuring floats, dancing zombies, ghosts, witches, wizards, wild creatures and a cast of 80 local youth, will fill the streets of Downtown Summerlin. The parade is free, open to the public and takes place along Park Centre Drive. Parade of Mischief is one of several seasonal parades at Downtown Summerlin. For additional information, visit summerlin.com.

According to Halee Harczynski, senior marketing director for Downtown Summerlin, the destination has become known for producing top-notch, family-friendly parades that mark a variety of annual celebrations, including the holidays in December; Lunar New Year in February; Lei Day, marking Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in May; and Parade of Mischief in October.

“Who doesn’t love a parade?” Harczynski asked. “Downtown Summerlin is especially well-configured for parades of all kinds given its wide, roomy sidewalks and private streets that can be easily closed and managed for community celebrations like these. Many Summerlin and area families have come to consider Downtown Summerlin their go-to destination to mark holidays year-round given our parades, our seasonal decor and our 30-plus restaurants with something for everyone, helping families to make a whole night of their experience here. We love that distinction. And Halloween is no exception!”

Now in its 32nd year of development, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. These include more than 300 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home of the NHL’s Golden Knights practice facility. Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Aviators.

Summerlin offers approximately 100 floor plans in 20 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

