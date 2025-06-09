Summerlin Trail System continues to evolve with community

While the Summerlin master-planned community is renowned for many things, perhaps no element of the community is more beloved than its trails, which consistently rank as residents’ favorite amenity in community surveys. Summerlin’s 200-plus mile trail system, which connects neighborhoods and residents with parks, shopping centers and schools, provides miles of uninterrupted scenery for walkers, strollers and runners — promoting a healthy, active lifestyle.

Summerlin’s 200-plus mile trail system, which connects neighborhoods and residents with parks, shopping centers and schools, provides miles of uninterrupted scenery for walkers, strollers and runners – promoting a healthy, active lifestyle. (Summerlin)

While the Summerlin master-planned community is renowned for many things, perhaps no element of the community is more beloved than its trails, which consistently rank as residents’ favorite amenity in community surveys. Summerlin’s 200-plus mile trail system, which connects neighborhoods and residents with parks, shopping centers and schools, provides miles of uninterrupted scenery for walkers, strollers and runners — promoting a healthy, active lifestyle.

Planned to eventually span more than 250 miles, the Summerlin trail’s newest addition is an estimated 3½-mile segment that will soon begin construction and is funded by the city of Las Vegas in partnership with Howard Hughes. It begins at Rampart Boulevard and runs along the south side of Summerlin Parkway, crossing over to the north side of Summerlin Parkway at Anasazi Drive, then running along the north side of Summerlin Parkway, connecting with the existing regional trail at the 215 and Summerlin Parkway interchange.

“Walkability and connectivity have long been pillars of Summerlin’s community planning and design philosophy, influencing the design of the Summerlin Trail System from the community’s inception,” said Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin. “It’s no surprise that trails always top the community survey as residents’ favorite amenity. Not only are they a celebrated hallmark design feature, Summerlin trails get frequent use by residents of all ages.”

In a growing area of the community west of the 215 Beltway, one of Summerlin’s newest trail types is a multi-modal trail that was designed with input from focus groups comprised of mountain bikers, serious cyclists and casual riders. This new multi-modal trail design separates bike lanes from motor vehicles and creates a safer experience for both cyclists and pedestrians, ultimately improving safety for all users.

According to Bisterfeldt, this complete street design, a growing trend nationwide, accommodates multi-modal transportation in a more integrated and safe manner.

The Summerlin Trail System, which is second-to-none in the Las Vegas Valley, is comprised of six kinds of trails. Landscaped and lighted street-side trails ideal for walking, jogging and strolling, are the backbone of the system. Importantly, these trails also provide safe passageways to schools by crossing over or under busy streets, allowing children to safely walk or ride their bikes to school without having to navigate automobile traffic.

Village trails are located in natural arroyos and man-made open spaces and are designed to provide respite from noise and traffic for long-distance runners and walkers. Multi-modal trails measure 10 feet in width and feature both paved and soft surfaces to accommodate a multi-faceted experience, and Urban Trails provide distinct separation for cyclists and pedestrians to improve safety.

Regional trails are part of the proposed valley-wide trail system for multiple, non-motorized uses. They provide a link to Bureau of Land Management land in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area and are constructed as public/private partnerships by Clark County and the city of Las Vegas in cooperation with Howard Hughes, developer of Summerlin. And Summerlin will eventually be home to natural earthen-tread trails within undeveloped areas of the community. They are intended for use by outdoor and hiking enthusiasts.

Later this year, Summerlin’s trail system will connect cyclists and hikers to Red Rock Canyon area from the village of Stonebridge via a planned 20-mile bike and hike trail that will run alongside Nevada State Route 159. As part of the larger planned Clark County Red Rock Canyon Legacy Trails project, the 5½-mile section will begin in Summerlin near Sky Vista Drive, linking directly to the Red Rock Visitors Center. Howard Hughes is working closely with Clark County, the Bureau of Land Management, the Federal Highway Administration and other groups to help design and implement the planned trail extension.

Now, in its 35th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers more than 100 floor plans in nearly 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.