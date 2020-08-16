Summerlin trail system ro connect community to Red Rock Canyon

A hallmark of the Summerlin master-planned community is its 150-mile-long trail system, which connects to major amenities like parks and schools while encouraging a healthy, active lifestyle.

A hallmark of the Summerlin master-planned community is its 150-mile-long trail system, which connects to major amenities like parks and schools while encouraging a healthy, active lifestyle.

The Summerlin trail system easily and consistently ranks as the community’s most popular amenity in surveys of community residents. It is about to get even better as part of a larger planned Clark County Red Rock Legacy Trails project that will connect the Summerlin system to the Red Rock area. The project includes a 5.5-mile section that will link the trail off Sky Vista Drive in the village of Stonebridge in Summerlin to the Red Rock Canyon Visitor Center. Construction on that part of the trail is slated to start in 2021 and is expected to take about a year to complete.

The project, which also includes a connection of the southwest area of the valley to Red Rock, is funded in part by a grant from the Federal Highway Administration aimed at expanding federal lands. The Summerlin connection also is being funded by an additional federal grant awarded to the Save Red Rock group, plus funding from Nevada Department of Transportation and Clark County.

“This is a very exciting development and addition that realizes the full potential of the Summerlin trail system with a direct connection to our region’s most stunning natural landmark — the Red Rock Canyon area,” said Tom Warden, senior vice president of community and government relations for Summerlin. “Summerlin’s proximity to the Red Rock area has long been a draw for those seeking an active lifestyle and those with an appreciation of the region’s stunning views. The connection to Red Rock Canyon is a game changer.”

In 2008, the American Trails Association awarded The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of Summerlin, with its American Trails Developer Award. The award recognizes developers who establish quality, well-designed, multiuse trails systems within private developments and is the only award of its kind in the nation. And in 2015, Summerlin received top national honors in the form of a gold award for Best Landscape Design from the National Association of Homebuilders — yet another confirmation of the enduring appeal of trails and their important role in the community’s landscape.

The Summerlin Trail System is comprised of four kinds of trails. Landscaped and lighted street-side trails ideal for walking, jogging and strolling are the backbone of the system and are a community hallmark. Village trails are often located in natural arroyos and man-made open spaces and are designed to provide respite from noise and traffic for long-distance runners. Regional trails are part of the proposed valleywide trail system for multiple, nonmotorized uses. And finally, natural trails, like this one, exist within undeveloped areas of Summerlin and will connect to more than 2,000 miles of planned regional trails throughout the valley. They are intended for use by outdoor and hiking enthusiasts.

Marking its 30th anniversary in 2020, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. That includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship, representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort, office towers. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility, and Las Vegas Ballpark, a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium, is home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers more than 160 floor plans in 34 neighborhoods throughout 10 distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the high $200,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.