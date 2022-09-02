Summerlin West offers variety of home designs

The rapidly growing and popular area of Summerlin West, the newest area taking shape within the master-planned community of Summerlin and a hot spot of new home activity, currently offers nearly 60 floor plans in 13 neighborhoods built by eight of the nation’s top homebuilders.

Highline by Lennar is one of several actively selling neighborhoods in the district of Redpoint Square. The neighborhood features seven town home floor plans from 1,448 square feet to 1,956 square feet, priced from the high $400,000s. (Summerlin)

Located west of the 215 Beltway and north of Far Hills Avenue, the districts of Redpoint and Redpoint Square are situated on elevated topography overlooking the valley, offering select areas with beautiful vantage points and vistas. Four large community parks or paseos are under early development in the districts, with completion scheduled throughout 2023 and 2024. The area’s location near the 215 Beltway makes it easy and convenient to get just about anywhere in the valley.

“If you’re in the market for a new home, look no further than the districts of Redpoint and Redpoint Square in Summerlin,” said Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin. “With nearly 60 unique floor plans, we’ve gotsomething for just about everyone: single-story, two-story and even three-story homes; town homes, condos and paired homes; homes for first-time buyers starting in the mid $400,000s, up to expansive luxury homes priced at more than $1 million.

“Regardless of the home’s size or price, every Summerlin home offers the community’s superior quality of life, enhanced by 300 parks of all sizes, 200-plus miles of trailways, 26 public, private and charter schools, proximity to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area and, of course, Downtown Summerlin, the community’s dynamic urban core with shopping, dining, entertainment and professional sports venues.”

In the district of Redpoint, eight neighborhoods are actively selling. Savannah by Taylor Morrison offers seven all single-story homes from 1,981 square feet to 2,574 square feet, priced from the mid-$600,000s. Crystal Canyon by Woodside Homes offers a mix of single- and two-story homes from 1,650 square feet to 2,325 square feet, priced from the low $600,000s. Carmel Cliff by Pulte Homes offers four single- and two-story floor plans from 2,851 square feet to 4,573 square feet, priced from the low $1 million. At Acadia Ridge by Toll Brothers, six floor plans offer single- and two-story options from 2,002 square feet to 2,824 square feet, priced from the mid-$700,000s. Castellana by Taylor Morrison offers an impressive eight floor plans in a mix of single- and two-story elevations from 2,066 square feet to 2,662 square feet, priced from the $600,000s. Overlook by Tri Pointe Homes offers three single-story elevations from 2,722 square feet to 3,254 square feet, priced from low $1 millions. Kings Canyon by Tri Pointe Homes offers four single- and two-story elevations from 2,379 square feet to 3,686 square feet, priced from the $800,000s. And The Arches by Lennar offers three single-story elevations, each with a NextGen Suite, ranging from 3,775 square feet to 3,976 square feet and priced from $1.42 million.

In the district of Redpoint Square, five neighborhoods are actively selling. Obsidian by Woodside Homes offers a diverse mix of three- and two-story homes from 1,355 square feet to 1,899 square feet, priced from the high $400,000s. Moro Pointe by Richmond American offers two duplex floor plans in two-story elevations from 1,510 square feet to 1,520 square feet, priced from the mid-$400,000s. Cordillera by Toll Brothers offers three town home floor plans in three-story elevations from 1,803 square feet to 2,154 square feet, priced from the $600,000s. Highline by Lennar features seven town home floor plans from 1,448 square feet to 1,956 square feet, priced from the high $400,000s. And Arroyo’s Edge by Tri Pointe Homes features three two-story floor plans from 1,953 square feet to 2,280 square feet, priced from the $600,000s.

Now in its 32nd year of development, Summerlin amenities also include 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers over 100 floor plans in 20 plus neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the mid-$400,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.